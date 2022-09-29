Read full article on original website
New Maryland Traffic Laws Now in Effect
Several new traffic laws went into effect today (Oct. 1), according to announcements from several agencies, including a community advisory from the Takoma Park Police Department. The most notable changes include:. The Move Over Law has been changed to require drivers to either make lane change or slow down when...
mymcmedia.org
Oct. 1 Marks Start of New Laws on Traffic, Pets, Stalking
Saturday marks the start of a new month and the enforcement of numerous new laws in Maryland. Beginning Oct. 1, drivers must move to another lane or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying warning signals and not just for police. This also is mandated when there are road flares, traffic cones and other caution signals.
WTOP
Window closing for Maryland drivers with unpaid video tolls to avoid penalties
Drivers in Maryland who have not paid their video tolls have 60 days to avoid associated civil penalties such as late payment fees. When the Maryland Transportation Authority’s grace period ends on Nov. 30, the state will charge drivers for not paying their video toll by its due date, according to a statement.
Maryland's expanded 'Move Over Law' that includes any cars off road with warning signals starts Saturday
Maryland's Move Over law expands on the roadways starting on Oct. 1.The law requires drivers to make a lane changed or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked cars with hazard lights and any warning signals."The intent of the Move Over law is to provide an extra barrier of safety for motorists, along with police officers, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel and utility workers working on Maryland roads," according to the Maryland State Police. "It is hoped that drivers will become more aware of police and emergency workers and others stopped along the road and move away from...
