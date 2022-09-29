Vote Now: Who should be SB Live Alabama High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 19-24)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 11-19 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 3. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveal.
Cameron Deaver, Meek
Rushed 25 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-6 win over Phillips.
Alvin Henderson, Elba
Ran the ball 17 times for 242 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-7 win over Providence Christian.
Andrew Hunter, Randolph School
Completed 24 of his 30 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns in a 53-20 win over Westminster Christian.
Brayden Jenkins, Theodore
Carried the ball 31 times for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-24 win over Opelika.
K.J. Lacey, Saraland
Completed 15 of his 19 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Foley.
Cole McCarty, Moody
Completed nine of his 11 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-0 win over Shelby County.
Rashawn Miller, Slocomb
Rushed 11 times for 226 yards and five touchdowns in a 39-20 win over Ashford.
Nate Rogers, Wetumpka
Completed seven passes for 150 yards and a touchdown and rushed five times for 106 yards and two more scores in a 42-21 win over Greenville.
Kelvin Rowser, Demopolis
Rushed 10 times for 151 yards and five touchdowns in a 74-16 win over Paul W. Bryant.
Mason Teague, Southside
Ran the ball 22 times for 271 yards and caught two passes for 24 yards, scoring four total touchdowns in a 41-20 win over Boaz.
