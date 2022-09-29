The Seahawks (2-2) won their second game, beating the Detroit Lions (1-3) 48-45 on Sunday afternoon in the Motor City. Watch as KIRO 7 sports director Chris Francis and Gregg Bell from The News Tribune recap the game from Ford Field, highlighting some of the key plays and moments that led to the narrow victory by the Seahawks.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO