Bodycam Footage Reveals Shocking 30 Second Car Chase — Watch The Clip

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Police bodycams and dashcams catch shocking footage everyday, from active crimes to daring police chases — but this particular pursuit came to an end in no time due to quick thinking from the officers involved.

In a clip and recap exclusively obtained by OK! , REELZ 's Crime of the Week host Curtis Wilson breaks down the chase and subsequent arrest of a man attempting to flee authorities down a residential alley in Longview, Washington.

The video reveals the suspect in a white SUV start his vehicle and speed away as officers can be heard asking him, "Hey, where you going?" quickly followed by them radioing in, "We have a suspect fleeing."

However, his getaway was cut short after a second officer in a police vehicle blocks his exit using a PIT maneuver (precision immobilization technique). Also known as a TVI (tactical vehicle intervention), this occurs when another vehicle quickly blocks a separate car's path, causing the driver to sharply turn their wheel sideways and either lose control or stop abruptly.

The suspect's vehicle is immobilized in seconds and pushed further into the alleyway, but he jumps out and runs away from the pursuing officers on foot. Despite his attempts, cops quickly stop him by deploying a taser. They are then able to cuff and arrest him . The entirety of the police chase occurs within 30 seconds.

Inside the car, the same police officers were later able to confiscate a Glock 9mm handgun, 23 rounds of ammunition and several pieces of evidence indicating that the suspect was involved in fraud and identity theft.

“On Patrol: Live” rides Fridays and Saturdays at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com .

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Chase#Assassination#Former Child Actor#Bodycam Footage Reveals#Reelz Police#Reelz
