Self-assured vigilante Robyn McCall is usually rescuing others. But at the start of season three of The Equalizer, which premiered Sunday on CBS, our hero is in need of potentially life-saving assistance. At the end of last season’s finale, Robyn was kidnapped from her vehicle in front of Aunt Vi and Delilah. Her assailants were presumably affiliated with Mason Quinn, whom Robyn was obsessively hunting after the terrorist murdered William Bishop (played by Chris Noth), her former superior and friend. The new episode opens moments after Robyn’s disappearance, as Aunt Vi and Delilah frantically convey whatever they can remember to responding police...

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO