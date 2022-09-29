ST. PAUL, Minn – Federal funds are flowing into Minnesota for a plan that would build more electric vehicle charging stations around the state. Minnesota is working to become the leading state for plug-in electric vehicle (EV) use in the Midwest. MnDOT states that their goal is to have a 20% increase in light-duty EVs in the state by 2030 and make sure they put EV fast charging infrastructure in place to support that expected growth.

