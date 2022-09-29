ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlovista, FL

‘This is unbelievable’: Deputies rescue Orlo Vista residents trapped by Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies on Thursday were rescuing Orlo Vista residents stranded by Hurricane Ian’s flood waters.

Residents who live on Hope Circle have seen flooding issues before with Hurricane Irma, but never as bad as it was Thursday.

One resident told Channel 9 that she saw no floodwaters at about 4 a.m. But that was not the case when she had to be rescued at about 6:30 a.m.

When she opened her front door, floodwaters started rushing into her home.

She said she tried to drive to escape with her daughter and grandchild in her pickup truck, but the vehicle stalled in the floodwaters.

“This is unbelievable,” she said.

Deputies are evacuating people and their pets and relocating them to a shelter at Ocoee High School and a nearby motel.

So far, at least 200 people have been rescued in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGgNc_0iFXMv4q00

IN THIS ARTICLE
