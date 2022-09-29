ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Vote Now: Who should be SB Live Alabama High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 19-24)

By Tyler Cleveland
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKCAA_0iFXO6eo00

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 11-19 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 3. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveal.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cameron Deaver, Meek

Rushed 25 times for 154 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-6 win over Phillips.

Alvin Henderson, Elba

Ran the ball 17 times for 242 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-7 win over Providence Christian.

Andrew Hunter, Randolph School

Completed 24 of his 30 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns in a 53-20 win over Westminster Christian.

Brayden Jenkins, Theodore

Carried the ball 31 times for 263 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-24 win over Opelika.

K.J. Lacey, Saraland

Completed 15 of his 19 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Foley.

Cole McCarty, Moody

Completed nine of his 11 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-0 win over Shelby County.

Rashawn Miller, Slocomb

Rushed 11 times for 226 yards and five touchdowns in a 39-20 win over Ashford.

Nate Rogers, Wetumpka

Completed seven passes for 150 yards and a touchdown and rushed five times for 106 yards and two more scores in a 42-21 win over Greenville.

Kelvin Rowser, Demopolis

Rushed 10 times for 151 yards and five touchdowns in a 74-16 win over Paul W. Bryant.

Mason Teague, Southside

Ran the ball 22 times for 271 yards and caught two passes for 24 yards, scoring four total touchdowns in a 41-20 win over Boaz.

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Week 7 Georgia high school football recap

Week 7 in Georgia was filled with big-time matchups and thrilling endings spread over two nights. Most of the state elected to move their games up to Thursday night in anticipation for Hurricane Ian and it produced some of the best games of the year. Walton won a shootout against North Paulding, ...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Southside High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive#Randolph School Completed#Westminster Christian#Saraland#Moody Completed#Wetumpka Completed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy