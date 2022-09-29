Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
1 seriously hurt in crash in Weare
WEARE, N.H. — A multi-vehicle crash left at least one driver seriously hurt in Weare. Police responded to a crash on South Stark Highway by Martin Road on Thursday afternoon. Investigators said they believe a car going southbound crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and caused the crash.
WMUR.com
Truck driver arrested after roof breaks off in Lebanon, striking vehicle, police say
CANAAN, N.H. — A box truck driver is accused of driving from New York to New Hampshire in a box truck that was losing its roof. According to New Hampshire State Police, Cedric King, 40, of Houston, Texas, hit a bridge in New York on Monday, causing damage to the truck's roof, but he kept driving until the roof completely came off on Interstate 89 in Lebanon on Tuesday.
mynbc5.com
Roof flies of commercial truck, causes crash in Lebanon
LEBANON, N.H. — A commercial driver in Lebanon quite literally flipped his lid on Tuesday after the roof of his box truck blew off on Interstate 89. New Hampshire State Police were called to the scene of a crash near exit 17 earlier this week after a driver struck a large piece of metal while driving. Further investigation revealed that the piece of metal was the roof of a large commercial vehicle that had flown off a truck.
Milford Cabinet
Man killed in motorcycle accident in Bedford
BEDFORD – Bedford Fire, EMS and New Hampshire State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at F.E. Everett Turnpike Exit 13 southbound offramp Wednesday. Responders were advised that a single motorcycle had left the roadway, and bystanders were doing CPR on an unresponsive man just after 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NH man dies after crashing motorcycle off roadway
Police shut down one lane of the Exit 13 off ramp of F.E. Everett Turnpike South for nearly two hours after the incident. A man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle off a highway ramp in Bedford, New Hampshire. Craig Faulkner, 57, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was ejected from his...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in Sunderland
SUNDERLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Sunderland yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection of Kansas Road and South Road, at around 5:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Melissa Cross, 34, of Arlington, was traveling east on Kansas Road when Tamara Shupka, 55, of Sunderland, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out of South Road in front of Cross.
mychamplainvalley.com
Motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Bedford, NH — A Merrimack man was killed Wednesday when he was thrown from his motorcycle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford. Officers said Craig Faulkner, 57, crashed at the Exit 13 off-ramp. Faulkner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from. his injuries. Investigators believe...
WMUR.com
Gilford man killed in crash in Laconia
LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia police said speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Endicott Street East. Police said Steven Marchard, 34, of Gilford failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow line and collided with an oncoming car. When officers arrived at the scene, they said bystanders were giving Marchand CPR. He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Manchester police SWAT team execute 'high-risk search warrant' on Somerville St.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department SWAT Team executed a "high-risk search warrant" on Friday. Police said around 1 p.m., the SWAT team executed the warrant on Somerville Street. The investigation is ongoing, active and is being conducted by the department's Special Enforcement Division. Anyone that might have...
nbcboston.com
Woman Dies Following Fire in New Hampshire Mobile Home
A woman died after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to a mobile home on Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of smoke there, according to a news release from the New Hampshire's State Fire Marshal.
WCAX
Windsor Police warn public of scam phone calls
WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Law enforcement officials are warning the public to watch out for scammers pretending to be deputy sheriffs. The Windsor Police say they’ve received several calls from residents about a caller claiming to be a member of the County Sheriff’s Department. Police say the caller...
Vermonter accused of causing Schenectady crash
A Brattleboro, Vermont man has been cited to court after he allegedly led New York State Troopers on a high-speed chase across Schenectady County Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRGB
Three charged in thefts, aggravated assault on an officer at Bennington Home Depot
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Three people from Massachusetts are accused of felony retail theft, aggravated assault on an officer, and other charges, after an incident at the Home Depot in Bennington Friday. According to the Bennington Police Department, officers arrested Jonathan Sprowson, 26 , Rebecca Luczynski, 39, and Hailey...
WNYT
Search underway for missing Washington County man
There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
NH man arrested after allegedly making ‘peek-a-boo’ threat with gun
The suspect allegedly said "peek-a-boo" and swore before aiming his gun at a tow truck driver, according to police. A Manchester, New Hampshire, man was arrested Wednesday after police say he allegedly threatened a tow truck driver with a gun. Michael Kenney, 43, has been charged with criminal threatening with...
laconiadailysun.com
The Defiant One prepares return to Laconia
LACONIA — The famous wooden sculpture depicting a Native American man’s head known as the Defiant One is back from the dead. On Monday afternoon, a 3D-printed carbon copy of the Defiant One arrived in several pieces at the Laconia Fire Station after traveling by truck from Texas. In 2019, the statue was taken down from its pedestal in Opechee Park due to extensive wear and tear. When crews pulled the statue down, it shattered.
WMUR.com
Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting
ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man sentenced after pleading guilty to negligent homicide for using cellphone before striking bicyclist
NEWPORT, N.H. — A Newport man will spend at least three years in prison after pleading guilty to negligent homicide. According to the Sullivan County attorney's office, Albon Chapman was driving a pickup truck on Jan. 3 when he hit Daniel Thurston, who was riding his bike in the breakdown lane on John Stark Highway.
Register Citizen
Should vacant Windsor lot become a neighborhood park?
WINDSOR — Alongside the Interstate-291 on-ramp at the entrance to the Wilson neighborhood sits a vacant lot with torn up gravel and spotty grass. It's the sort of spot that developers would eye for a fast food restaurant or a gas station right off the highway. But Windsor town leaders say they want to make it a park.
Vermonter crashes car after alleged high speed chase
A Wallingford, Vermont man was cited to appear in Rutland County Superior Court over the weekend after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase and then crashed into the woods.
Comments / 0