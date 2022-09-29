Maryland's Move Over law expands on the roadways starting on Oct. 1.The law requires drivers to make a lane changed or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked cars with hazard lights and any warning signals."The intent of the Move Over law is to provide an extra barrier of safety for motorists, along with police officers, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel and utility workers working on Maryland roads," according to the Maryland State Police. "It is hoped that drivers will become more aware of police and emergency workers and others stopped along the road and move away from...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO