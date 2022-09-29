Read full article on original website
'Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Joins Robert Zemeckis' 'Here' With Tom Hanks and Robin Wright
Over the course of a nearly thirty-year career, Kelly Reilly has only continued to impress in a variety of standout performances, most notably with her turns in Pride and Prejudice (2005), Calvary, Eden Lake, Mrs. Henderson Presents, Me and Orson Welles, and the second season of HBO's True Detective, to name only a select few. But it is her portrayal of the spirited Beth Dutton on Paramount Network's Yellowstone that has turned the British actress into a household name, and we should only expect more great things to come. Specifically, as it was announced this week, Reilly will join the cast of Here, the latest movie from Robert Zemeckis, which will see Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite with the Forrest Gump director for what may prove to be one of the filmmaker's most ambitious works.
'Cobra Kai's Thomas Ian Griffith Was Once the Action Star of the Future
Let me say these things up front: The Karate Kid Part III is not a very good movie, but Thomas Ian Griffith is great it in. Meanwhile, Cobra Kai is an absolutely fantastic TV show, and Griffith is, again, great in it. There's a reason the brain trust behind Cobra Kai have made him such an integral part of the hit Netflix series about the karate-based rivalries that consistently plague the San Fernando Valley. As Terry Silver, the slick, pony-tailed businessman and martial-arts sensei who has been a thorn in Daniel LaRusso's side since he was a kid, Griffith remains magnetic every moment he's on the screen – his wild-eyed menace perfectly matching the heightened, soap opera-ish drama playing out across the show. Karate Kid super fans – those who will tolerate Part III's glaring problems just because Griffith's overcharged personality is so entertaining to watch – eagerly anticipated his arrival in the show and have not been let down since he first joined the cast in Season 4.
23 Actors Who Were Paid A Ton Despite Being — Fine, I'm Gonna Say It — Low-Key Lazy
Imagine going to work for four days and making 3 MILLION DOLLARS.
Did Bruce Willis Just Change Movies and TV Forever?
Bruce Willis once said, “Everybody, no matter how old you are, is around 24, 25 in their heart.”. Well, now Willis can be 24 or 25 years old in his heart and on-screen forever. How so? It begins with the devastatingly sad saga surrounding Bruce Willis’s health, laid out...
All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat in 'She-Hulk' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of She-Hulk.This week's episode of She-Hulk introduces Jen (Tatiana Maslaney) to a different side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen. In this episode Jen meets some jobbers, a wrestling term used to describe wrestlers who show up just to lose and make someone else look more powerful. While stemming from wrestling, it's an apt term for a lot of comic book goons as well. Particularly in the Marvel Universe, where most heroes and villains or based out of New York City, bigger bads have a lot of cross-contamination when hiring goons. These are the types of characters who rarely show up in movies where there's only time for our heroes to battle the main villains, but She-Hulk has been offering some insight into what these villains' lives are like after they've been defeated.
In Defense of The Year's Most Divisive Film: 10 Things 'Blonde' Does Well
Blonde is a controversial film, to say the least. Ever since it was announced, it's attracted skepticism and criticism for a variety of factors, from its casting, to its nearly three-hour length, to its controversial content, to the fact it's a film directed and written by a man, to its uncompromising nature, to whether it should have even made in the first place, and for its NC-17 rating (the first film released to streaming on Netflix to be given such a rating).
