Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

columbusunderground.com

How to Taco Truck

To the uninitiated, Columbus may not seem like its taco scene is on par with cities like Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, etc. However, if you think beyond the brick-and-mortar chain restaurants and start to explore the city, you will find many family-owned taquerias and numerous authentic taco trucks. One good...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Service Bar will officially reopen next month

The announcement many Columbus foodies have been waiting on has finally arrived: Service Bar is coming back. According to a press release, the beloved eatery, which is located inside Middle West Spirits at 1230 Courtland Ave., will re-open on Oct. 13. It will begin accepting reservations on Oct. 10. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths -- Columbus, meet a “real” city: Toronto

Should we take up a public collection to send Columbus’ “mayor,” at-large unrepresentative city councilors, and non-expert department heads to visit Toronto? Every Columbus resident and voter suspicious of the “Columbus Way” and “Opportunity for ‘a few’ city” should spend time just north of the US-Canadian border in Toronto, Ontario, now the 4th largest city in North America. Canada’s largest city and Ontario’s capital is at once a great city and a challenged city, with countless lessons to teach the much smaller, alienating, undemocratic city with no identity and no history, Columbus, Ohio. We could require our “leaders” to pass a course on cities and urbanism 101 before taking office and for continuing in office.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
POWELL, OH
columbusunderground.com

Aficionadough: West Side’s Bella’s Pizza Offers Big Values, Big History

Our West Side is home to many hidden culinary treasures. The T formed by the intersection of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue showcases old and new Columbus. Many of the best taco trucks, Mexican and Central American restaurants and new immigrant kitchens in the city are clustered along this epicurean path.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Things to See and Do in and Around Columbus in October

From Hamilton to the Columbus Italian Festival, from The Who at the Schott to Maurice Sendak at the CMA, you’ll find an abundance of entertainment options throughout the month. Columbus Monthly. “Carmina Burana,” Oct. 1. Ohio Theatre. One of Carl Orff’s most famous and controversial compositions, “Carmina Burana”...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Downtown Columbus Charity Newsies statue reportedly vandalized

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A statue in downtown Columbus honoring the Charity Newsies has reportedly been vandalized. Charity Newsies has been providing clothing to those in need since 1907. The organization's executive director Subha Lembach told 10TV the damage to the statue, located on East Broad Street near High Street,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Rod Wave announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During his upcoming Beautiful Mind Tour, Rod Wave will be making a stop in Columbus to perform at Nationwide Arena. Wave will be performing at Nationwide Arena on Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets for the show can be purchased online through Ticketmaster on Oct. 7. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Columbus' only cat cafe

👋 Alissa here with what's paws-itively the most adorable business I've ever entered.Driving the news: Kitty Bubble Cafe & Bar, Columbus' only cat cafe, opened to three straight sellout weekends.Why it matters: The cafe houses adoptable cats from Colony Cats (& dogs), with proceeds benefiting the rescue group. Already, 14 have found homes.My take: The attention to detail for both cats and humans is what makes the place so special.The cafe features cat-shaped chairs, clever drinks like "pawty on the beach" and wall-to-wall paw print decor, because toe beans are a work of art.The drink lids — for when a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grove City hosting inaugural Pride events this weekend

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Grove City is hosting its first Pride events celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this weekend.  Grove City’s inaugural Pride is spanning across downtown with activities, discounts, food and much more at participating businesses and organizations. Organizer Leslie Anderson said Grove City is hosting the festivities in October to set itself apart […]
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pumpkin Show will Host McGuffey Lane on Special Night in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE – A special night that Circleville people call “locals night” before the streets are completely filled with pumpkin goers will be a little better this year with a headliner performance from McGuffey Lane. Pumpkin show Inc told Sciotopost that they invited McGuffey Lane on Tuesday Preview...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio State football gives empty nesters an excuse to visit sons

WOOSTER, Ohio — Kyle and Deanna Domer are packing up for their trip to Columbus for Saturday's Ohio State Buckeyes game against Rutgers. “That’s all I’m bringing," Deanna said after tossing some Buckeyes gear in a small bag. What You Need To Know. One family said Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Video shows man throwing food, drinks at restaurant employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police have arrested a man whom they said was seen on surveillance video throwing food, drinks and other objects at restaurant employees. On Monday, the Westerville Police Department shared a video on Twitter showing an altercation between a customer and an employee at a GENJIGO restaurant. The video, dated Sept. 21, shows a man talking to an employee before grabbing food and throwing it at the employee. The man can also be seen grabbing bottles from a display and throwing them at the employee.
COLUMBUS, OH

