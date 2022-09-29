Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Bayou Bluff Bales kicks off fourth year of annual tradition, helping families in need
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — It's an annual tradition where you can see all kinds of shapes and designs on straw and hay bales. The fourth year of Bayou Bluff Bales kicked off on Saturday. It started out as a friendly contest. "We kind of got into a little competition...
wpsdlocal6.com
Columbia Theater holding American Graffiti Bash to raise money for restoration
PADUCAH — For the first time in 30 years, there will be live music inside the Columbia Theater in downtown Paducah. Saturday, the Columbia Art House is hosting an American Graffiti Bash to raise money for the ongoing efforts to restore the theater, which first opened in 1927 and closed in 1987. Specifically, the money raised will be used to restore the structure and façade of the building.
wpsdlocal6.com
Martha's Vineyard in Paducah needs donations to continue feeding the hungry
PADUCAH — A local nonprofit that has been feeding the hungry in Paducah for more than 30 years says it needs help from the community to keep the lights on and the ovens running. Martha's Vineyard at 1100 North 12th St. Paducah feeds the homebound and others in need...
KFVS12
Out of Darkness Walk to be held in Paducah
It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Costumed Super Heroes and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis to include vendors, celebrity guests
METROPOLIS, IL — The fourth annual Fall Back to Metropolis event will include two days of family fun, vendors, celebrity guests and more. Hidden Gems Novelty and Collectibles will host the event on Oct. 21 and 22 on Market Street in Metropolis, Illinois. Activities include a Mini-Con at Hidden...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers invite the public to 'Coffee with a Cop'
PADUCAH — To celebrate National Coffee Day, the Paducah Police Department announced they are partnering with McDonald's for a Coffee with a Cop event. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the 2627 Jackson St. McDonald's. "This is an opportunity for...
KFVS12
Third day of Cotton Carnival
The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Costumed...
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Calvert City Fall Fun Fest continues tradition of celebrating fall
CALVERT CITY, KY — The Calvert City Fall Fun Fest continues the city's tradition of celebrating fall with friends, family and the community. The event will be on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 in Memorial Park. Food trucks and arts and crafts vendors will be at the...
westkentuckystar.com
Kuttawa Days, Live On the Lawn this weekend
Kuttawa pairs up two big events into one weekend, with the annual Kuttawa Days teamed up with Live On the Lawn III, happening this Friday and Saturday. Live On the Lawn is two days of live rock bands on stage in the amphitheater in Silver Cliff Park. That's the soundtrack to all the rest of Kuttawa Days with kayaks, a ferris wheel, mechanical bull, food trucks, an Oktoberfest craft beer festival, inflatables, zip lines and more.
KFVS12
Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police help elderly man during medical emergency
Officers with the Paducah Police Department recently helped an elderly man during a medical emergency. Police said they were called to a home on Adams Street on Wednesday in reference to unknown trouble. Once at the residence they could hear someone yelling for help inside the home. Officers Brandon Cupp...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission
Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two teens hit by car on Old Mayfield Road, one life-flighted to out-of-state hospital
PADUCAH — Two teens were hit by a car in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road Wednesday evening, deputies say. According to a Friday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 7:16 p.m. on Sept. 28, where they found two teenage girls severely injured.
wpsdlocal6.com
WKCTC to hold drawings in October for gift cards, spring semester discount
PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College will kick off its Grand Slam Enrollment in October in advance of the beginning of the World Series. When students register between Oct. 3 and Oct. 31 for the spring 2023 semester at WKCTC, their names will be entered into weekly drawings for a $100 gas card.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County's home of the month for October
The McCracken County Civic Beautification Board has announced McCracken County's home of the month for October. The board selected the home of Dale and Alma Lynn in the Heath community.
wpsdlocal6.com
KYTC plans closure of KY 83 in Graves County to replace culvert
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of KY 83 in southern Graves County starting Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to a KYTC news release. KY 83 will be closed at the 2.5 mile marker for the Bacon Creek Culvert to be replaced. This is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Burn ban in effect for Union County, Illinois
UNION COUNTY, IL — All of Union County, Illinois, is under an emergency burn ban effective immediately. The burn ban is in effect until further notice, according to a release from Union County Sheriff Dale Foster.
westkentuckystar.com
Police asking for help finding a Paducah woman
Paducah Police are asking for help locating a woman reported missing. Police are searching for 21-year-old Jetta Owen. Owen was last seen Thursday outside the WB Sanders building near 9th and Washington Streets, and she did not return home. Owen is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing approximately...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
