Coming in: Chattanooga (3-1, 1-0), lost to Illinois, 31-0, on Sept. 22; ETSU (2-2, 0-2), def. Robert Morris, 45-3, last Saturday. What to watch for: Thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian, it promises to be chilly, windy and rainy as ETSU looks to claim The Rail Rivalry for the first time since 2018…Game time has been moved from 7:30 to 3 p.m. in hopes of lessening the impact from the storm…Chattanooga holds the all-time series lead 24-19-1, including a 4-1 mark since the Bucs returned to the gridiron in 2016…Defense has been the theme in the last three games, with the Mocs outscoring the Bucs 51-46...ETSU’s lone loss in last year’s Southern Conference championship season was to the Mocs…Chattanooga, who lost last Thursday at Big 10 foe Illinois, is ranked 10th and 12th in the most recent FCS polls… ETSU is led on offense by Jacob Saylors, who was the Southern Conference preseason player of the year. He became the third ETSU running back to eclipse 3,000 career yards after last week’s 163 yards and three touchdowns against Robert Morris…Devonnsha Maxwell, the SoCon preseason defensive player of the year, has 7.5 career sacks against ETSU, including a school record five last season…Saylors has rushed for 211 yards in three games against the Mocs, while Ailyn Ford has 295 yards and three scores against the Bucs…ETSU has committed eight turnovers this season, including seven interceptions, while the Mocs have turned it over six times…ETSU has a pair of freshman from Chattanooga…ETSU has just two home games remaining after this one, on Oct. 22 vs. Samford and Nov. 12 with Western Carolina…Beer will be sold at ETSU home football games for the first time beginning today.

