Coastal Carolina remains unbeaten after wild finish

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — CJ Beasley ran 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute, leaping over a defender on the way to the end zone, and Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia Southern 34-30 on Saturday night in a game that saw three lead changes in the final six minutes.
GAME PREVIEW: GS Eagles Set to Open Conference Play at Coastal Carolina

The Georgia Southern Eagles football team will open Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday, traveling to South Carolina for a battle with Coastal Carolina at Brooks Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN+. The game will also be available via radio on the Georgia Southern Sports Network. Here’s all you need to know about the game:
45th Annual East Georgia Marching Band Championship taking place at Statesboro High School Oct. 29

Come one, come all and experience the local premier band competition this fall!. The Statesboro High School Band will be hosting its 45th annual East Georgia Marching Championships Band Competition on October 29th, 2022. The event will be held in the SHS football stadium and will begin promptly at 11am and go until the awards ceremony concludes at 9:30pm that evening.
Brunswick, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
Hurricane Ian menaces SC coastal towns before pummeling Grand Strand

A re-energized Hurricane Ian spared Charleston the worst of its fury but lashed the upper part of South Carolina’s coast with winds and damaging surge as it made a second landfall Sept. 30, this time near Georgetown. Ian spun ashore just after 2 p.m., packing sustained winds of 85...
Power outages reported in Savannah, parts of S.C. from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia Power is reporting several power outages in the Savannah area Friday morning from Hurricane Ian. According to the power company, around 100 customers are without power, as of 11:30 a.m., in Savannah. Dominion Energy is also reporting hundreds of outages in South Carolina. There...
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing camping guests until further notice

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground will not allow camping guests until further notice. The campground said the decision was based on safety concerns and damage from Hurricane Ian. The campground said it is addressing water, power, and electrical issues. Halloweekends activities for this weekend have been canceled. “We apologize, we know […]
Hurricane Ian floods out Garden City Beach

After ravaging Florida, Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand as a Category 1 hurricane around 2 p.m. Friday, damaging several piers and flooding low-lying coastal areas. Before the storm landed, folks were stopping by the Garden City Pier to watch the thrashing ocean. Bryan Talbott Sr. moved to Myrtle Beach...
WATCH: View Savannah area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Ian became a powerful category 4 storm Wednesday morning off the Gulf Coast of Florida. The impacts of Ian will reach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry as a tropical storm by Thursday and could last into Saturday. Sustained tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall, and the possibility of tornadoes and […]
Huge fire overtakes home in Garden City, SC

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Crews responded to the scene of a fire in the Garden City community in Horry County, South Carolina. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive. Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has...
