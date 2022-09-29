ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starz #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive Reveals 2022 Finalists

EXCLUSIVE: The Starz #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive has selected Corey Dashaun, Gabriela Revilla Lugo, John Lowe, Naiyah Ambros, Raymond Arturo Perez, and Tennessee Martin as the program’s finalists. The second and final phase, which kicks off on October 3, will see the 6 writers develop, write and pitch a spec episode script for a current Starz series with the support of writers Danny Fernandez and Sahar Jahani as well as Starz executives Samantha Offsay-Nissen, Senior Vice President, Original Programming; Alex Alberts, Director, Original Programming; Giovanna Desselle, Director, Original Programming; and Tara Roy, Director, Original Programming. The program will wrap on November 4th when participants will...
Decider.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Breakdown

Every Marvel Studios movie is an event, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever feels like the event to end all events. The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther opens only in theaters on November 11 and it promises to be a game-changer for the MCU. Not only will Wakanda Forever provide closure for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will also provide closure for the millions of Marvel fans mourning the sudden, unexpected loss of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. But Wakanda Forever will also bring with it a few new beginnings. There’s the live-action introduction of Namor, who’s about as...
MOVIES

