bellarmine.edu
Knights notch second MAC victory with 2-1 win over Longwood
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—A pair of second half goals by Bellarmine's Amber Hofenk Jerembo lifted the Knights past the Longwood Lancers by the final score of 2-1 in Mid-American Conference field hockey action on Saturday at Trager Field. While the visiting Lancers controlled offensive possession most of the game, Bellarmine made...
bellarmine.edu
Knights roll past Royals 5-0
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine field hockey team got offensive contributions from many different players and rode that balanced scoring to a 5-0 win over Queens today at Trager Stadium as the Knights post their largest victory margin in the D1 era. Officially, the game-winning goal came just 5:26 into the...
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine falls in straight sets to Sugar Bears
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—rly in the early going of today's volleyball match at ASUN Conference foe Central Arkansas, Bellarmine setter Emily Arnold recorded career assist No. 3,000. Unfortunately for the Knights, that was one of very few highlights as the Sugar Bears swept the match in straight sets 25-21, 25-13, 25-17. Central Arkansas won battles on both sides of the net, owning large advantages in kills (46-25), blocks (8-3) and digs (41-26). The host team also enjoyed a .375 hitting percentage on the day.
bellarmine.edu
Women's soccer drops road contest at Lipscomb
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Bellarmine University women's soccer team suffered its first loss in conference play as the Knights fell 3-0 to reigning ASUN champion Lipscomb on Sunday in the Lipscomb Soccer Complex. The matchup pitted the ASUN's top-ranked defense in Bellarmine (0-4-8, 0-1-4 ASUN) against the league's highest-scoring...
bellarmine.edu
Schoemehl's second-half goal propels men's soccer to 1-0 win over FGCU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brendan Schoemehl couldn't have picked a more opportune time to be Johnny on the spot. On Sunday night in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium, the sophomore midfielder scored his first career goal in helping lift the Bellarmine University men's soccer team to a 1-0 win over FGCU in ASUN action.
bellarmine.edu
Sprint football blanks Quincy 12-0 in notching first-ever shutout
QUINCY, Ill. — Brenden Reid may have led the Bellarmine University sprint football team in rushing, but his biggest play of Saturday's contest at Quincy came on the other side of the ball. Reid's pick-six deep in the fourth quarter sealed Bellarmine's 3-0 start to the season, as the...
bellarmine.edu
Women's soccer to face reigning ASUN champion Lipscomb on the road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A formidable conference challenge awaits the Bellarmine University women's soccer team as the Knights will square off with reigning ASUN Tournament and regular-season champion Lipscomb at 2 p.m. (ET) Sunday in Nashville. Lipscomb (7-4-1, 4-0 ASUN), which owns a 2-0-1 record against Bellarmine (0-3-8, 0-0-4) in...
bellarmine.edu
Men's soccer to welcome FGCU for ASUN clash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The next big ASUN test awaits the Bellarmine University men's soccer team as the Knights will welcome FGCU for a 5 p.m. (ET) contest Sunday in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Originally scheduled for Saturday evening, the match was pushed back a day after FGCU's travel plans...
bellarmine.edu
Hester, Stamm lead 5 all-time top-25 performances for men's XC at Live in Lou
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sophomores Nolan Hester and Paul Stamm haven't wasted any time in establishing themselves as a dynamic duo for the Bellarmine University men's cross country team. For the second time in as many meets, the Knights' pair recorded all-time top-10 performances in the 8k, with the latest...
bellarmine.edu
Another all-time top 50 for Wells highlights women's XC at Live in Lou
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior Emma Wells' name gained even more prominence in the Bellarmine University women's cross country program record book after Saturday's Live in Lou Classic at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park. For the fourth consecutive meet, Wells delivered an all-time top-50 performance in the 5k, on this...
bellarmine.edu
Women's tennis posts winning doubles record, totals 11 wins at Middle Tennessee Hidden Duals
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Bellarmine women's tennis played a packed weekend of tennis at Middle Tennessee and came away with 11 victories after three days of hidden dual action. The Knights totaled six doubles wins (6-5 overall record) and five singles victories facing North Alabama, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Lipscomb, Chattanooga, and Ball State.
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine offers fan experience for Clemson-Duke road trip
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Bellarmine University is offering men's basketball fans the rare opportunity to travel with the team on an exclusive "fan experience" trip complete with chartered flights, hotel stays and sportswear as the Knights take on Clemson and Duke on Nov. 18 and Nov. 21. Bellarmine, the defending ASUN Conference...
bellarmine.edu
Big nights from Arnold and Scott help lift Knights past Lions in 5 sets
FLORENCE, Ala.—The old sports cliché, "it's not how you start; it's how you finish" certainly rang true for the Bellarmine volleyball team Friday night. In a highly dramatic finish, the Knights escaped with a 3-2 win over North Alabama as setter Emily Arnold capped a career night by delivering a "walk-off" service ace to give Bellarmine an 18-16 set five victory on their third match point. The win also delivered BU's first ASUN Conference win of the season.
