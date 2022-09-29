Read full article on original website
Cost for enhanced Washington IDs increasing by $3
WASHINGTON - The price for an enhanced ID in Washington State will be increasing by $3 for each year the ID is valid starting Oct. 1. This means a six-year ID will cost $18 more, and an eight-year ID will cost $24 more. The enhanced ID fee is not the...
Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON - A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State's gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The first day...
WA organizations receive $2M to supply families with diapers
WASHINGTON D.C. — Organizations in Washington state will receive $2 million altogether to supply families in need with diapers through a new Department of Health and Human Services program. The Diaper Distribution Pilot Program for Families in Need launched September 27, 2022, funding states and organizations in order to provide diapers, according to a press release from Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.).
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With a death toll nearing three dozen, rescuers searched on Saturday for survivors among the Florida homes ruined by Hurricane Ian, while authorities and stunned residents in South Carolina began surveying their losses and assessing the damage from the powerful storm's strike there. Ian,...
Price increase for enhanced drivers license in Washington
An enhanced drivers license in Washington State will now cost $3 more for each year they are valid. An enhanced I.D. will be required to travel on a plane, cross the border and get into federal buildings starting in May.
The Satanic Temple sues Idaho Governor Brad Little over abortion rights
BOISE, IDAHO - The Satanic Temple is suing Idaho Governor Brad Little, claiming he violated the religious freedom of its Idaho members, protected under the United States Constitution with Idaho's new abortion law. The complaint filed in the United States District Court of Idaho explains the abortion law violates their...
WA minimum wage increasing to $15.74
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries announced a cost-of-living adjustment of 8.66% to the state's minimum wage, raising it to $15.74. This yearly adjustment is tied to inflation and is an automatic, voter-approved wage increase that was passed in 2016. The new minimum wage will go...
AED save station now open in Howard Amon Park
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Tri-Cities first Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is now in place off of Lee Boulevard in Howard Amon Park in Richland. The AED can be used on people who go into sudden cardiac arrest. Howard Amon was chosen for the location of the save station because of the number of people that go to the park.
SIU releases details in arrest of WSP shooting suspect
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) continues to investigate the September, 22, shooting of Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson. Today, the SIU released new information concerning the shooting suspect's arrest. According to an SIU press release, Walla Walla Police Officer Nat Small used his patrol car...
Local nonprofit offers horseback riding program for veterans, law enforcement, more
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT), local nonprofit aimed at promoting the wellbeing of special needs people through animal-assisted therapies and activities, is introducing a new program specifically for veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and healthcare workers. Horses Helping Heroes (H3) will teach participants the basics of horse care, barn care and riding a horse.
Prosecutors to consider whether to move forward with case against former Pasco police officer
SPOKANE, Wash. - Prosecutors were given until Nov. 4 to speak with witnesses and decide if they wish to move forward with their case against former Pasco police officer Richard Aguirre. The Spokane Police Department used DNA evidence to link Aguirre to the killing of Spokane woman in 1986. The...
Pacific Power offers low-income discount program
OREGON - Pacific Power is offering a new low-income program to its customers starting Saturday October 1. Customers who are eligible could see a decrease in their bill ranging between 20% to 40%. Pacific Power customers getting energy relief from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the...
Report: Gonzaga, Tennessee to meet in Oct. 28 exhibition in Frisco
Before Gonzaga plays a slew of high-major opponents in nonconference play, the Bulldogs will test themselves in an exhibition against last year’s Southeastern Conference champion. Gonzaga and Tennessee will play a neutral-site exhibition game on Oct. 28 in Frisco, Texas, according to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel...
Get Ready For The Best Week Of Weather This Year!
Clear with light variable winds and cool overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Gorgeous weekend weather sunny and breezy afternoon winds Saturday Highs in the 70s and 80s lows in the 40s and 50s. Sunday funday, sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. October 1st arrives Saturday...
Gonzaga's Drew Timme to launch 'Gimme Timme' podcast on Nov. 9
Drew Timme’s return to Gonzaga guaranteed college basketball fans another year of watching one of the country’s most accomplished post players. Starting in early November, they’ll also have a chance to hear from the All-American forward on a regular basis. Timme, who elected to return to college...
