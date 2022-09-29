Read full article on original website
Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State tops Kent State 4-0 to complete weekend sweepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-10 win over RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
columbusunderground.com
How to Taco Truck
To the uninitiated, Columbus may not seem like its taco scene is on par with cities like Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, etc. However, if you think beyond the brick-and-mortar chain restaurants and start to explore the city, you will find many family-owned taquerias and numerous authentic taco trucks. One good...
614now.com
Service Bar will officially reopen next month
The announcement many Columbus foodies have been waiting on has finally arrived: Service Bar is coming back. According to a press release, the beloved eatery, which is located inside Middle West Spirits at 1230 Courtland Ave., will re-open on Oct. 13. It will begin accepting reservations on Oct. 10. The...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths -- Columbus, meet a “real” city: Toronto
Should we take up a public collection to send Columbus’ “mayor,” at-large unrepresentative city councilors, and non-expert department heads to visit Toronto? Every Columbus resident and voter suspicious of the “Columbus Way” and “Opportunity for ‘a few’ city” should spend time just north of the US-Canadian border in Toronto, Ontario, now the 4th largest city in North America. Canada’s largest city and Ontario’s capital is at once a great city and a challenged city, with countless lessons to teach the much smaller, alienating, undemocratic city with no identity and no history, Columbus, Ohio. We could require our “leaders” to pass a course on cities and urbanism 101 before taking office and for continuing in office.
Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
Days of Knights, an Authentic Medieval Living History Event, Returns to Lancaster, Ohio Next Weekend
Interactive and historically accurate trek through history stresses that it is NOT a renaissance fair.
columbusunderground.com
Aficionadough: West Side’s Bella’s Pizza Offers Big Values, Big History
Our West Side is home to many hidden culinary treasures. The T formed by the intersection of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue showcases old and new Columbus. Many of the best taco trucks, Mexican and Central American restaurants and new immigrant kitchens in the city are clustered along this epicurean path.
columbusmonthly.com
Things to See and Do in and Around Columbus in October
From Hamilton to the Columbus Italian Festival, from The Who at the Schott to Maurice Sendak at the CMA, you’ll find an abundance of entertainment options throughout the month. Columbus Monthly. “Carmina Burana,” Oct. 1. Ohio Theatre. One of Carl Orff’s most famous and controversial compositions, “Carmina Burana”...
Downtown Columbus Charity Newsies statue reportedly vandalized
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A statue in downtown Columbus honoring the Charity Newsies has reportedly been vandalized. Charity Newsies has been providing clothing to those in need since 1907. The organization's executive director Subha Lembach told 10TV the damage to the statue, located on East Broad Street near High Street,...
myfox28columbus.com
Rod Wave announces tour stop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During his upcoming Beautiful Mind Tour, Rod Wave will be making a stop in Columbus to perform at Nationwide Arena. Wave will be performing at Nationwide Arena on Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets for the show can be purchased online through Ticketmaster on Oct. 7. The...
Columbus' only cat cafe
👋 Alissa here with what's paws-itively the most adorable business I've ever entered.Driving the news: Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar, Columbus' only cat cafe, opened to three straight sellout weekends.Why it matters: The cafe houses adoptable cats from Colony Cats (& dogs), with proceeds benefiting the rescue group. Already, 14 have found homes.My take: The attention to detail for both cats and humans is what makes the place so special.The cafe features cat-shaped chairs, clever drinks like "pawty on the beach" and wall-to-wall paw print decor, because toe beans are a work of art.The drink lids — for when a...
Grove City hosting inaugural Pride events this weekend
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City is hosting its first Pride events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this weekend. Grove City’s inaugural Pride is spanning across downtown with activities, discounts, food and much more at participating businesses and organizations. Organizer Leslie Anderson said Grove City is hosting the festivities in October to set itself apart […]
sciotopost.com
Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
Ohio Stadium dorm continues legacy on 100th birthday of The Shoe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Buckeye nation celebrates homecoming weekend, another celebration is underway. This year marks 100 years of Ohio State football in The Shoe as fans turned out early to start the tailgate Saturday before the Buckeyes play Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. NBC4 stopped by one tailgate and met a group that has […]
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio State football gives empty nesters an excuse to visit sons
WOOSTER, Ohio — Kyle and Deanna Domer are packing up for their trip to Columbus for Saturday's Ohio State Buckeyes game against Rutgers. “That’s all I’m bringing," Deanna said after tossing some Buckeyes gear in a small bag. What You Need To Know. One family said Ohio...
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
