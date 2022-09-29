ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weathersfield, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

1 seriously hurt in crash in Weare

WEARE, N.H. — A multi-vehicle crash left at least one driver seriously hurt in Weare. Police responded to a crash on South Stark Highway by Martin Road on Thursday afternoon. Investigators said they believe a car going southbound crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and caused the crash.
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

Truck driver arrested after roof breaks off in Lebanon, striking vehicle, police say

CANAAN, N.H. — A box truck driver is accused of driving from New York to New Hampshire in a box truck that was losing its roof. According to New Hampshire State Police, Cedric King, 40, of Houston, Texas, hit a bridge in New York on Monday, causing damage to the truck's roof, but he kept driving until the roof completely came off on Interstate 89 in Lebanon on Tuesday.
LEBANON, NH
mynbc5.com

Roof flies of commercial truck, causes crash in Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. — A commercial driver in Lebanon quite literally flipped his lid on Tuesday after the roof of his box truck blew off on Interstate 89. New Hampshire State Police were called to the scene of a crash near exit 17 earlier this week after a driver struck a large piece of metal while driving. Further investigation revealed that the piece of metal was the roof of a large commercial vehicle that had flown off a truck.
LEBANON, NH
Milford Cabinet

Man killed in motorcycle accident in Bedford

BEDFORD – Bedford Fire, EMS and New Hampshire State Police responded to a report of a motorcycle accident at F.E. Everett Turnpike Exit 13 southbound offramp Wednesday. Responders were advised that a single motorcycle had left the roadway, and bystanders were doing CPR on an unresponsive man just after 7 p.m.
BEDFORD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Vermont Accidents
City
Weathersfield, VT
Weathersfield, VT
Accidents
Weathersfield, VT
Crime & Safety
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Boston

NH man dies after crashing motorcycle off roadway

Police shut down one lane of the Exit 13 off ramp of F.E. Everett Turnpike South for nearly two hours after the incident. A man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle off a highway ramp in Bedford, New Hampshire. Craig Faulkner, 57, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was ejected from his...
BEDFORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Sunderland yesterday. The crash took place at the intersection of Kansas Road and South Road, at around 5:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Melissa Cross, 34, of Arlington, was traveling east on Kansas Road when Tamara Shupka, 55, of Sunderland, failed to yield to oncoming traffic and pulled out of South Road in front of Cross.
SUNDERLAND, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash

Bedford, NH — A Merrimack man was killed Wednesday when he was thrown from his motorcycle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford. Officers said Craig Faulkner, 57, crashed at the Exit 13 off-ramp. Faulkner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from. his injuries. Investigators believe...
BEDFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Gilford man killed in crash in Laconia

LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia police said speed was likely a factor in a deadly crash that happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Endicott Street East. Police said Steven Marchard, 34, of Gilford failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the double yellow line and collided with an oncoming car. When officers arrived at the scene, they said bystanders were giving Marchand CPR. He was taken to Concord Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police believe he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
LACONIA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Park#Traffic Accident
nbcboston.com

Woman Dies Following Fire in New Hampshire Mobile Home

A woman died after a fire broke out late Tuesday night in Hooksett, New Hampshire, according to emergency officials. The Hooksett Fire Department responded to a mobile home on Skyline Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of smoke there, according to a news release from the New Hampshire's State Fire Marshal.
HOOKSETT, NH
WCAX

Windsor Police warn public of scam phone calls

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Law enforcement officials are warning the public to watch out for scammers pretending to be deputy sheriffs. The Windsor Police say they’ve received several calls from residents about a caller claiming to be a member of the County Sheriff’s Department. Police say the caller...
WINDSOR, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WNYT

Search underway for missing Washington County man

There is a search going on for a missing Salem man who may be in need of medical attention. Joseph Fuller is a missing vulnerable adult with schizophrenia. He is 5 ft., 5 in. tall, brown hair, blue eyes and 200 pounds. Fuller was last seen driving a silver 2017...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
laconiadailysun.com

The Defiant One prepares return to Laconia

LACONIA — The famous wooden sculpture depicting a Native American man’s head known as the Defiant One is back from the dead. On Monday afternoon, a 3D-printed carbon copy of the Defiant One arrived in several pieces at the Laconia Fire Station after traveling by truck from Texas. In 2019, the statue was taken down from its pedestal in Opechee Park due to extensive wear and tear. When crews pulled the statue down, it shattered.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Affidavit: Child called 911 to report Alstead shooting

ALSTEAD, N.H. — A police affidavit says a child called 911 to report ashooting in Alstead Sunday that left one woman with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said two juveniles were in the home when they arrived. In the report, the child said the suspect told him to call for help.
ALSTEAD, NH
Register Citizen

Should vacant Windsor lot become a neighborhood park?

WINDSOR — Alongside the Interstate-291 on-ramp at the entrance to the Wilson neighborhood sits a vacant lot with torn up gravel and spotty grass. It's the sort of spot that developers would eye for a fast food restaurant or a gas station right off the highway. But Windsor town leaders say they want to make it a park.
WINDSOR, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy