Starz #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive Reveals 2022 Finalists
EXCLUSIVE: The Starz #TakeTheLead Writers’ Intensive has selected Corey Dashaun, Gabriela Revilla Lugo, John Lowe, Naiyah Ambros, Raymond Arturo Perez, and Tennessee Martin as the program’s finalists. The second and final phase, which kicks off on October 3, will see the 6 writers develop, write and pitch a spec episode script for a current Starz series with the support of writers Danny Fernandez and Sahar Jahani as well as Starz executives Samantha Offsay-Nissen, Senior Vice President, Original Programming; Alex Alberts, Director, Original Programming; Giovanna Desselle, Director, Original Programming; and Tara Roy, Director, Original Programming. The program will wrap on November 4th when participants will...
This Week's "House Of The Dragon" Had A Huge Twist Everyone Is Talking About
Even book fans weren't expecting that.
Dolly Parton Mourns ‘Sister’ Loretta Lynn After Her Death: ‘I Miss Her Dearly’
Dolly Parton mourned the passing of her friend and “sister” Loretta Lynn with a touching tribute on Tuesday, October 4. The musical icon recounted the many years they spent together as stars of the country music business, and said that the two were incredibly close after the many years they each spent in Nashville together.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Breakdown
Every Marvel Studios movie is an event, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever feels like the event to end all events. The highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther opens only in theaters on November 11 and it promises to be a game-changer for the MCU. Not only will Wakanda Forever provide closure for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will also provide closure for the millions of Marvel fans mourning the sudden, unexpected loss of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. But Wakanda Forever will also bring with it a few new beginnings. There’s the live-action introduction of Namor, who’s about as...
