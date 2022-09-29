ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Source of the Spring

New Maryland Traffic Laws Now in Effect

Several new traffic laws went into effect today (Oct. 1), according to announcements from several agencies, including a community advisory from the Takoma Park Police Department. The most notable changes include:. The Move Over Law has been changed to require drivers to either make lane change or slow down when...
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Oct. 1 Marks Start of New Laws on Traffic, Pets, Stalking

Saturday marks the start of a new month and the enforcement of numerous new laws in Maryland. Beginning Oct. 1, drivers must move to another lane or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying warning signals and not just for police. This also is mandated when there are road flares, traffic cones and other caution signals.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland's expanded 'Move Over Law' that includes any cars off road with warning signals starts Saturday

Maryland's Move Over law expands on the roadways starting on Oct. 1.The law requires drivers to make a lane changed or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked cars with hazard lights and any warning signals."The intent of the Move Over law is to provide an extra barrier of safety for motorists, along with police officers, firefighters, emergency medical service personnel and utility workers working on Maryland roads," according to the Maryland State Police. "It is hoped that drivers will become more aware of police and emergency workers and others stopped along the road and move away from...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

New Maryland laws begin Oct. 1 include child, driver safety

A number of new Maryland state laws go into effect Saturday, Oct. 1. Take a look at the following laws below. Hb900 -- Death certificates waived first responders killed in the line of duty. SB 369 -- Income Tax - Maryland Earned Income Tax Credit Assistance Program for Low-Income Families.
Daily Voice

Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police

A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Baby, Woman From Maryland ID'd As Victims Of US Route 222 Crash: Report

An 8-month-old baby and 76-year-old woman from Maryland have been identified as the victims killed in the US Route 222 crash earlier this week, according to Lancaster Online. The cause of death for both baby Kimberly Babila and Bridgette Arrah, 76, of Prince George's, was accidental, the outlet said citing Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni. Records show Arrah also has ties to Manassas, VA.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
nypressnews.com

Fentanyl driving overdose deaths

Fentanyl was responsible for almost 70% of all opioid overose deaths in 2021. Jeff Pegues takes a closer look at the drug’s impact on Colorado and beyond.
COLORADO STATE
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
Bay Net

Applications Open For 2023 Keep Maryland Beautiful Grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Applications are now being accepted for the Keep Maryland Beautiful grants program, managed by Forever Maryland in partnership with the Maryland Environmental Trust, a unit of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and the Maryland Department of Transportation. Three different grants are being offered to help...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

New Laws Take Effect in DC, Maryland Oct. 1

New laws that begin on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in D.C. and Maryland affect paid leave, car seat safety measures, employer non-compete restrictions and more. Here's a breakdown of what's changing. New Laws in Washington, DC. Paid Leave: Moms and dads who work in D.C. can receive a month more...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Governor Hogan Proclaims October 'Maryland Horse Month'

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed October as Maryland Horse Month, recognizing the abundant economic, historic, recreational, and therapeutic contributions made by the state’s horse industry. “As the only state to host both a Triple Crown Race and two international 5-Star events, Maryland is proud to be a...
MARYLAND STATE

