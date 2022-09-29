FL corrections officials say no injuries to inmates, staff after storm passed; prison reform activists critical

Read full article on original website
Related
Miami New Times
Fort Myers Jail Inmate Recounts Harrowing Hurricane Ordeal
As Hurricane Ian plowed its way toward Florida's west coast earlier this week, Lee County declined to evacuate its downtown Fort Myers jail despite the fact that the facility is located in a mandatory evacuation zone prone to storm surges from the Caloosahatchee River. Less than five blocks from the...
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
Florida National Guard assists in distributing emergency supplies to residents
Almost 5,000 members of the Florida National Guard has been called up to assist in Hurricane Ian response and recovery missions.
Fort Myers mayor says ‘a certain percentage’ will never heed evacuation warnings
Kevin Anderson, the mayor of hard-hit Fort Myers, Fla., responded to growing criticisms of the timeliness of his county’s evacuation order by saying some residents will never heed the warnings. On CBS’s “Face the Nation,” moderator Margaret Brennan asked Anderson if Lee County’s evacuation order, which came one day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southwest Florida Scrambled was there enough time to leave?
Some residents said evacuation orders came too late. Gov. Ron DeSantis said forecasts left few options. It was Tuesday morning, the day before Hurricane Ian bulldozed into Southwest Florida, and already less than 24 hours before Gov. Ron DeSantis declared it was too late for remaining residents to evacuate. But...
10NEWS
Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
Jail visitation and mail services temporarily suspended in Charlotte County
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, jail visitation and mail services temporarily suspended due to a Comcast outage.
DeSantis: Food, water being distributed in southwest Florida
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke on recovery from Hurricane Ian on Saturday, Oct. 1 from Fort Myers. "There's going to be a lot of work to be [done] to salvage people's homes," DeSantis said as he began speaking to the southwest Florida communities, but the main points included rebuilding and recovery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Relief and rescue continue after hurricane Ian for Lehigh Acres￼
1. Members of the National Guard distribute relief packages to southwest Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian. ANNOTATION: Hundreds of southwest Floridians lined up for relief packages in Lehigh Acres after Hurricane Ian tore through the area. 3. A member of the National Guard walks through the lines of...
gcaptain.com
Hurricane Ian Dumped Raw Sewage Into Florida Waterways
By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) Floridians reeling from widespread power outages and a deadly surge of water following Hurricane Ian are facing another problem: raw sewage swirling into the floodwaters. Untold gallons of raw and poorly treated sewage have flowed into streets and rivers as floodwaters inundate infrastructure, power failures knock...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police patrol North Port neighborhoods damaged by Ian to prevent crime
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police have had their hands full with water recuses following Hurricane Ian . Several neighboring agencies have offered to help keep an eye out for people with bad intentions. Bradenton Police drove to North Port to patrol communities that had been the hardest...
Florida woman hid in closet during Hurricane Ian, rescued days later
A Punta Gorda woman hid in the closet in her mobile home for hours while Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc outside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Myers woman pulls gun on women she thought were skipping line for gas, police say
A Fort Myers woman was arrested Saturday after police say she pulled a gun on a car while getting gas.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County issues mandatory curfew beginning Saturday
A mandatory curfew is in place for Collier County and the City of Naples between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. The curfew will remain in effect until the majority of the power has been restored. The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier...
WINKNEWS.com
Ian death toll rises to 35 in Lee County
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the death toll from Ian has risen to 35 deaths. Marceno made the announcement in a Facebook post. Marceno also said there have been about 600 to 700 rescues as of Saturday morning. Marceno said authorities need to notify next of kin before releasing...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Government distributing water, MREs
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government will be distributing food and water to those in need. Organizers will distribute water and Meals Ready to Eat at San Pedro Catholic Church on Tamiami Trail in North Port. The water and food will be available as they arrive and while...
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH
A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Task Force Joins Recovery Efforts in Hardest-Hit Areas Following Ian
The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Florida Task Force One (FL-TF1) Team is one of eight task force teams that has joined over a thousand search and rescue members to assist in the search and rescue efforts in the hardest-hit areas of Sanibel, Captiva and Pine Island following Hurricane Ian. Four squads...
Comments / 0