Moses Lake, WA

ifiberone.com

WSP: Sleepy semi driver rolls rig near Ritzville

RITZVILLE - Troopers say negligent driving was the cause of a semi crash just after midnight on US 395 near Ritzville on Saturday. At about 12:14 a.m., state patrol officials say 44-year-old Wileme Dorceus of Lake Worth, Florida was traveling westbound on I-90 about two miles east of Ritzville when he fell asleep at the wheel and drifted into the median. Trooper say Dorceus overcorrected and flipped his rig, sliding 50 feet blocking both lanes in the emergency turnaround.
RITZVILLE, WA
Log truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash on SR 28 near Ephrata

EPHRATA — A Tonasket log truck driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning just west of Ephrata. Gregg B. Scott, 56, was driving the log truck west on state Route 28 when the truck drifted off the right shoulder. The truck then rolled and slid across the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
EPHRATA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Ground Broken On New Road Linking Tapteal and Gage

(Richland, WA) -- Both mayors of Richland and Kennewick, along with other officials were on hand Wednesday morning to break ground Center Parkway north. When done, the new road will connect Gage Boulevard to Tapteal Drive. This new stretch of roadway will better link Richland with the Columbia Center area, reduce congestion on nearby arterial streets, improve emergency response times, and support commercial development along Tapteal Drive. The project is prioritized in both Richland and Kennewick’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan and the Benton Franklin Regional Transportation Plan.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
PASCO, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Police reveal why man threatened students with gun at school in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - On Friday, iFIBER ONE News retrieved more information about what happened leading up to the arrest of an armed 22-year-old man at CB Tech on Tuesday. Earlier in the week, iFIBER ONE News reported that Leonel Balderas-Mondragon had been arrested after he was detained by a teacher who is Moses Lake's former police chief.
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Make Their Debut

Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 have officially merged into the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Friday. Voters from both fire districts approved a measure to merge both departments back in August. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Board of Commissioners hope to reduce administrative personnel and...
WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Meet some friendly mammals at Alpaca Fest Northwest in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do next weekend? Well, Alpaca Fest Northwest might be the event you’re looking for. It’s being held at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake, and it has free admission. Alpaca breeders throughout the region will compete for...
MOSES LAKE, WA

