Vote Now: Who should be SB Live Alabama High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 19-24)

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 11-19 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 3. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveal.

Cameron Deaver, Meek

Rushed 25 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-6 win over Phillips.

Alvin Henderson, Elba

Ran the ball 17 times for 242 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-7 win over Providence Christian.

Andrew Hunter, Randolph School

Completed 24 of his 30 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns in a 53-20 win over Westminster Christian.

Brayden Jenkins, Theodore

Carried the ball 31 times for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-24 win over Opelika.

K.J. Lacey, Saraland

Completed 15 of his 19 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Foley.

Cole McCarty, Moody

Completed nine of his 11 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-0 win over Shelby County.

Rashawn Miller, Slocomb

Rushed 11 times for 226 yards and five touchdowns in a 39-20 win over Ashford.

Nate Rogers, Wetumpka

Completed seven passes for 150 yards and a touchdown and rushed five times for 106 yards and two more scores in a 42-21 win over Greenville.

Kelvin Rowser, Demopolis

Rushed 10 times for 151 yards and five touchdowns in a 74-16 win over Paul W. Bryant.

Mason Teague, Southside

Ran the ball 22 times for 271 yards and caught two passes for 24 yards, scoring four total touchdowns in a 41-20 win over Boaz.