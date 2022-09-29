Anne Heche's Son Homer Questions Validity Of Will Actress Allegedly Left Ex James Tupper As Estate Battle Rages On

Source: mega;@homerheche/instagram

Anne Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer, does not believe that the actress left a will to her ex James Tupper, and now he has rushed to court to question the validity of the document, Radar reported.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hollywood star passed away on August 11 after her car hit a home in California, resulting in the vehicle going up in flames. Though Heche was pulled out of the car, she was rushed to the hospital, but ultimately didn't make it.

After Heche's death, Homer requested to be named the administrator of his mother's estate, as he said she didn't have a will. However, days later, Tupper claimed Heche — who shared son Atlas with ex Coleman Laffoon — wanted him to be in charge of her estate.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Tupper claimed Heche emailed him a copy of the will in 2011 when they were still together. (The former flames split in 2018.)

“FYI in case I die tomorrow and anyone asks," Heche allegedly wrote in the email. “My wishes are that all of my assets go to the control of Mr. James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then given to the children. They will be divided equally among our children, currently Homer Heche Laffoon and Atlas Heche-Tipper, and their portion given to each when they are the age of 25.”

“When the last child turns 25 any house or other properties owned may be sold and the money divided equally among our children,” the message continues. “If all of my family, James Howard Tupper, Atlas Heche Tupper, and Homer Heche Laffoon die together my assets will go to Elliot Bergman, my nephew, to be divided among my nieces and nephews equally.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

But according to Homer, the will is not legitimate, as it doesn't have her signature.

“The email presented to the Court as Decedent’s 'will' by Mr. Tupper fails to meet the requirements for a valid holographic will because the signature and material provisions are not in the handwriting of the Decedent,” the motion reads.

Homer shared his mother would send disoriented emails when “she was faced with uncertainty.”

“In fact, [Heche] sent a similar email to her bookkeeper on April 7, 2020, after the Decedent contracted COVID-19," the papers read.

Source: @homerheche/instagram

As OK! previously reported, there's been a lot of drama following Heche's untimely death. Homer also claimed that he's not able to talk to his half-brother because of Tupper.

"[Laffoon] has informed me that James is using Atlas’ phone to pressure and attempt to manipulate [Homer]," the paperwork reads. "James has also left voicemails in a similar tone. Homer is anxious to have a free flow of information with Atlas, but James’ style is not productive."