PADUCAH — For the first time in 30 years, there will be live music inside the Columbia Theater in downtown Paducah. Saturday, the Columbia Art House is hosting an American Graffiti Bash to raise money for the ongoing efforts to restore the theater, which first opened in 1927 and closed in 1987. Specifically, the money raised will be used to restore the structure and façade of the building.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO