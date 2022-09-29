Read full article on original website
Microtel in Chattanooga condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Microtel on McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga was condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations, a city spokesman says. Some issues noted in the letter condemning the building include problems with the interior, fire protection, overall fire safety, and structure security. The building inspection "revealed...
'Very challenging conditions' Tennessee agencies rush to Florida for recovery efforts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Agencies from across the country are sending help to Florida after Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation. Tennesseans are helping survivors begin the grueling process of rebuilding. What do you say to someone who has lost everything?. “You start with a hug and ‘here’s...
Ford scores twice in 4th to help Chattanooga get past ETSU
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ailym Ford ran for two of Chattanooga's three fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Mocs a 24-16 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. East Tennessee State led 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Ford scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:22 remaining. Preston Hutchinson tossed a 11-yard TD pass to James Mayes about four minutes later that gave 10th-ranked Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) the lead for good.
Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
Man drowns while loading boat at Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon, says TWRA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man died while trying to load his boat into Chickamauga Lake amid high winds Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). TWRA agents responded to the scene near Kings Point Road after getting reports that a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser...
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office looking for missing person
DEKALB COUNTY, AL - Deputies with the DeKalb County Sherriff's office are asking the community to help them locate a missing person. Tyler Austin Britt, a 24 year old from Crossville, was last near the DeKalb Regional Hospital on September 21, 2022 around 3:30 in the afternoon. Tyler's last known...
Catoosa County jury finds Rossville man guilty of molesting 5-year-old girl
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A jury convicted a 22-year-old man from Rossville on child molestation charges, according to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. Tyler McClenny will find out next month how long he'll serve in prison. Arnt says McClenny molested the child in March 2021 while...
Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Health screening this weekend at the Chattanooga Market
Melissa Lail and Summer Elliot discuss the upcoming Chattanooga Market event Erlanger Health System. Erlanger will be there to facilitate health screening with medical staff on hand to answer any questions. Stay connected with the Chattanooga Market.
The Sound of Music premieres at the Chattanooga Theater Centre on September 30
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Scott Dunlap and Addie Counts discuss the preparation of "The Sound of Music" which premieres at the Chattanooga Theater Centre on September 30 at 8pm. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Westbound Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Saturday morning. It happened around 18460 I-24 going Westbound. Police say an elderly man was transported to a local hospital for a head wound. Officials say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Police...
2 Dunlap teens killed after Jeep collides with big rig Thursday night, says THP
DUNLAP, Tenn. — Two teens were killed in a crash near Dunlap late Thursday night after a Jeep ran a stop sign and collided with a large commercial vehicle, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The THP says the accident happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection...
Camper engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday
SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Video our crews captured shows a camper completely engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department (DBVFD) confirms the fire happened on the 1500 block of Sequoyah Access Road:. Our crews arrived on scene around 9:15p.m. Both the Sequoyah and Dallas Bay...
