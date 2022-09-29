ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sleepy Hollow, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mexico, NY
City
Sleepy Hollow, NY
City
Brewster, NY
City
White Plains, NY
talkofthesound.com

Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
NBC New York

3 Hurt in Shooting Outside New York High School Football Game: Police

Three people were shot outside a high school football game in New York Friday night, police said. Shots rang out at Newburgh Free Academy in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., according to police. As the team was playing Warwick High School, three people were shot on the grounds of the school, but were outside the security perimeter set up for the game.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Whips#Colombia
NBC New York

NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means

New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York

It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
greenwichfreepress.com

Bye Bye, Mower-and-Blower Gangs. The Electric Robots are Here.

The Town of Greenwich, a green oasis an hour from Manhattan, has long tolerated some bizarre landscaping practices. Every morning except Sunday, pickup trucks begin driving along the Town’s tree-lined streets. The trucks are laden with large gas-powered lawnmowers and, in autumn, leaf blowers. The trucks park. A few...
GREENWICH, CT
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Snowy winter ahead? Here’s the very early forecast from AccuWeather.

Hurricane season is still upon us and will be sticking around for the next two months. But some long-range weather forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter season. AccuWeather has issued its early winter forecast for 2022-2023, giving some hints about whether us folks in the New Jersey region will need to tune up our snowblowers and stock up on rock salt — or whether we will have a low-snow winter like last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Eric Adams's brand is arrogance and failure

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has quickly become one of the country’s more insufferable Democratic politicians. He is steeped in the same unearned arrogance that liberal elitists show when insulting those who don’t share their same lifestyles. While boasting about building tent cities for immigrants being part...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Michelin announces best NY eats that are more affordable

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Michelin isn’t all about truffles, caviar and 18-course tasting menus. The guide released its 2022 Bib Gourmand list on Thursday, which features 18 more affordable restaurants in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Westchester. The list focuses on restaurants with great value for your dollar. “What Bib restaurants do have in common is […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy