Columbia Gas says prepare for severe weather
Columbia Gas of Virginia is reminding its natural gas customers to be prepared for severe weather resulting from Ian. Utility President and C-O-O Brent Archer stated in a news release that the health and safety of our customers is extremely important to Columbia Gas, which is why he is encouraging them to take action ahead of the heavy rain that is expected to fall in parts of the service area.
