Students decorate steel beam for new Knox County school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students got the chance to leave their mark on the new elementary school being built in Northwest Knox County.

On Sept. 29, a steel beam, that will be used in the construction of the new school, visited Ball Camp Elementary, Hardin Valley Elementary and Karns Elementary. The students from the three schools will be feeding into the new school once it is complete. Students were able to put handprints on the beam using a range of paint colors.

“This was an idea we came up with as a part of our ‘Be Constructive’ campaign, that’s where we like to get involved in our community. We like our community to have a hands-on experience with the projects that we do,” said Andy Westbrook, project manager at The Christman Company.

Paint laid out for students to use to put their handprints on a beam. (WATE)

Hardin Valley student dipping his hand in paint. (WATE)

Handprints on a beam to be used in construction for a new elementary school. (WATE)

Student putting their handprint on a beam to be used in construction for a new elementary school. (WATE)

Handprints on a beam to be used in construction for a new elementary school. (WATE)

Handprints on a beam to be used in construction for a new elementary school. (WATE)

The principal for the new elementary school poses after placing her handprint on the beam. (WATE)

Knox County Schools added that the beam will not be able to be seen once construction is finished, but plenty of pictures were taken to commemorate the celebration so that students will know there is a part of them inside the school.

“To know that their hand print is going to be a part of the new school forever, I think that will be something that lasts in their memory for a lifetime,” said Dr. Sunny Scheafnocker, the principal of the new elementary school.

The new school will open for the 2023-24 school year . The school will have 56 classrooms, two music rooms, two art rooms, a library, a 6,700-square-foot gym with a stage and a storm shelter that will be able to hold 1,320 occupants. Scheafnocker said the hope is that the new school will alleviate the over crowding at Ball Camp, Hardin Valley and Karns.

