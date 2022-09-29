Read full article on original website
Saturday is Minnesota Veteran Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day
BIG MARINE LAKE, Minn. – Today is the 4th annual Minnesota Veteran Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day. Kristi Charles with the Department of Veterans Affairs says there’s an event recognizing the day on Big Marine Lake. Charles says participants will learn how to identify veterans at risk and receive resources to combat this tragedy.
Minnesota ramps up electric vehicle charging stations across the state
ST. PAUL, Minn – Federal funds are flowing into Minnesota for a plan that would build more electric vehicle charging stations around the state. Minnesota is working to become the leading state for plug-in electric vehicle (EV) use in the Midwest. MnDOT states that their goal is to have a 20% increase in light-duty EVs in the state by 2030 and make sure they put EV fast charging infrastructure in place to support that expected growth.
Internal poll shows tight race for ND House
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – An internal poll conducted for the North Dakota Democratic Party shows an apparent tight race for North Dakota’s U.S. House seat. The poll, provided to KFGO News by a person affiliated with the Democratic Party, indicates that Independent candidate Cara Mund only trails Republican Incumbent Kelly Armstrong by 4 percentage points.
Health officials warn of possible measles outbreak
ST. PAUL, Minn. – State health officials say there’s potential for a measles outbreak in Minnesota and are asking parents to make sure their children are vaccinated. The 13 cases in June are well over the annual average, and Department of Health Epidemiologist Supervisor Cynthia Kenyon says measles can be severe. She says it’s concerning that close to half of the 13 patients are hospitalized.
Bloomington police arrest Washington state man in massive fentanyl bust
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said officers have made what is believed to be the largest fentanyl pill bust in the Midwest with the arrest of a man who is under federal investigation. Hodges said the fentanyl seizure happened after officers were called when a man...
Bar owner sentenced for setting fire to his business, $3 million restitution ordered
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – The former owner of the Press bar and parlor in St. Cloud has been sentenced for intentionally setting fire to the business as part of a scheme to collect insurance money. A federal judge sentenced 43-year-old Andrew Welsh to just under six years in...
