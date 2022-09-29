ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US sanctions traders of Iranian oil as nuclear talks stall

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjMGZ_0iFXNpt700

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on a group of firms it says have played a critical role in shipping sanctioned Iranian oil.

The State Department designated two Chinese companies, and Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control hit a network of companies based in Hong Kong, Iran, India and the United Arab Emirates.

U.S. sanctions on Iran have accelerated in recent months, as administration officials try to bring Tehran back to negotiations for a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Sanctions were imposed in July on a group of firms tied to the sale and shipment of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia.

“So long as Iran refuses a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the United States will continue to enforce its sanctions on the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products," said Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

The administration uses an August 2018 executive order signed by then-President Donald Trump as its authority to impose the sanctions.

President Joe Biden’s administration has been working to renew the nuclear deal, which Trump withdrew the U.S. from in 2018. The agreement placed curbs on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief, which Iran insists it never received.

In addition, the U.S. has taken steps to punish Iran's government after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. She was detained this month by the morality police, who said she didn't properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab. Amini collapsed at a police station and died three days later.

Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country, and the government responded with a fierce crackdown. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 14 dead, with more than 1,500 demonstrators arrested.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on the morality police and the leaders of other Iranian law enforcement agencies, denying them access to any property or financial assets held in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
SOCCER
The Independent

Trump staffer stuffed photos of Hunter Biden in White House air conditioner, Haberman book reveals

A new book will soon reveal how a Donald Trump staffer stuffed pictures of Hunter Biden into the White House air conditioning unit when the former president was transitioning out of office.According to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman’s book Confidence Man, which traces the political journey of Mr Trump, an employee who worked for the then-Presidential Office Director John McEntee stuffed pictures of Joe Biden’s son in the AC unit, breaking it in the process.The book by Ms Haberman is set to be released on Tuesday and reports, among other things, how Mr Trump and his staff took...
POTUS
WDBO

'We're with you,' Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will survey damage from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, where tens of thousands of people are still without power two weeks after the storm hit. The Category 1 hurricane knocked out electrical power to the U.S. territory of 3.2...
POTUS
WDBO

Jurors to begin hearing Jan. 6 Oath Keepers sedition case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal prosecutors will lay out their case against the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged in the most serious case to reach trial yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. Opening statements are expected Monday in Washington's...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Deadly fossil fuel in India: photo essay

Beauty Devi, 34, an illegal coalminer, lost her husband when he was 25 in an accident while he was extracting coal from an abandoned tunnel. Devi has two sons: Vishal Kumar, 13, and Naman Kumar, 11. She wakes up early in the morning, before sunrise, and heads towards an abandoned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

European telcos set to win fight with Big Tech, could set global agenda

BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European telecoms providers are set to win their decade-long fight to make Big Tech pay for network costs, thanks to sympathetic EU regulators and the bloc's efforts to rein in U.S. tech giants, according to industry and regulatory sources, in the EU's strongest move yet to set a global standard.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WDBO

Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of gas shortage, IEA says

Europe faces "unprecedented risks" to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments and could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship, the International Energy Agency said. The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly gas report...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

Asian shares mostly lower as recession fears deepen

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Monday after Wall Street closed out a miserable September with a loss of 9.3%, the worst monthly decline since March 2020. Tokyo rose while other regional markets declined. Shanghai was closed for China’s weeklong National Day holidays.
WORLD
WDBO

Brazil counting votes in historic race of Lula vs. Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil's electoral authority was tallying votes Sunday night in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Sanctions#Iran Nuclear Deal#Stall#Iranian#The State Department#Chinese#Treasury
WDBO

Palestinians: Israel military kills 2 during West Bank raid

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — The Israeli military shot and killed two Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank early Monday, Palestinian officials said. The military alleged that the men tried to ram their car into soldiers, a claim that could not be independently verified. Palestinians and rights group often accuse Israeli troops of using excessive force against Palestinians, who live under a 55-year military occupation with no end in sight. Israel says it follows strict rules of engagement and opens fire in life-threatening situations.
MILITARY
WDBO

Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff after tight Brazil election

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office.
POLITICS
WDBO

Reformists gain in Bosnia elections, though change unlikely

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Reformists who ran on fighting corruption and clientelism in public office appeared set to win an important race in Bosnia’s elections Sunday that could give them greater sway over the direction of the country which has never fully recovered from its 1992-95 sectarian war and remains divided along ethnic lines.
ELECTIONS
WDBO

Ousted Burkina Faso leader leaves country for Togo

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Burkina Faso's ousted coup leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba left the country for Togo Sunday two days after he himself was overthrown in a coup, while the new junta urged citizens not to loot or vandalize. Damiba's departure was confirmed...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WDBO

Yemen's warring sides fail to extend UN-backed truce

SANAA, Yemen — (AP) — Yemen's warring sides have failed to reach an agreement to extend a nationwide cease-fire, the U.N. said Sunday, endangering the longest lull in fighting since the country's bloody civil war began. In a statement, the U.N.’s envoy to Yemen called on all sides...
WORLD
WDBO

Business sentiments cool as cheap yen, costs weigh on Japan

TOKYO — (AP) — Business sentiment among large manufacturers worsened for the third straight quarter, a Bank of Japan survey showed Monday, as the nation grappled with rising costs, the dropping value of the yen and restrictions on economic activity over the coronavirus pandemic. The headline measure for...
BUSINESS
WDBO

Intl overseer changes voting rules in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Shortly after polls closed in Bosnia’s general election on Sunday, the top international overseer of a 1995 peace agreement that ended the country’s inter-ethnic war in the 1990s announced that he was changing its electoral law. Christian Schmidt, who holds the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBO

Stadium tragedy exposes Indonesia's troubled soccer history

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Gaining the right to host next year’s Under-20 World Cup was a major milestone in Indonesia’s soccer development, raising hopes that a successful tournament would turn around long-standing problems that have blighted the sport in this country of 277 million people.
FIFA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy