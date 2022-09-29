ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Columbia Theater holding American Graffiti Bash to raise money for restoration

PADUCAH — For the first time in 30 years, there will be live music inside the Columbia Theater in downtown Paducah. Saturday, the Columbia Art House is hosting an American Graffiti Bash to raise money for the ongoing efforts to restore the theater, which first opened in 1927 and closed in 1987. Specifically, the money raised will be used to restore the structure and façade of the building.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Out of Darkness Walk to be held in Paducah

It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Costumed Super Heroes and...
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paducah, KY
Health
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Paducah, KY
Society
City
Paducah, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police officers invite the public to 'Coffee with a Cop'

PADUCAH — To celebrate National Coffee Day, the Paducah Police Department announced they are partnering with McDonald's for a Coffee with a Cop event. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the 2627 Jackson St. McDonald's. "This is an opportunity for...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Third day of Cotton Carnival

The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Costumed...
SIKESTON, MO
radionwtn.com

2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away

Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
OBION COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Suicide Rate#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Afsp
westkentuckystar.com

Kuttawa Days, Live On the Lawn this weekend

Kuttawa pairs up two big events into one weekend, with the annual Kuttawa Days teamed up with Live On the Lawn III, happening this Friday and Saturday. Live On the Lawn is two days of live rock bands on stage in the amphitheater in Silver Cliff Park. That's the soundtrack to all the rest of Kuttawa Days with kayaks, a ferris wheel, mechanical bull, food trucks, an Oktoberfest craft beer festival, inflatables, zip lines and more.
KUTTAWA, KY
KFVS12

Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A fatal...
SIKESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah Police help elderly man during medical emergency

Officers with the Paducah Police Department recently helped an elderly man during a medical emergency. Police said they were called to a home on Adams Street on Wednesday in reference to unknown trouble. Once at the residence they could hear someone yelling for help inside the home. Officers Brandon Cupp...
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
radionwtn.com

Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission

Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
wpsdlocal6.com

WKCTC to hold drawings in October for gift cards, spring semester discount

PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College will kick off its Grand Slam Enrollment in October in advance of the beginning of the World Series. When students register between Oct. 3 and Oct. 31 for the spring 2023 semester at WKCTC, their names will be entered into weekly drawings for a $100 gas card.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KYTC plans closure of KY 83 in Graves County to replace culvert

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of KY 83 in southern Graves County starting Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to a KYTC news release. KY 83 will be closed at the 2.5 mile marker for the Bacon Creek Culvert to be replaced. This is...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Burn ban in effect for Union County, Illinois

UNION COUNTY, IL — All of Union County, Illinois, is under an emergency burn ban effective immediately. The burn ban is in effect until further notice, according to a release from Union County Sheriff Dale Foster.
UNION COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Police asking for help finding a Paducah woman

Paducah Police are asking for help locating a woman reported missing. Police are searching for 21-year-old Jetta Owen. Owen was last seen Thursday outside the WB Sanders building near 9th and Washington Streets, and she did not return home. Owen is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing approximately...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Graves County circuit court judge swears in deputy sheriff

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Recently sworn-in Graves County Deputy Sheriff Chad Hall will begin his academy training later this year, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. Hall officially starts his duties on Monday, Oct. 3. Until his academy training begins, he will be assisting with court...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy