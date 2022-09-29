Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott tells LIV Golf's Cameron Smith to "MAKE ME AN OFFER!"
Adam Scott says Cameron Smith is "more than welcome" to make him an offer to join his LIV Golf team ahead of 2023. Scott, 42, has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in recent months, especially with a number of Australians having already jumped ship such as Open champion Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones.
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Rory McIlroy's father offers an expletive after slicing tee shot
Rory McIlroy's father Gerry McIlroy unintentionally provided a moment of pure comedy during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. McIlroy Senior was taking aim at the par-5 14th hole at the Old Course. He wasn't happy with his tee shot, as it sprayed out to the right. And fast.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy leaps to defence of "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy - who has been outspoken once again this week - has swatted away criticism of his "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond as he revealed he feels like he's on a journey to winning his first major again because "it's been so long". McIlroy, 33, spoke to BBC Sport...
Golf.com
Pro is disqualified on 1st hole — because of rule sometimes not in play
To Blake Abercrombie’s defense, the rule he oh so painfully broke is sometimes no infraction at all. Though, of course, sometimes it is. As first reported by the Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French this week, Abercrombie was playing the first hole at a DP World Tour Q School first stage event last week, he used a rangefinder, and he was booted. We know your question.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy mounts another Sunday charge at St. Andrews and again comes up just short
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — We’re not talking deja vu all over again. Not quite. But it was close. Two-and-a-bit months on from his ultimately disappointing closing round of 70 and third-place finish in the 150th Open Championship, Rory McIlroy’s return to the Old Course at St. Andrews followed an eerily familiar script. Only the numbers and geographic origin of his conqueror were different.
thecomeback.com
Pro golfer makes hole-in-one, doesn’t know it
For amateur and pro golfers alike, a hole-in-one is maybe the best feeling you can have. There’s a certain thrill about standing on the tee box and watching your shot drop in the hole from well over 100 yards away. MJ Daffue recently experienced part of that. Daffue made...
Golf.com
Pro shoots 52 at St. Andrews — on the back nine
Less than a month ago, Alexander Knappe won the B-NL Challenge Trophy. It was the German pro’s second Challenge Tour victory of 2022 and boosted him into first place on the tour’s order of merit. He’s assured a promotion onto the DP World Tour for the upcoming season, where the 33-year-old will hope to for his best year yet.
CBS Sports
2022 Sanderson Farm Championship leaderboard, grades: Mackenzie Hughes outlasts Sepp Straka in extra holes
Mackenzie Hughes rose above his own consistency to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in a two-hole playoff with a walk-off birdie against Sepp Straka. Hughes gutted out a 69 in regulation that concluded with a nasty up and down at the 72nd hole to get into the playoff, which he punctuated with an early fist pump that proved to be accurate. The victory, Hughes' second on the Tour, ends a drought of 155 professional starts between wins.
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy’s dad mishits, and hot mics DO NOT miss his 2-word reaction
Gerry McIlroy swung, then swore, though his son has likely seen and heard this before. For one, Rory McIlroy said his dad’s a talker. Earlier this week, a reporter had asked the young Mac if his pop was the “perfect playing partner” — to which Rory replied: “At times, yes.”
Golf.com
Jay Monahan: PGA Tour, LIV won’t come together — and they can’t co-exist
Jay Monahan, in an interview with ESPN published this week, says the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can’t come together, nor can they coexist. The PGA Tour’s commissioner’s comments, taken during last week’s Presidents Cup, came as Saudi-backed LIV Golf will play its sixth event this week, with golfers who have both jumped to the upstart for large, guaranteed money, and been suspended by the Tour for doing so. The sides have also sued each other, with LIV’s lawsuit coming in early August and the Tour’s countersuit coming this past week.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Ryan Fox, 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Ryan Fox held off several hard-charging pursuers, including Rory McIlroy, to win the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by one shot. Take a look at the gear Fox used at St. Andrews. Driver: Srixon ZX5 (Fujikura Ventus Blue 7TX shaft), 10.5 degrees. 5-wood: TaylorMade SIM (Graphite Design Tour AD), 19...
Golf Digest
Tour pro casually flips club into the woods, ball ends up 11 feet from the hole
To reach the PGA Tour, you need to be a bit of a perfectionist. But even the best players in the world know what a "good miss" is, and which holes it can come in handy on. Well, maybe not Hideki Matsuyama, whose good misses often involve shoulder-slumping and club drops. He's the perfectionist to end all perfectionists.
Yardbarker
Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in playoff
Mackenzie Hughes birdied the second playoff hole on Sunday to defeat Sepp Straka and win the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. The Canadian won his second PGA Tour title and his first since 2016. Hughes began the day one shot off the pace set by Mark Hubbard. Hughes' final-round...
Golf.com
10 ways to own par-5s without having to overpower them
Par-5s are simultaneously a challenge and an opportunity. Given they’re the longest holes, things can go south quickly if you don’t plan well. But on the other hand, short par-5s can provide excellent par or birdie opportunities — and one really good shot can make the remainder of the hole so much easier. The key, though, on any three-shotter is thinking your way through the hole. Here are 10 ways to better manage par-5s:
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy charges at St. Andrews before Road Hole bunker kills comeback
There’s never a dull Sunday when Rory McIlroy is at St. Andrews. The world No. 2 was facing an eight-shot deficit as he headed to the first tee at the Old Course Sunday morning, but he was a mere four shots back of a trio of players who sat T-2 through 54 holes.
Golf.com
Copy this pro’s putting game to challenge your friends and dial-in your short putts
Nick Hardy, who we already wrote about once on this site today thanks to a couple of key tips he picked up, knows the man he’s chasing very well. Thomas Detry co-leads the Sanderson Farms Championship (along with Mackenzie Hughes) through 36 holes, which is three clear of Hardy, who is tied for seventh.
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman golf clothing being worn by volunteers at PGA Tour event!
We are not quite sure how they managed to get this one signed off by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, but the volunteers at this week's Sanderson Farms Championship are wearing Greg Norman's golf clothing brand. LIV Golf CEO Norman might be shocked to hear the news given his ties...
Golf.com
How this busy mom kept her golf game in top shape — and won the 2022 U.S. Women’s Mid-Am
Last Thursday, Krissy Carman made history. Not only did she win the 2022 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship by defeating her 26-year-old opponent, Aliea Clark, 2 and 1 at Fiddlesticks Country Club in Fort Myers, Fla. — but she also became the first mother to win the title in over a decade. Ellen Port was the last woman to do it when she won in 2011.
