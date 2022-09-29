ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Students decorate steel beam for new Knox County school

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students got the chance to leave their mark on the new elementary school being built in Northwest Knox County.

On Sept. 29, a steel beam, that will be used in the construction of the new school, visited Ball Camp Elementary, Hardin Valley Elementary and Karns Elementary. The students from the three schools will be feeding into the new school once it is complete. Students were able to put handprints on the beam using a range of paint colors.

Kodak teacher wins $25K classroom makeover in ORAU competition

“This was an idea we came up with as a part of our ‘Be Constructive’ campaign, that’s where we like to get involved in our community. We like our community to have a hands-on experience with the projects that we do,” said Andy Westbrook, project manager at The Christman Company.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8H6G_0iFXIvw000
    Paint laid out for students to use to put their handprints on a beam. (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42BMt9_0iFXIvw000
    Hardin Valley student dipping his hand in paint. (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeO0r_0iFXIvw000
    Handprints on a beam to be used in construction for a new elementary school. (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DihiE_0iFXIvw000
    Student putting their handprint on a beam to be used in construction for a new elementary school. (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VaizT_0iFXIvw000
    Handprints on a beam to be used in construction for a new elementary school. (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MRd4_0iFXIvw000
    Handprints on a beam to be used in construction for a new elementary school. (WATE)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQRhh_0iFXIvw000
    The principal for the new elementary school poses after placing her handprint on the beam. (WATE)

Knox County Schools added that the beam will not be able to be seen once construction is finished, but plenty of pictures were taken to commemorate the celebration so that students will know there is a part of them inside the school.

“To know that their hand print is going to be a part of the new school forever, I think that will be something that lasts in their memory for a lifetime,” said Dr. Sunny Scheafnocker, the principal of the new elementary school.

Knoxville mother concerned about impact of teacher shortage

The new school will open for the 2023-24 school year . The school will have 56 classrooms, two music rooms, two art rooms, a library, a 6,700-square-foot gym with a stage and a storm shelter that will be able to hold 1,320 occupants. Scheafnocker said the hope is that the new school will alleviate the over crowding at Ball Camp, Hardin Valley and Karns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

What will the future of Knox County look like?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Knox County officials gathered at New Hopewell Elementary School to get community input for its ‘Advance Knox’ plan. The plan has been an 18-month process and the first time Knox County has created an integrated land use and transportation plan, according to the website.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

ACS: Superintendent Tim Parrott addresses Clinton High School lockdown rumors

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools has addressed the rumors and misinformation about the lockdown that took place at Clinton High School on Friday. According to superintendent Tim Parrott, Mr. Jenkins, principal at Clinton High School, and staff had heard rumors of a potential walkout related to an incident that happened at the beginning of the school year. This alleged incident involved a student's restroom usage and their alleged activities in the restroom.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, TN
Education
City
Knoxville, TN
County
Knox County, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Knox County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Kodak, TN
roanealliance.org

Rockwood High School Students Visit Local Manufacturers for Students in the Workplace

ROANE COUNTY, TN – Fifty-five Rockwood High School Career and Technical Education (CTE) students visited four manufacturing companies in the Roane County Industrial Park in Rockwood on September 13, 2022. The purpose of the visits was to learn about each of the manufacturers and the types of career opportunities they offer. The students visited Daycab.
ROCKWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#The New School#Knox County Schools#Elementary School#Beam#Orau#The Christman Company
karnschronicle.com

Water mane explosion shortens the school day

On the morning of Friday, September 16th at around 11 am, the water pipe at the entrance of Karns High school burst. According to some witnesses, the line exploded in a gush of water and debris, leaving the school with no water. This resulted in the administration having to make the hard decision and send the student home at 1 pm.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Virginia man charged in Sevierville shooting

One person was charged after a shooting at a restaurant in Sevierville early Sunday morning. Bear cub recovering after rescue by Appalachian bear …. KCSO K-9 Argo recovering after surgery to remove …. Former Knoxville Marine imprisoned in Venezuela returning …. Fire damages Knoxville apartment on Kenesaw Ave. Knox Pridefest...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

Knox County Sheriff’s Office K-9 undergoes surgery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler took to Twitter on Saturday to wish one of his K-9 officers a speedy recovery. Argo received surgery for two masses on his body: one on his chest and the other on the back of his neck, according to his human, Sergeant James Troutt. Spangler said an additional update will be released once the pathology results return.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
brianhornback.com

KPD Chief Noel…… Better Fix This BullS#! Attitude at KPD

The daily paper has the story of Knoxville settling the lawsuit with Trinty Clark over her illegal arrest by a former KPD Officer. This is ANOTHER example of the problem at KPD with people of color. Officers telling people to get back in their own home and the illegal pursuit.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Who's Hiring? Knoxville Fire Department

Knoxville Fire Department is looking for new employees. Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off …. Knoxville Vietnam veteran rode a scooter cross-country. Federal court in Knoxville celebrates new district …. Teen, 16, named suspect in fatal North Knoxville …. Michael Gray Jr appeared in court.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Federal court in Knoxville celebrates new district judge

United States District Judge Katherine A. Crytzer was appointed by then-President Donald Trump. Federal court in Knoxville celebrates new district …. Knox Pridefest weekend returns, parade kicks off …. Tennessee Treasures: Birthplace of Davy Crockett. Around the State on The Seven – WATE 6 News. What’s Trending with Bo...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy