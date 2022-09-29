Read full article on original website
Related
sheridanwyoming.com
Weekend Sports Recap: September 30 – October 2, 2022
Sheridan HS Football: The big high school football matchup was in Sheridan Friday night and it lived up to the hype. After trailing 14-nothing, Sheridan would eventually get it together. Senior Colson Coon scored ran for 228 yards and scored 5 touchdowns, plus Dane Steel had a 93 yard kickoff...
sheridanwyoming.com
Sheridan Looks Back On Win Vs. East/Denver Broncos Lose Starting Running Back
Sheridan HS Football: Despite getting the win last Friday against Cheyenne East, the Sheridan Bronc football team is not surprised with how the game started. The Thunderbrids used their no-huddle offense and their quickness to jump out to a 14-nothing lead after one quarter…not to mention they had 526 yards of total offense in the game.
sheridanwyoming.com
WYDOT Working On I-90 Slide Repairs South Of Sheridan
The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor High Country Construction have begun work on permanent repairs to two significant slides along portions of I-90 south of Sheridan. A mid-October snow storm in 2021 resulted in the loss of roughly 175 feet of shoulder and guardrail at mile marker 29.31...
Comments / 0