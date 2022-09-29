Suspect Wounded by Henrico Officers

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Henrico Police say officer shot and wounded a suspect late Wednesday evening while executing a search warrant on Crawford Street. The location is near Richmond Raceway.

Lieutenant Matt Pecka says officers were in the process of executing the search warrant when, he says, they were shot at by someone. Officers then returned fire, according to Pecka. The search warrant was related to a recent homicide.

EMS crews were already on scene because of the police operation. No officers were injured. The officers that fired their weapons are on administrative leave.