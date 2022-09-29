ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans Pick Sides After DaniLeigh and B.Simone Have Issue On Wild’n Out Set

By @Djxo313
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfIBl_0iFXXr0f00

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

As the critics discuss DaBaby ‘s projected sales for his new project, the rappers’s name is once again being linked to some of the drama surrounding his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, DaniLeigh . Rumors about her appearance on Wild ‘n Out started to spread. It was also rumored that she asked B. Simone not to be in the episode.

RELATED: DaDrama: Twitter Won’t Let DaniLeigh Forget Her Alleged Colorism Despite Issues With DaBaby #DaniLeigh

Fans quickly began speculating that the gossip about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out was related to DaBaby after rumors spread that B was asked not to be apart of the episode that Dani was to shoot. Shortly after, B.Simone made an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show to confirm the drama.

…It is true but we’re going to have grace for that situation…especially (because) you know she’s not that mature.”- B.Simone

As the internet started coming for Danileigh she took to her Instagram Live just hours later to clear her name. As the live continued, the singer clarified that she was protecting her peace and that she didnt think it was a big deal. The mother of a one-year-old baby girl, Velour, did clear up that B. was still on set for the tapping and there was no issues outside of that.

“Nobody’s in my shoes in this situation, so I’m sure a lot of people in real life would do the same thing if they knew the truth.”-DaniLeigh

Now if you’re wondering how all this drama started back in 2015, B. Simone went viral for posting numerous videos and photos of herself dressing up as a bride for Halloween, and she was also spotted with DaBaby in one of his videos. It left many people wondering if her love for the rapper got under her skin.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Now the real tea is that Dani mentioned text messages that she found between DaBaby and B that indicated that her playful crush might have been more than we all thought afterall. She also noted that B.Simone started it by dissing her on a record. Who do you think was in the wrong? Share your opinion below!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Says She Saw Texts Between B. Simone & DaBaby

The singer was accused of demanding that B. be removed from her Wild ‘n Out episode, but she thinks people are making too much of it. As people weigh in about DaBaby’s projected sales numbers for his latest project, his name is once again entangled in drama related to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh. Last night (September 27), rumors surfaced about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out, and it was said that she requested cast member B. Simone to not be included in that episode’s cast. People quickly began speculating about the gossip and alleged that it may have had something to do with DaBaby.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh & DaBaby’s Daughter Velour’s Cutest Moments: IG Gallery

The former couple’s daughter celebrated her first birthday back in August. 27-year-old DaniLeigh’s relationship with DaBaby may not have worked out exactly as planned, but it did produce the pair’s adorable 1-year-old daughter, Velour. In the time since the young girl’s arrival, the “BOOGEYMAN” rapper and his...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Danileigh
urbanbellemag.com

‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson

Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Mobile#Wild N Out#Fans Pick Sides
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name

Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30."WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23. BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Goes Live After Fighting With Blueface & Almost Getting Arrested

Chrisean accidentally showed a picture of Blueface’s daughter and talked to his mom during the live stream. Chrisean Rock and Blueface are trending yet again. Throughout this year, the couple has made headlines for many different reasons. From going to jail to fighting family members and even sucking toes, the duo has had trouble staying out of the spotlight.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59

Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube, Stevie J & More Stars Mourn Coolio After Rapper’s Tragic Death At 59

Coolio has sadly died, according to reports, and fellow rappers and other celebrities are taking to social media to mourn. The rapper reportedly passed away after collapsing at a friend’s house at the age of 59, and Ice Cube, Stevie J, and more didn’t hesitate to respond on both Twitter and Instagram. “This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest in Peace @Coolio,” Ice Cube wrote in a tweet that was attached to a video about his passing.
CELEBRITIES
The Morning Hustle

Akon Says He Sounded “Soft As Hell” In Viral 911 Call

Rapper Akon may have been laying low on the music scene but he’s been making major moves in the entrepreneurial space. Now the artist and mogul is back with new music! His new single called is called Enjoy That and the video is HOT. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. You know […]
CELEBRITIES
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy