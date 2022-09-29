Read full article on original website
West Virginia Football Set for Another Night Game Against Baylor
West Virginia is no stranger to night games this season, which is a good thing for the Mountaineers, since they have another one on deck. The other side is WVU’s 1-3 record in night games this season. Regardless, another one is on the way after the bye week. The...
3 Key Takeaways from WVU Football’s Blowout Loss to Texas
When you you lose big to a team in your conference that entered the game with the same record as you, it’s going to be tough to find positive things to takeaway from the game. That’s the case for West Virginia after the Mountaineers 38-20 loss at the hands of Texas.
Watch: WVU’s Stevenson, Matthews, Keddy Johnson Talk Different Vibe from Team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Monday afternoon, WVU’s Erik Stevenson, Emmitt Matthews and Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson talked about how much different the team feels this season. All three players agreed that West Virginia basketball will be competitive this season and has a lot of energy on the court.
West Virginia Hooked by Texas, Losing to Longhorns 38-20
In a game that could serve as a conference separator with one team still having a chance in an open field and another having an uphill climb the rest of the way, it was Texas that showed they are a level above West Virginia. While the Mountaineers powerful offense struggled...
Former WVU QB Jarret Doege Leads Troy to Comeback Win, Gets Revenge on Western Kentucky
On the same night the West Virginia football program suffered another setback by losing handily to Texas, a former WVU player was able to taste some revenge. Former WVU and current Troy quarterback Jarret Doege led the the Trojans to a comeback victory over Western Kentucky, the same school he transferred from after not winning the starting job this past offseason. Doege completed 7 of his 8 passes, threw for 71 yards and added two touchdowns after replacing Gunnar Watson, who left the game with an injury.
Watch: JT Daniels Connects with Kaden Prather to get WVU on the Board Against Texas
It took awhile to happen, and by the time it did occur, the Mountaineers were already trailing by multiple touchdowns, but West Virginia scored their first touchdown against Texas late in the first half. Quarterback JT Daniels, who made a recent cut of the Golden Arm Watch List, threw an...
Postgame Reaction from West Virginia’s Loss to Texas
West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and running back Justin Johnson Jr. spoke to the media after the Mountaineers 38-20 loss to Texas on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Talks Positives of His Veteran Group
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins spoke to the media on Monday afternoon, giving an update on his team. Huggins went into detail about the positives of having a veteran group, but how he would rather not have older guys learn a new system quick. Welcome...
Mike Drop: Does Wisconsin Firing Paul Chryst Impact Neal Brown’s Status at WVU?
Since West Virginia is in the midst of a bye week and coming off another loss, Mike Asti went live to offer a vent session for fans and discuss the future of the program. Mike responds to the news of Wisconsin firing Paul Cryst despite a solid resume and a big buyout and asks if that changes anything in regards to Neal Brown’s status at WVU. Viewers also throw Graham Harrell’s name into the mix, debating if he fits the right mold to be the next head coach in Morgantown.
WVU G Erik Stevenson Praises Team’s Work Ethic, Promises Good Year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson spoke to the media on Monday for the first time as a Mountaineer. Stevenson, who last played at South Carolina, promises the team will have a good year. “We’re going to have a good year, I promise,” Stevenson said on Monday....
WVU QB JT Daniels Remains on Golden Arm Watch List as Field Narrowed
The strong play of West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels isn’t going unnoticed. Daniels is getting national recognition as a major watch list narrows its field to those believed to be the best in the country. As the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List paired itself down, the WVU...
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 4
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Another day means another honor for Alex Manoah, this time being named American League Pitcher of the Month. Manoah’s September was also historic in terms of the Blue Jays franchise history.
Country Roads Webcast: Texas Review, Reaction
This episode of the #CRW podcast features a review of the disheartening 38-20 loss that #WVU suffered to the Texas Longhorns in the fifth game of the 2022 season. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and check us out on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe for all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.
