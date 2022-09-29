ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Ford scores twice in 4th to help Chattanooga get past ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ailym Ford ran for two of Chattanooga's three fourth quarter touchdowns to give the Mocs a 24-16 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday. East Tennessee State led 13-3 heading into the fourth quarter. Ford scored on a 9-yard touchdown run with 14:22 remaining. Preston Hutchinson tossed a 11-yard TD pass to James Mayes about four minutes later that gave 10th-ranked Chattanooga (4-1, 2-0 Southern Conference) the lead for good.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
City
Hixson, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
WTVC

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office looking for missing person

DEKALB COUNTY, AL - Deputies with the DeKalb County Sherriff's office are asking the community to help them locate a missing person. Tyler Austin Britt, a 24 year old from Crossville, was last near the DeKalb Regional Hospital on September 21, 2022 around 3:30 in the afternoon. Tyler's last known...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Districts#Ridge High School#Hamilton County School#Hixson High School#Tyner Academy#East Ridge High School
WTVC

Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Health screening this weekend at the Chattanooga Market

Melissa Lail and Summer Elliot discuss the upcoming Chattanooga Market event Erlanger Health System. Erlanger will be there to facilitate health screening with medical staff on hand to answer any questions. Stay connected with the Chattanooga Market.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTVC

Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Westbound Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Saturday morning. It happened around 18460 I-24 going Westbound. Police say an elderly man was transported to a local hospital for a head wound. Officials say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Police...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Camper engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — Video our crews captured shows a camper completely engulfed in flames in Soddy-Daisy Friday. Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department (DBVFD) confirms the fire happened on the 1500 block of Sequoyah Access Road:. Our crews arrived on scene around 9:15p.m. Both the Sequoyah and Dallas Bay...
SODDY-DAISY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy