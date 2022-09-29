Read full article on original website
Noxubee County High School alumni reconnect at homecoming festivities
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Home is where the heart is, and Noxubee County High school alumni are back in the place they love. Hundreds of graduates are participating in homecoming festivities this week. The Noxubee County High School Alumni Association was formed many years ago to keep graduates...
A family in the Caledonia area gives back to kids in the community
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- A family in Caledonia gives back to their community this weekend by providing students with new tools to express themselves. “She was very excited when she got that call I gotta tell you,” said Winters. A call that could change the future for some art students...
City council hears update on acquiring portion of Sandfield Cemetery
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council heard an update on plans to acquire the eastern portion of Sandfield Cemetery. At its most recent meeting, the Council heard from Columbus resident and attorney, Nicole Clinkscales, about maintenance needs at the historic cemetery, particularly the eastern portion. The city...
Boyd credits sermon, Lynn Wright’s family with decision to run for office
It was a sermon that helped Andy Boyd decide to run for office. Boyd, who is running for the District 37 seat in the House of Representatives, said he had been waffling about whether to run for office or not and had convinced himself he had nothing to offer. “The...
Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business
A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
Construction, operation of West Point solar plant gets nod from PSC
WEST POINT — A $200 million solar power generation and storage facility in Clay County was approved for construction and operation in a Thursday ceremony, and while the timeline for the project has been pushed back, construction is expected to begin by mid-2023. The announcement came at a ceremony...
MSU students attacked on campus by man arguing with his girlfriend
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police at Mississippi State University say they arrested a man accused of attacking two students this week for no reason. Elijah Wilkes, 21, of Louisville, is charged with robbery and malicious mischief along with three misdemeanors following the Tuesday night attack on Barr Avenue. Chief...
Columbus Light & Water scam alert
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A recorded message is being circulated stating “You have been overcharged $50 on your utility bill and are due. compensation. For more information on how to get your money Press 1”. Please be advised that this message is not from Columbus Light...
The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
Fishing trip ends deadly after a Columbus man falls into the water
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Friday afternoon fishing trips turns tragic when a Columbus man falls into the water and swept away by swift currents. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WTVA that 62 year old Anderson Tate was fishing with a friend on the West Bank area of the Columbus Lock and Dam when the 5:00 p.m. accident occurred.
Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
Man drowns while on fishing trip
A Friday afternoon fishing trip turned tragic for one Columbus man. Anderson Tate, 62, was fishing with a friend on the West Bank of the John C. Stennis Lock and Dam around 5 p.m. when he fell in the water and was swept away by swift currents, leading to his drowning.
Pet of the Week - Bo Duke
Bo Duke is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for Sept. 29, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $100. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 30)
WP — Kahnen Daniels 19 run (run failed), clock 7:37. WP — Daniels 5 run (two-point failed), clock 5:55. WP — Quinterion Tillman-Evans 39 run (Daniels run), clock 11:21. WP — Daniels 60 run (Tillman-Evans run), clock 2:56. WP — Keshawn Henley 17 run (Ahmari Cox...
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
Man arrested for Lowndes County blaze
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of setting fire to a house in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly before 7:45 p.m at a house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
Family settles federal lawsuit with Monroe Co. deputies for 2015 murder
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The family of a man killed by Monroe County deputies has settled a federal lawsuit. Ricky Keeton was shot and killed during a raid at his home in October 2015. At the time, investigators told WCBI there was information that there were drugs inside...
Monroe County to pay $690K to settle civil suit over fatal drug raid
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Monroe County will pay a family $690,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed over a 2015 drug raid on a home where law enforcement shot and killed the man living there. Word of the settlement amount comes from attorney Jim Waide, who represents the three...
Columbus flashes offensive firepower in win over Greenville
Zywan Lacey caught the football, turned upfield and was gone in a flash. The Columbus High School senior snagged a screen pass from quarterback Shaun Williams and raced 45 yards to the house, outstripping Greenville defenders to the end zone. Just that quickly, the Falcons’ offensive struggles appeared forgotten.
Tupelo drive-by shooting sends one woman to the hospital
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured. Early Monday morning police were called about a woman who had gone to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Officers learned from the victim that she and...
