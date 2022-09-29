Read full article on original website
Related
Middletown QB Sierra DeGiorgio makes Section 9 history, starts in win over Monticello
MIDDLETOWN — Who said football is not a girls' sport? In her first year playing tackle football, Middletown quarterback Sierra DeGiorgio made Section 9 history this season, becoming the first female to ever play the position. On Friday, she made her first-ever start and was part of the Middies' 29-14 victory over Monticello...
Paramus Catholic football found guilty of illegal recruiting, banned from 2022 postseason
Paramus Catholic, one of the premier high school football powerhouses in New Jersey, has been found guilty of illegally recruiting a top player from Belleville High, NJ Advance Media has learned. The decision was handed down by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Controversies Committee during a special Sept....
Two Hudson Valley teens earn perfect scores on AP US History Exam
At least two Hudson Valley seniors earned perfect scores on the Advanced Placement U.S. History Exam.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Warwick school district not going to Newburgh for any activities following shooting
WARWICK – In the wake of Friday night’s shooting of three Newburgh residents immediately after a high school football game between Warwick and Newburgh Free Academy, Warwick school officials said on Saturday that they “will not be taking part in any sports or extracurricular activities in Newburgh” until further notice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
talkofthesound.com
Bus Driver Ditches Unruly New Rochelle Middle School Students
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — A bus driver became “overwhelmed” by a group of unruly middle school students this afternoon and walked off the job, according to Albert Leonard Middle School Principal Camille Thomas-Edwards (also known as Camille Edwards-Thomas). “This was entirely unacceptable and will...
NBC New York
3 Hurt in Shooting Outside New York High School Football Game: Police
Three people were shot outside a high school football game in New York Friday night, police said. Shots rang out at Newburgh Free Academy in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., according to police. As the team was playing Warwick High School, three people were shot on the grounds of the school, but were outside the security perimeter set up for the game.
Rockland County gymnastics coach serving time for molesting girls faces new charges
A Rockland County gymnastics coach who is already serving time for molesting underage girls he taught is facing new charges.
Bronx man receives $25,000 award from Bad Bunny for community service
Bronx resident Nick Figueroa was recognized for his community service by musical superstar Bad Bunny and received a $25,000 reward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEATHER: Rain from Ian continues to soak NYC area as temps dip
The local impact won’t be anywhere near as severe as they were in Florida, where Ian cut a deadly path of destruction across the state as a Category 4 hurricane.
NBC New York
NYC ‘Heat Season' Starts on Saturday — What That Means
New York City residents, it's that time of year again: Get ready to hear that hissing radiator and those knocking pipes once again. Heat season is starting in the city on Oct. 1. Lasting through May, all residential buildings in the five boroughs are required to maintain an indoor temperature of 68 degrees when outdoor temperatures fall below 55 degrees during the day, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York
It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
greenwichfreepress.com
Bye Bye, Mower-and-Blower Gangs. The Electric Robots are Here.
The Town of Greenwich, a green oasis an hour from Manhattan, has long tolerated some bizarre landscaping practices. Every morning except Sunday, pickup trucks begin driving along the Town’s tree-lined streets. The trucks are laden with large gas-powered lawnmowers and, in autumn, leaf blowers. The trucks park. A few...
N.J. weather: Snowy winter ahead? Here’s the very early forecast from AccuWeather.
Hurricane season is still upon us and will be sticking around for the next two months. But some long-range weather forecasters are already looking ahead to the winter season. AccuWeather has issued its early winter forecast for 2022-2023, giving some hints about whether us folks in the New Jersey region will need to tune up our snowblowers and stock up on rock salt — or whether we will have a low-snow winter like last year.
NBC New York
Will Ian Hit NY? Breaking Down Potential Impacts Amid Ongoing Florida Disaster
As Florida starts recovery efforts from the damage left behind by Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon with 150 mph winds before sweeping across the state, it's only natural to wonder what the catastrophic storm could mean for the tri-state over the next few days. In short: The area will...
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Police Respond to “Bullet” Found in Middle School Hallway
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 29, 2022) — What school officials are calling a “bullet”, and police are calling a “shell casing”, was found by a teacher at Isaac E. Young Middle School yesterday afternoon. “We appreciate our teacher’s vigilance in locating the item and immediately...
Washington Examiner
Eric Adams's brand is arrogance and failure
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has quickly become one of the country’s more insufferable Democratic politicians. He is steeped in the same unearned arrogance that liberal elitists show when insulting those who don’t share their same lifestyles. While boasting about building tent cities for immigrants being part...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
Michelin announces best NY eats that are more affordable
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Michelin isn’t all about truffles, caviar and 18-course tasting menus. The guide released its 2022 Bib Gourmand list on Thursday, which features 18 more affordable restaurants in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Westchester. The list focuses on restaurants with great value for your dollar. “What Bib restaurants do have in common is […]
Comments / 0