ifiberone.com
WSP: Sleepy semi driver rolls rig near Ritzville
RITZVILLE - Troopers say negligent driving was the cause of a semi crash just after midnight on US 395 near Ritzville on Saturday. At about 12:14 a.m., state patrol officials say 44-year-old Wileme Dorceus of Lake Worth, Florida was traveling westbound on I-90 about two miles east of Ritzville when he fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the median. Trooper say Dorceus overcorrected and flipped his rig, sliding 50 feet blocking both lanes in the emergency turnaround.
56-Year-Old Gregg B. Scott or Tonasket Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ephrata (Ephrata, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that a semi-truck driven by 56-year-old Gregg B. Scott or Tonasket lost control and crashed on State Route 28. Officials stated that the truck’s cargo caused the accident. Gregg B....
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: SR 28 near Ephrata back open; westbound I-90 still closed east of Moses Lake
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) - State troopers say state Route 28 near Ephrata has reopened. The wreck involved a rolled-over log truck, just west of Ephrata. Troopers say the driver might have suffered a medical issue that led to the crash. Westbound Interstate 90 remains closed at Road U, east of...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews from Kennewick and Benton County on scene of a fire near S Olympia and SR 397
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Fire crews are battling a National Cover Fire near Olympia and SR 397. At this time, all lanes along the highway are closed to allow fire crews to battle the fire. Benton County Fire District #1 is asking people to avoid the area. The cause of...
ifiberone.com
Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata
EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
Boston 25 News
Photos: First all-electric commuter airplane takes to the skies
First all-electric commuter airplane takes to the skies Eviation's "Alice", the world's first all-electric commuter airplane, lands at the conclusion of its first flight on September 27, 2022 in Moses Lake, Washington. (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)
610KONA
Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage
(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ifiberone.com
Police reveal why man threatened students with gun at school in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Friday, iFIBER ONE News retrieved more information about what happened leading up to the arrest of an armed 22-year-old man at CB Tech on Tuesday. Earlier in the week, iFIBER ONE News reported that Leonel Balderas-Mondragon had been arrested after he was detained by a teacher who is Moses Lake's former police chief.
3 lives saved. These ordinary Tri-Cities workers jumped in to help during emergencies
“No one wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘Today’s the day I will save a life.’”
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Make Their Debut
Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 have officially merged into the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Friday. Voters from both fire districts approved a measure to merge both departments back in August. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Board of Commissioners hope to reduce administrative personnel and...
ifiberone.com
Extradition hearing set for next week for Moses Lake man accused of killing wife
NEW STANTON, Penn. — An extradition hearing has been set for next week in Pennsylvania for Moses Lake resident Charles Bergman, charged with murder in the death of his wife Theresa Bergman. Bergman, 54, is being held without bail in the Westmoreland County, Penn. prison after U.S. Marshals took...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 27, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Woman attacked in West Richland, suspect found hiding nearby
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Concerned community members who intervened when they saw a woman being attacked played a pivotal role in the man’s arrest, as outlined by the West Richland Police Department via social media. According to their Facebook post, officers responded to Crown Dr & W Van...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him...
ifiberone.com
2023 date set wrongful death lawsuit trial involving family of girl who drowned inside irrigation pipe in Quincy
QUINCY -- According to court records, the wrongful death trial involving Danika Ross' family following her drowning death in Quincy in 2021 has been posted to 2023. The Ross family lawsuit against Cave B L.L.C. and the Familigia Water District has been set for June 26, 2023 with a motion hearing for judgement planned for Nov. 4, 2022.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
yaktrinews.com
Meet some friendly mammals at Alpaca Fest Northwest in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do next weekend? Well, Alpaca Fest Northwest might be the event you’re looking for. It’s being held at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake, and it has free admission. Alpaca breeders throughout the region will compete for...
