ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

Saturday is Minnesota Veteran Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day

BIG MARINE LAKE, Minn. – Today is the 4th annual Minnesota Veteran Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day. Kristi Charles with the Department of Veterans Affairs says there’s an event recognizing the day on Big Marine Lake. Charles says participants will learn how to identify veterans at risk and receive resources to combat this tragedy.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota ramps up electric vehicle charging stations across the state

ST. PAUL, Minn – Federal funds are flowing into Minnesota for a plan that would build more electric vehicle charging stations around the state. Minnesota is working to become the leading state for plug-in electric vehicle (EV) use in the Midwest. MnDOT states that their goal is to have a 20% increase in light-duty EVs in the state by 2030 and make sure they put EV fast charging infrastructure in place to support that expected growth.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Internal poll shows tight race for ND House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – An internal poll conducted for the North Dakota Democratic Party shows an apparent tight race for North Dakota’s U.S. House seat. The poll, provided to KFGO News by a person affiliated with the Democratic Party, indicates that Independent candidate Cara Mund only trails Republican Incumbent Kelly Armstrong by 4 percentage points.
ELECTIONS
740thefan.com

Health officials warn of possible measles outbreak

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State health officials say there’s potential for a measles outbreak in Minnesota and are asking parents to make sure their children are vaccinated. The 13 cases in June are well over the annual average, and Department of Health Epidemiologist Supervisor Cynthia Kenyon says measles can be severe. She says it’s concerning that close to half of the 13 patients are hospitalized.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Community Policy