Why Alec Baldwin's Soliloquy in 'Glengarry Glen Ross' Is Still the Most Epic One-Take Ever
David Mamet's 1992 drama Glengarry Glen Ross is about the daily grind of a collection of real estate salesmen and the politics within the small office from where they make their pitches. The ensemble cast includes big screen stalwarts like Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Ed Harris, Kevin Spacey, and Alan Arkin. With a group of actors like that and a master filmmaker like Mamet running the show, you are all but guaranteed an excellent movie. And that's exactly what Glengarry Glen Ross is.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Featurette Breaks Down the Show’s Biggest Feuds
On this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, the conflict between June and Serena begins to really ramp up as June’s anger continues to lead and Serena is released from custody. She also begins to settle into her new role as Gilead’s ambassador in Toronto. Back in Gilead, Aunt Lydia sets out to make some reforms of her own. The inside look featurette offers some more insight on these threads and then some.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7's Lighting Problem Did a Disservice to the Acting
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Episode 7 of House of the Dragon.After episodes that packed many stunning visuals that we could actually see in all their glory, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," was a major step down in quality when it came to visibility. For many who were trying to make sense of what was going on, there was a fear that something may have been wrong with the televisions on which we were watching the show. However, it was quickly understood that something was seriously off in the way all of this was constructed. While there have been similar concerns about lighting that had been raised about the original Game of Thrones series many years ago, this proved to be a rather unfortunate low point that hasn't been seen before in what has largely been a well-presented season. It is hard to think of a show in recent memory that was this hard to see.
From Clueless' to 'High School Musical': 10 Movies To Watch If You Miss High School
High school is either the greatest time of your life or a time you cannot bear reliving, there’s no in-between. It's where childhood memories are made, and it’s a rite of passage that can be glorious and glamorous or sad and miserable for everyone, depending on their experiences. Reminiscing the good old days can get you nostalgic. From thinking about old buddies, favorite teachers and memorable moments to thinking about bunking, getting punished and the extracurricular activities where the magic happened, high school was undoubtedly a time when we set a foundation for ourselves and ventured on a journey to find ourselves.
‘Leopoldstadt’ Broadway Review: Tom Stoppard Delivers A Late-Career Masterpiece
The great playwright Tom Stoppard and his simpatico director Patrick Marber make a lasting gift of remembrance in the brilliant, gorgeous and devastating new play Leopoldstadt, opening tonight at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre. But it’s a gift that comes with strings, ropes even, the author seems to be warning us: There’s burden attached to memory, and pain, and, above all, responsibility – duty, even – that accompanies every yellowed snapshot in an old family album and every fading face that once seemed fixed with such clarity. Most of us, thankfully, won’t have the unbearably catastrophic history to carry through life that the...
I'm Preparing to Be Emotionally Devastated by Galadriel and Halbrand on 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.As a longtime lover of romance, I'm more than slightly accustomed to most genre shows being the cause of some disappointment — particularly when it comes to a happy ending for some of the characters involved. Whenever two people share a meaningful moment, especially in the lull before some big epic battle set piece, chances are at least one of them is not going to make it to the other side alive. It's why I was practically watching this week's episode of The Rings of Power through my fingers when Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) mentioned his admittedly swoony plans for a future garden with his human lady love Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) — sir, that is the quickest way to ensure that one or both of you does not live to see daylight!
Imagen Awards: ’Encanto,’ ‘Love, Victor’ Top Winners List
Disney’s Encanto and Hulu’s Love, Victor were the big winners at the 2022 Imagen Awards, held Sunday at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles. Encanto was named best feature film and Love, Victor was a repeat winner for best primetime comedy at the 37th annual awards, which were established in 1985 from a suggestion by veteran television producer Norman Lear to encourage and recognize positive portrayals of Latinos in the media. Today, The Imagen Foundation aims to serve as a bridge between the Latino community and the entertainment industry in providing access, education, and resources for Latinos...
The Equalizer Premiere Recap: How Does Robyn's Feud With Mason Quinn End?! — Plus, Grade the Episode!
Self-assured vigilante Robyn McCall is usually rescuing others. But at the start of season three of The Equalizer, which premiered Sunday on CBS, our hero is in need of potentially life-saving assistance. At the end of last season’s finale, Robyn was kidnapped from her vehicle in front of Aunt Vi and Delilah. Her assailants were presumably affiliated with Mason Quinn, whom Robyn was obsessively hunting after the terrorist murdered William Bishop (played by Chris Noth), her former superior and friend. The new episode opens moments after Robyn’s disappearance, as Aunt Vi and Delilah frantically convey whatever they can remember to responding police...
