abccolumbia.com
Coastal Carolina remains unbeaten after wild finish
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — CJ Beasley ran 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, leaping over a defender on the way to the end zone, and Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 34-30 on Saturday night in a game that saw three lead changes in the final six minutes.
GAME PREVIEW: GS Eagles Set to Open Conference Play at Coastal Carolina
The Georgia Southern Eagles football team will open Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday, traveling to South Carolina for a battle with Coastal Carolina at Brooks Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. The game will also be available via radio on the Georgia Southern Sports Network. Here’s all you need to know about the game:
CBS Sports
How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Georgia Southern 3-1; Coastal Carolina 4-0 The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 4 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Brooks Stadium. The defensive coordinators will surely put in extra hours ahead of this matchup since these teams' offenses combined for 1,014 yards last week.
45th Annual East Georgia Marching Band Championship taking place at Statesboro High School Oct. 29
Come one, come all and experience the local premier band competition this fall!. The Statesboro High School Band will be hosting its 45th annual East Georgia Marching Championships Band Competition on October 29th, 2022. The event will be held in the SHS football stadium and will begin promptly at 11am and go until the awards ceremony concludes at 9:30pm that evening.
Brunswick, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Effingham County High School football team will have a game with Glynn Academy on September 30, 2022, 16:30:00.
Coastal Georgia businesses exhale as Hurricane Ian skirts by
Coastal businesses in Georgia escaped most of the impact of Hurricane Ian.
First Coast News
Hurricane Ian landfall expected soon Myrtle Beach, S.C. | Friday, Sept. 30
Hurricane Ian remained a Cat. 1 storm Friday afternoon with an estimated landfall time in South Carolina | Friday, Sept. 30.
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
WYFF4.com
Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
Ian’s rainfall sets new daily rainfall record in North Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Ian made landfall around 2 p.m. on Friday near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane with winds sustained at 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. With any landfalling tropical system, the main impacts are storm surges, tornados, wind, and rainfall. Storm surges and wind were the greatest […]
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian menaces SC coastal towns before pummeling Grand Strand
A re-energized Hurricane Ian spared Charleston the worst of its fury but lashed the upper part of South Carolina’s coast with winds and damaging surge as it made a second landfall Sept. 30, this time near Georgetown. Ian spun ashore just after 2 p.m., packing sustained winds of 85...
WTGS
Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing camping guests until further notice
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground will not allow camping guests until further notice. The campground said the decision was based on safety concerns and damage from Hurricane Ian. The campground said it is addressing water, power, and electrical issues. Halloweekends activities for this weekend have been canceled. “We apologize, we know […]
Ian eases closer to SC landfall; hurricane warning in effect for Grand Strand
A hurricane warning has been issued for the Grand Strand ahead of Ian, according to the National Hurricane Center. Conditions are going to worsen on Friday both in terms of wind and rain.
myhorrynews.com
Hurricane Ian floods out Garden City Beach
After ravaging Florida, Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand as a Category 1 hurricane around 2 p.m. Friday, damaging several piers and flooding low-lying coastal areas. Before the storm landed, folks were stopping by the Garden City Pier to watch the thrashing ocean. Bryan Talbott Sr. moved to Myrtle Beach...
WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
WJCL
Georgia Southern issues warning to students following on-campus armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University's Office of Public Safety sent out a warning to students on Saturday after someone was robbed on campus. The armed robbery happened at around 8:15 p.m. on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard, according to GSU. GSU said the witness told officers he...
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to do...
Fishing trawler beached during Ian remains on Myrtle Beach shore
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fishing trawler that washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian brought storm surge to the Grand Strand remained on the beach on Sunday. Myrtle Beach police said efforts have begun to remove the boat but it’s unclear when that will take place. Police said people should stay […]
