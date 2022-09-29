ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Post Register

Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pinstripe Alley

My Dream, Albeit Realistic, 2022 Yankee Starting Line-up and Bench

1) My defintion of "realistic" does not include any expectation or speculation as to what the "Yankees" or Aaron Boone might do. As such, I would ask that posters please respond accodingly, and as if each of you were "in charge of things." 2) I acknowledge that for many, Carpenters...
MLB
FanSided

Meeting Mets broadcasting legend Bob Murphy

The date was Sunday, September 4, right smack in the middle of Labor Day weekend 1988. My wife Nancy and I had tickets to see the New York Mets play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The weather forecast called for rain, but since we had already hired a babysitter for our children, aged four and seven, we decided to give it a go. The rain began to fall right about the time we were crossing the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey.
QUEENS, NY
Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 157

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 157:
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Tim Mayza
Person
Babe Ruth
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/2/22

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Zack Britton worked his tail off to get back to the majors in the hopes of contributing to some postseason success for the Yankees, but unfortunately it just wasn’t meant to be. After a disastrous appearance on Friday night ended with Britton walking off the field with the team trainer, he has been put on the 60-day IL with shoulder fatigue, effectively ending both his season and his Yankees career. It’s always hard to watch a guy’s body fail him, but it’s especially difficult to watch when it happens to one of the best relievers of the last decade or so. At this stage in his career, too, questions start to swirl about whether he will be able to return, or if this’ll be it. For his sake, I hope Friday night’s wild pitch isn’t the last he throws on a baseball field. He’s had too good of a career to go out like that.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Judge using Mike Schmidt motto to keep Triple Crown alive while he sees few strikes

NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone had a fun childhood being the son of a big leaguer. When Bob Boone was the Philadelphia Phillies’ catcher in the 1970s and early ‘80s, Aaron and older brother Bret accompanied dad to Veterans Stadium almost every home game. Before games, the Boone boys played with the many other youngsters who showed up with their father … Pete Rose’s son and Greg Luzinski’s kid, etc.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Blue Jays#Al Mvp#The American League
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge goes for home run No. 62: Yankees-Orioles live updates as slugger tries to make history at home

Aaron Judge is attempting to hit a record-setting home run Sunday as the Yankees host the Orioles in their final regular-season home game of 2022. Judge enters Sunday with 61 home runs, tied with Roger Maris for the most in a single season in Yankees and American League history. Judge is one of just six MLB players to hit 60 or more home runs in a season, and his next home run will give him sole possession of the AL record.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy