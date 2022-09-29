ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later

Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
ALVIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Is Texas the Most Foul-Mouthed State in the U.S.?

The use of swear words has always been deemed an inappropriate thing to do, especially in a more formal setting like work, church, or around your elders. So in a state like Texas that highly values those things, you'd think its residents wouldn't curse very often. You'd be wrong. Preply...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
LoneStar 92

7 Ghost Tours at Texas Bars and Pubs You Can Take This Halloween!

They are known as Haunted Pub Crawls. Have you ever been on a Ghost Tour? If so, it was probably a cool old collection of buildings and cemeteries. Well, what if you could TOUR a bunch of BARS AND PUBS that have a 'Haunted' feel? These tours feature some pretty cool BARS and Pubs in Texas with a good drink and a shot of pretty scary ghost stories with them. Let's take a look at these Texas Ghost Tours at Bars and Pubs!
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

If You Are From Texas You Get Why We Celebrate at Whataburger

Whataburger locations throughout Texas are the places to be for all our special milestones, like birthdays and anniversaries!. If you are not from around these parts, you might not get it, but Texans loves their Whataburger and celebrating at any of the 670 plus famous burger joints around our great state for any monumental occasion is not only common but it's a TEXAS THANG!
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Consumer Price Index#Wildlife#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor
LoneStar 92

Entries Now Accepted For This Texas Statewide Art Contest

Do you have a young artist at home? Do they love nature and maybe a day at the lake or river fishing? Then make sure they enter their artwork in this Texas State contest. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is now accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest. You have until February 28 to enter. This contest is an educational program that encourages our youths' interest in fisheries and fishing.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For

If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine

There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
LoneStar 92

Finally, Good News: Temps and Gas Prices Falling in Texas

At last, it's starting to feel like fall in Central Texas. The temperatures are dropping, there's pumpkins everywhere, and some relief at the pump can finally be found. Cooler nights and highs in the 80s are a big improvement outside, and the average price of gas per gallon is dropping throughout the state - a big improvement inside our wallets.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Look Inside This One-of-a-Kind Texas Mansion Inspired by ‘Tron: Legacy’

Texas is full of some amazing homes will all sorts of styles and creative designs, perfect for any lifestyle. Imagine having a stunning mansion inspired by your favorite movie that feels like you've been transported to a whole new world every time you step inside. That is exactly what this stunning Texas home does. Inspired by the film Tron: Legacy, this one-of-a-kind Texas mansion is an amazing must-see.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas Amazon Site Closed Due to Nasty Bed Bug Infestation

Eeek. bed bugs? Makes me itchy just thinking about it. The Amazon facility in Amarillo, Texas is currently closed while they battle a nasty bed bug problem. They identified the presence of the icky bugs and were forced to shut down in order to get rid of the pests. Luckily, all of the employees are currently on paid leave until the matter is dealt with.
AMARILLO, TX
LoneStar 92

Want to Go On a Texas Country Music Cruise? Here’s How

This is definitely something you never see. How does a Texas country music festival on a cruise ship sound?. I couldn't believe it when I read it. Two of our favorite country singers are teaming up to make this happen. Josh Abbott and Pat Green want you for their ship. They're looking to throw a big part on the sea with all your favorite musical artists and friends.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy