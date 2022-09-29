LOUISVILLE, Ky.—rly in the early going of today's volleyball match at ASUN Conference foe Central Arkansas, Bellarmine setter Emily Arnold recorded career assist No. 3,000. Unfortunately for the Knights, that was one of very few highlights as the Sugar Bears swept the match in straight sets 25-21, 25-13, 25-17. Central Arkansas won battles on both sides of the net, owning large advantages in kills (46-25), blocks (8-3) and digs (41-26). The host team also enjoyed a .375 hitting percentage on the day.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO