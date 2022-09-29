Read full article on original website
What Happened to Laenor? 'House of the Dragon' Episode 7's Ending Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.Leave it to House of the Dragon to end an episode with a massive plot twist. Episode 7 set up many things for the future of the Dance of Dragons, making it a turning point in the series. Mourning the loss of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), the whole family is brought together in Driftmark to attend her funeral. Viserys (Paddy Considine) is present along with Alicent (Olivia Cooke), as is the newly minted Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) and the re-minted Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) has arrived with Laenor (John Macmillan) and their two older sons, met by the Velaryons, including Rheanys (Eve Best) and Corlys (Steve Toussaint). Daemon (Matt Smith) has returned from Pentos with Laena's body and his two daughters. For some, this is the first time in a decade that they've been reunited, and tension and emotions run high.
What Happens to Pre-Mor Authority After the Ferrix Incident in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Star Wars isn’t necessarily a dystopian story, but the events of the original trilogy explore what it is like to live under a fascist dictatorship that is unflinching in its brutality. We’re getting to see what life is like in the Galactic Empire era in Andor, and how the Rebel Alliance begins to come together to stand up for freedom. What makes Andor unique in the modern Star Wars canon is that it isn’t connected to the Skywalker Saga, the force, or the Jedi Order. It explores the lives of average civilians who are helpless, starving, and desperate.
‘Andor’: How the Empire Maintains Its Reign of Terror by Employing the Divide & Rule Policy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor. Not unlike most totalitarian governments, the Empire of the Star Wars universe, in the advent of its rise to power, promised to bring peace and order to the galaxy. As a fascist dictatorship, however, it oversaw a period of ruthless expansion and cruel military directives, maintaining its reign of terror primarily by instilling fear in the hearts of the people.
'Andor': What is the Rebels' Plan?
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a unique entry in the galaxy far, far away because it felt like the first Star Wars movie that wasn’t about the Skywalker saga. While the new entries in the sequel trilogy helped to continue the franchise’s themes of family and balance, Rogue One was a heist movie that just happened to take place in the Star Wars universe. This is a tone that Tony Gilroy has continued with Andor. The gritty series introduces Cassian (Diego Luna) as he enters the world of espionage for the first time.
'Andor' Only Works If Cassian Is a Rogue
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story when he kills a contact after retrieving a critical piece of information. He’s introduced in Andor in the middle of a seedy brothel; shortly thereafter, he’s forced to kill two Pre-Mor officers. The Star Wars franchise has its fair share of anti-heroes, but the edges haven’t been sanded off of Cassian yet. In Andor, we see how a rogue outlaw finds his inner courage and becomes the type of hero who’d be willing to lay down his life for a larger cause.
All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat in 'She-Hulk' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of She-Hulk.This week's episode of She-Hulk introduces Jen (Tatiana Maslaney) to a different side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen. In this episode Jen meets some jobbers, a wrestling term used to describe wrestlers who show up just to lose and make someone else look more powerful. While stemming from wrestling, it's an apt term for a lot of comic book goons as well. Particularly in the Marvel Universe, where most heroes and villains or based out of New York City, bigger bads have a lot of cross-contamination when hiring goons. These are the types of characters who rarely show up in movies where there's only time for our heroes to battle the main villains, but She-Hulk has been offering some insight into what these villains' lives are like after they've been defeated.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7's Lighting Problem Did a Disservice to the Acting
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Episode 7 of House of the Dragon.After episodes that packed many stunning visuals that we could actually see in all their glory, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," was a major step down in quality when it came to visibility. For many who were trying to make sense of what was going on, there was a fear that something may have been wrong with the televisions on which we were watching the show. However, it was quickly understood that something was seriously off in the way all of this was constructed. While there have been similar concerns about lighting that had been raised about the original Game of Thrones series many years ago, this proved to be a rather unfortunate low point that hasn't been seen before in what has largely been a well-presented season. It is hard to think of a show in recent memory that was this hard to see.
I'm Preparing to Be Emotionally Devastated by Galadriel and Halbrand on 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.As a longtime lover of romance, I'm more than slightly accustomed to most genre shows being the cause of some disappointment — particularly when it comes to a happy ending for some of the characters involved. Whenever two people share a meaningful moment, especially in the lull before some big epic battle set piece, chances are at least one of them is not going to make it to the other side alive. It's why I was practically watching this week's episode of The Rings of Power through my fingers when Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) mentioned his admittedly swoony plans for a future garden with his human lady love Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) — sir, that is the quickest way to ensure that one or both of you does not live to see daylight!
Is Viserys a Good King in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon. While suffering through treatment for his various ailments in the fifth episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) asks his faithful Hand, Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) whether he’ll be remembered as a good king. With Viserys still alive going into Episode 7, the book hasn’t quite closed on his reign yet. But he’s looking considerably worse for wear after the latest time skip, and the consequences of some of his major decisions are already evident. So it might be time to try answering him.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 6 Recap: Will the Shadow Find You?
Adar’s (Joseph Mawle) clawed hand digs into the dirt to plant a collection of alfirin seeds. “New life,” he whispers, “in defiance of death.” In “Udûn,” the brutal sixth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the stakes are truly life and death. Through bloody battles, fleeting victory, and persistent tragedy, the Southlanders create new families and lose loved ones, protect their lands and see them ravaged. How can they find the light when the shadow blots out the sun?
Does ’Hocus Pocus 2’s End Credits Scene Mean a Third Film Is on the Way?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.Whether you’re watching a movie at home or shelling out some cash for popcorn and slushies at your local theater, you’ve likely become pre-programmed by Marvel to anticipate mid-credit and end-credit surprises during your moviegoing experience. Rest assured, Hocus Pocus 2 does not disappoint with its 30-second end credit scene that seems to hint that this isn’t the last time the Black Flame candle will be lit.
Who Is Marvel Comics' Sabra, the Controversial Addition to ‘Captain America: New World Order?’
D23 was full of plenty of exciting announcements (and a few surprises) for Marvel fans. In addition to new footage from films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, and the cast announcement for Marvel's Thunderbolts, a fourth film in the Captain America series was unveiled—Captain America: New World Order. While the biggest surprise may have been the reveal of Tim Blake Nelson's return as Samuel Stearns, a.k.a. The Leader (not seen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk), stalwart studio maestro Kevin Feige also announced that the upcoming Anthony Mackie-starrer would serve as the debut of Sabra (Shira Haas, best known for her Emmy-nominated work in Netflix's Unorthodox), an Israeli hero. Response was swift, with various critics both hailing and denouncing the character. But who exactly is Sabra, and why is she such a flashpoint?
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 6 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of The Rings of Power.In what has turned out to be the most action-packed episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to date, Episode 6 focused primarily on just one storyline, bringing audiences a collision between the hosts of the orcs and Southlanders where the Númenoreans sweep in to save the day. Despite the heavy dose of action sequences, though, a number of smaller moments brought some interesting reveals along with them as new details came to light — while an entire land was swallowed in darkness.
'She-Hulk's Emil Blonsky Is Proof That Bad Guys Can Turn Good
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In Episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law we see the return of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) who was introduced to She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in Episode 2, "Superhuman Law." In this week's episode, Jen gets a call from Blonsky's parole officer (John Pirruccello) who suspects that he may have once again become Abomination. In a bid to distract herself from the pain of being ghosted Jen goes along with him as backup to check things out. The She-Hulk team could have easily decided to throw away all of Blonsky's character growth for an action-packed fight scene, but they didn't, and the show is much better for it.
How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead' Season 11 Part 3
It has indeed been a long, long road for AMC's The Walking Dead. Well, not so much for the dead. Now, with The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premiering shortly, the survivors’ journey will finally find its end. The trailblazing apocalyptic drama thriller began its final installment in 2021, closing the curtains on one of the most popular TV series of the last decade.
‘The Rings of Power’: Who are the Moriandur/Uruk Orcs?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. After Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) stop Adar (Joseph Mawle) from escaping in the latest episode of The Rings of Power, they bring him back to the Southlander’s village for an interrogation. Galadriel questions him about his background as she’s already able to deduce a lot of his history just by looking at him. It’s through his responses, though, that viewers can learn the most about what made Adar the way he is and how his Uruk children came to be as well. Despite Adar being an original character to the show, what he went through to become one of the Moriandur, as well as how the rest of the Uruk were created is directly from J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore.
Did Bruce Willis Just Change Movies and TV Forever?
Bruce Willis once said, “Everybody, no matter how old you are, is around 24, 25 in their heart.”. Well, now Willis can be 24 or 25 years old in his heart and on-screen forever. How so? It begins with the devastatingly sad saga surrounding Bruce Willis’s health, laid out...
In Defense of The Year's Most Divisive Film: 10 Things 'Blonde' Does Well
Blonde is a controversial film, to say the least. Ever since it was announced, it's attracted skepticism and criticism for a variety of factors, from its casting, to its nearly three-hour length, to its controversial content, to the fact it's a film directed and written by a man, to its uncompromising nature, to whether it should have even made in the first place, and for its NC-17 rating (the first film released to streaming on Netflix to be given such a rating).
'Hocus Pocus 2:' "The Witches Are Back" Mid-Credits Scene Explained
Editor's Note: The Following contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.After nearly thirty years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy have been summoned back to Salem, Massachusetts to cause a little witchy mayhem in their continued pursuit of eternal youth and immortality. Somehow, Disney has cracked the code on crafting a marvelous legacy sequel and Hocus Pocus 2 recaptures the magic of the film that put a spell on audiences in 1993—and Halloweens ever after. And of course, the film found a way to pay homage to their return with a catchy end credits track entitled “The Witches Are Back.”
What's Leaving Netflix in October 2022
Just as a new month brings new titles to Netflix, it also means that some titles will have to depart the service and that's exactly the case this October. Perhaps the most noteworthy titles bidding farewell are the fan-favorite Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek which will be migrating over to Hulu the day after, and the Eli Roth-produced series Hemlock Grove one of the streamer's very first original shows, that starred Bill Skarsgård a few years before he came a household name by playing a certain evil clown. All nine seasons of the beloved anime Naruto will also be leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Other major titles leaving the service include the steamy YA romance After, the Oscar-winning drama 8 Mile starring Eminem, and comedy favorites like Miss Congeniality, Friday, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
