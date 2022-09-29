Read full article on original website
thebendmag.com
Fall Festivals in the Coastal Bend
It’s officially fall, y’all. This means festival season is upon us! Every week this season brings a slew of festive events and fun for the whole family. So, to help you and your planner, we’re providing a robust list of fall festivals around the Coastal Bend to mark on your calendar.
John Henry Ramirez, man who killed a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004 will be executed Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In less than 48 hours, local death row inmate John Henry Ramirez will be executed by the state. The 37-year-old was sentenced to death in 2008 for the fatal stabbing of Pablo Castro, a 45-year-old convivence store clerk, during a 2004 robbery spree in Corpus Christi.
Texas construction worker drowns after falling off platform on Gulf coast
He fell from an offshore platform.
Runaway barge sits slightly submerged at Packery Channel
KRIS 6 News team has been keeping a close eye on the runaway barge that is still slightly submerged at Packery Channel.
Local teacher's unique incentive for students promotes importance of attendance
This school year, coach Horan made a deal with her students. She said if they go to school, show up on time and behave, she'd wear a costume of their choice during the school's spirit week.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard ends search for missing man near Corpus Christi, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Saturday. At 5:30 p.m., commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received...
NAS-CC North, South gates reopen after separate incidents
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Separate incidents closed both the NAS-CC North and South gates on Friday. The North Gate on Ocean Drive was closed at around 3:15 p.m., according to Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Ofc. Travis Pace, a man reportedly was walking without clothes on near the gate.
Corpus Christi Police Department not yet investigating 361 Grants
Corpus Christi Police Department is not yet investigating 361 Grants for Fraud, but there is an open investigation into the group using "terroristic threats."
Kiewit scaffold builder who fell to his death identified
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who died after falling off an oil rig into the water below has been identified by San Patricio County authorities. Ricardo Jazael Loredo Padron, 29, from Aransas Pass, died in the accident over the weekend, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.
KRIS 6 News crew threatened during 361 Grants story follow up
During a follow-up on a story about a business called 361 Grants, a KRIS 6 News crew was threatened to be shot.
Woman trapped between school bus and car in school bus drop-off
The woman involved was getting her child from the bus when her other child, left in the car, put the car into neutral and the car began to roll.
CCPD needs victims of 361 Grants to come forward
Corpus Christi police have confirmed that their financial crimes department is on standby to investigate 361 Grants.
DPS: Several injuries reported after driver allegedly ‘fell asleep’ at wheel
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several injuries were reported in a crash on Highway 103 on Thursday, according to DPS. DPS’s preliminary crash report states that at around 3 p.m. just east of McClure Cemetery Road, a 2014 Ford pickup was travelling westbound when the driver, identified as a 23-year-old Kingsville man, reportedly fell asleep […]
ccpdblotter.com
BURGLARY OF A HABITATION
Corpus Christi Police Department Detectives would like help from the public to identify three suspects who burglarized a local church located on the 4300 block of McArdle Road. The victim advised that at approximately 2:43 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022, employees arrived to find the front door to the...
