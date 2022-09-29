ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

golfmagic.com

Adam Scott tells LIV Golf's Cameron Smith to "MAKE ME AN OFFER!"

Adam Scott says Cameron Smith is "more than welcome" to make him an offer to join his LIV Golf team ahead of 2023. Scott, 42, has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi-bankrolled circuit in recent months, especially with a number of Australians having already jumped ship such as Open champion Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Rory McIlroy's father offers an expletive after slicing tee shot

Rory McIlroy's father Gerry McIlroy unintentionally provided a moment of pure comedy during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour. McIlroy Senior was taking aim at the par-5 14th hole at the Old Course. He wasn't happy with his tee shot, as it sprayed out to the right. And fast.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy leaps to defence of "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy - who has been outspoken once again this week - has swatted away criticism of his "easy target" caddie Harry Diamond as he revealed he feels like he's on a journey to winning his first major again because "it's been so long". McIlroy, 33, spoke to BBC Sport...
GOLF
Golf.com

Pro is disqualified on 1st hole — because of rule sometimes not in play

To Blake Abercrombie’s defense, the rule he oh so painfully broke is sometimes no infraction at all. Though, of course, sometimes it is. As first reported by the Fire Pit Collective’s Ryan French this week, Abercrombie was playing the first hole at a DP World Tour Q School first stage event last week, he used a rangefinder, and he was booted. We know your question.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Rory McIlroy mounts another Sunday charge at St. Andrews and again comes up just short

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — We’re not talking deja vu all over again. Not quite. But it was close. Two-and-a-bit months on from his ultimately disappointing closing round of 70 and third-place finish in the 150th Open Championship, Rory McIlroy’s return to the Old Course at St. Andrews followed an eerily familiar script. Only the numbers and geographic origin of his conqueror were different.
GOLF
The Spun

worldboxingnews.net

thecomeback.com

Pro golfer makes hole-in-one, doesn’t know it

For amateur and pro golfers alike, a hole-in-one is maybe the best feeling you can have. There’s a certain thrill about standing on the tee box and watching your shot drop in the hole from well over 100 yards away. MJ Daffue recently experienced part of that. Daffue made...
GOLF
Golf.com

Pro shoots 52 at St. Andrews — on the back nine

Less than a month ago, Alexander Knappe won the B-NL Challenge Trophy. It was the German pro’s second Challenge Tour victory of 2022 and boosted him into first place on the tour’s order of merit. He’s assured a promotion onto the DP World Tour for the upcoming season, where the 33-year-old will hope to for his best year yet.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Sanderson Farm Championship leaderboard, grades: Mackenzie Hughes outlasts Sepp Straka in extra holes

Mackenzie Hughes rose above his own consistency to win the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship in a two-hole playoff with a walk-off birdie against Sepp Straka. Hughes gutted out a 69 in regulation that concluded with a nasty up and down at the 72nd hole to get into the playoff, which he punctuated with an early fist pump that proved to be accurate. The victory, Hughes' second on the Tour, ends a drought of 155 professional starts between wins.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy’s dad mishits, and hot mics DO NOT miss his 2-word reaction

Gerry McIlroy swung, then swore, though his son has likely seen and heard this before. For one, Rory McIlroy said his dad’s a talker. Earlier this week, a reporter had asked the young Mac if his pop was the “perfect playing partner” — to which Rory replied: “At times, yes.”
GOLF
Golf.com

Jay Monahan: PGA Tour, LIV won’t come together — and they can’t co-exist

Jay Monahan, in an interview with ESPN published this week, says the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can’t come together, nor can they coexist. The PGA Tour’s commissioner’s comments, taken during last week’s Presidents Cup, came as Saudi-backed LIV Golf will play its sixth event this week, with golfers who have both jumped to the upstart for large, guaranteed money, and been suspended by the Tour for doing so. The sides have also sued each other, with LIV’s lawsuit coming in early August and the Tour’s countersuit coming this past week.
GOLF
Golf.com

Winner’s bag: Ryan Fox, 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Ryan Fox held off several hard-charging pursuers, including Rory McIlroy, to win the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by one shot. Take a look at the gear Fox used at St. Andrews. Driver: Srixon ZX5 (Fujikura Ventus Blue 7TX shaft), 10.5 degrees. 5-wood: TaylorMade SIM (Graphite Design Tour AD), 19...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tour pro casually flips club into the woods, ball ends up 11 feet from the hole

To reach the PGA Tour, you need to be a bit of a perfectionist. But even the best players in the world know what a "good miss" is, and which holes it can come in handy on. Well, maybe not Hideki Matsuyama, whose good misses often involve shoulder-slumping and club drops. He's the perfectionist to end all perfectionists.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in playoff

Mackenzie Hughes birdied the second playoff hole on Sunday to defeat Sepp Straka and win the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss. The Canadian won his second PGA Tour title and his first since 2016. Hughes began the day one shot off the pace set by Mark Hubbard. Hughes' final-round...
JACKSON, MS
Golf.com

10 ways to own par-5s without having to overpower them

Par-5s are simultaneously a challenge and an opportunity. Given they’re the longest holes, things can go south quickly if you don’t plan well. But on the other hand, short par-5s can provide excellent par or birdie opportunities — and one really good shot can make the remainder of the hole so much easier. The key, though, on any three-shotter is thinking your way through the hole. Here are 10 ways to better manage par-5s:
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman golf clothing being worn by volunteers at PGA Tour event!

We are not quite sure how they managed to get this one signed off by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, but the volunteers at this week's Sanderson Farms Championship are wearing Greg Norman's golf clothing brand. LIV Golf CEO Norman might be shocked to hear the news given his ties...
ADVOCACY

