The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
Is Texas the Most Foul-Mouthed State in the U.S.?
The use of swear words has always been deemed an inappropriate thing to do, especially in a more formal setting like work, church, or around your elders. So in a state like Texas that highly values those things, you'd think its residents wouldn't curse very often. You'd be wrong. Preply...
Shocking: Top 10 States For Lightning Deaths And Texas Ranks Very High
This is something I bet most don't know. I mean, after all, how often do we think about lightning? We've all seen it before. It scatters across the sky like electric fingers. But unfortunately, it's not all mystifying beauty. Lightning can cause death. I don't know about you but anything that can cause death needs to be looked at.
7 Ghost Tours at Texas Bars and Pubs You Can Take This Halloween!
They are known as Haunted Pub Crawls. Have you ever been on a Ghost Tour? If so, it was probably a cool old collection of buildings and cemeteries. Well, what if you could TOUR a bunch of BARS AND PUBS that have a 'Haunted' feel? These tours feature some pretty cool BARS and Pubs in Texas with a good drink and a shot of pretty scary ghost stories with them. Let's take a look at these Texas Ghost Tours at Bars and Pubs!
Bad Dreams: This Is the Most Common Nightmare for People in Texas
Nice dreams are the best. You wake up smiling or laughing, and usually you're in a good mood for the rest of the morning. Nightmares, on the other hand, are the worst. You might be surprised to know that there are other people having the exact same bad dream as you.
If You Are From Texas You Get Why We Celebrate at Whataburger
Whataburger locations throughout Texas are the places to be for all our special milestones, like birthdays and anniversaries!. If you are not from around these parts, you might not get it, but Texans loves their Whataburger and celebrating at any of the 670 plus famous burger joints around our great state for any monumental occasion is not only common but it's a TEXAS THANG!
Top 25 Safest Colleges in US: These Two Texas Schools on List
Full disclosure: campus safety is something that is very important to me, especially since my oldest child is currently a senior at a college out of state, and my youngest is a high school junior currently trying to decide where to go after graduation. If you're preparing to send your...
Entries Now Accepted For This Texas Statewide Art Contest
Do you have a young artist at home? Do they love nature and maybe a day at the lake or river fishing? Then make sure they enter their artwork in this Texas State contest. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is now accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest. You have until February 28 to enter. This contest is an educational program that encourages our youths' interest in fisheries and fishing.
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine
There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
These 3 Texas Music Artists Are Quickly Becoming Rising Stars
Sunday afternoons, from 5-7pm, KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest national rock releases & we shine on great local (and regional) rock from El Paso & around the Borderland. We call this 2 hour block: Q Connected. After this week we'll have to take ANOTHER 2 week break,...
Finally, Good News: Temps and Gas Prices Falling in Texas
At last, it's starting to feel like fall in Central Texas. The temperatures are dropping, there's pumpkins everywhere, and some relief at the pump can finally be found. Cooler nights and highs in the 80s are a big improvement outside, and the average price of gas per gallon is dropping throughout the state - a big improvement inside our wallets.
Look Inside This One-of-a-Kind Texas Mansion Inspired by ‘Tron: Legacy’
Texas is full of some amazing homes will all sorts of styles and creative designs, perfect for any lifestyle. Imagine having a stunning mansion inspired by your favorite movie that feels like you've been transported to a whole new world every time you step inside. That is exactly what this stunning Texas home does. Inspired by the film Tron: Legacy, this one-of-a-kind Texas mansion is an amazing must-see.
5 Texas Cities Top List of Most Polite Cities in the Country
Did you know that the Lone Star state has its very own motto? That's right, the motto of "Friendship" was adopted as the Texas state motto in February 1930. And boy, is Texas really showing that friendship really is a way of living out here. Over at Preply, which is...
Texas Amazon Site Closed Due to Nasty Bed Bug Infestation
Eeek. bed bugs? Makes me itchy just thinking about it. The Amazon facility in Amarillo, Texas is currently closed while they battle a nasty bed bug problem. They identified the presence of the icky bugs and were forced to shut down in order to get rid of the pests. Luckily, all of the employees are currently on paid leave until the matter is dealt with.
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The Annual Texas Size Garage Sale In Midland Is Back Again This Year!
The Texas Size Garage Sale is exactly what the title states. TEXAS Size! They say everything is bigger in Texas so why not our garage sales too? The 33rd annual Texas Size Garage Sale, an annual fundraiser that benefits Meals on Wheels and other programs at Senior Life Midland, is back on Friday, October 7th.
Want to Go On a Texas Country Music Cruise? Here’s How
This is definitely something you never see. How does a Texas country music festival on a cruise ship sound?. I couldn't believe it when I read it. Two of our favorite country singers are teaming up to make this happen. Josh Abbott and Pat Green want you for their ship. They're looking to throw a big part on the sea with all your favorite musical artists and friends.
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
