Casper, WY

AM 1400 The Cowboy

PHOTOS: Cinderella’s Ball at the Casper College

Never have there been so many princesses in one room. Purple, pink, green, blue...dresses galore! Attendees danced, colored pictures, enjoyed sweet treats and took photos with Cinderella. The event was a precursor to the live performance of Cinderella's story, tickets available online. The director, Richard Burk, told K2Radio News, "It...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

13th Annual Ta Ta Trot in Casper, PHOTOS

Despite the odds, it was the perfect weather for a 5K. There was a legion of pink walking and running around Casper this morning for the 13th Annual Ta Ta Trot, a fun run for breast cancer awareness. Humans and their four legged friends showed up at 8:00 AM to...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday

It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
MILLS, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Get Your Ghost Hunt Tickets SOoON, Casper

Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha). If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar. The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap

Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?. The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides

On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall. It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball. Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station

Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