What Happened to Laenor? 'House of the Dragon' Episode 7's Ending Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.Leave it to House of the Dragon to end an episode with a massive plot twist. Episode 7 set up many things for the future of the Dance of Dragons, making it a turning point in the series. Mourning the loss of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), the whole family is brought together in Driftmark to attend her funeral. Viserys (Paddy Considine) is present along with Alicent (Olivia Cooke), as is the newly minted Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) and the re-minted Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) has arrived with Laenor (John Macmillan) and their two older sons, met by the Velaryons, including Rheanys (Eve Best) and Corlys (Steve Toussaint). Daemon (Matt Smith) has returned from Pentos with Laena's body and his two daughters. For some, this is the first time in a decade that they've been reunited, and tension and emotions run high.
'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' Review: Zac Efron Can't Save Peter Farrelly's Vietnam War Dramedy
Early on in the experience of watching The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the most recent feature from writer-director Peter Farrelly since his 2018 film Green Book, we observe Zac Efron’s 26-year-old Chickie Donohue stumble upon an anti-war protest. It is a telling moment that marks the beginning of his half-baked plan to make an expedition to Vietnam with beer and gifts from home to counteract the supposedly negative influence of the protestors who, as he sees it, are actually uniformly anti-soldier. Setting that clumsy political observation aside for a moment, as it is the first of many, it is here that we get to see how this provides a purpose for Chickie that his life up until now has been lacking. We quickly learn that almost everyone who knows him considers him to be a bum who hasn’t made much of his life. Thus, despite not having much of a plan, he decides to hitch a ride over to the war to prove everyone wrong.
What's Leaving Netflix in October 2022
Just as a new month brings new titles to Netflix, it also means that some titles will have to depart the service and that's exactly the case this October. Perhaps the most noteworthy titles bidding farewell are the fan-favorite Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek which will be migrating over to Hulu the day after, and the Eli Roth-produced series Hemlock Grove one of the streamer's very first original shows, that starred Bill Skarsgård a few years before he came a household name by playing a certain evil clown. All nine seasons of the beloved anime Naruto will also be leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Other major titles leaving the service include the steamy YA romance After, the Oscar-winning drama 8 Mile starring Eminem, and comedy favorites like Miss Congeniality, Friday, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 6 Recap: Will the Shadow Find You?
Adar’s (Joseph Mawle) clawed hand digs into the dirt to plant a collection of alfirin seeds. “New life,” he whispers, “in defiance of death.” In “Udûn,” the brutal sixth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the stakes are truly life and death. Through bloody battles, fleeting victory, and persistent tragedy, the Southlanders create new families and lose loved ones, protect their lands and see them ravaged. How can they find the light when the shadow blots out the sun?
'The Others': A Different Take on the Haunted House Flick
Haunted house flicks are prolific. From the age of classical Hollywood (Robert Wise's The Haunting) through to schlocky-yet-underrated '70s yarns such as The Amityville Horror, franchise fan favorite The Conjuring to more cerebral fare like The Shining and The Haunting of Hill House, the ghost story is a tireless movie-making springboard. It's a genre that continues to get significant mileage out of a typically fairly straightforward concept. Unsuspecting tenants become aware of, or inadvertently stir up, vengeful, restless (and oftentimes malignant) spirits who dish out an almighty bedeviling. A lot of the time, spirited film-goers can foresee the signs, read the harbingers.
From 'FRIENDS' to 'New Girl': 10 Best TV Couples Who Were Robbed of Their Happily Ever Afters
The world of TV is fickle: it's not just limited to your favorite TV series being canceled. It extends to adorable couples who never got to have their happy ever after. Time and time again, TV shows have scrapped our favorite ships via death, leaving the show, or worse, an inability to understand what they've created is perfect and does not need to be changed to fit a stuffy storyline written in season one.
