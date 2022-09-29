ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL corrections officials say no injuries to inmates, staff after storm passed; prison reform activists critical

By Mitch Perry
floridaphoenix.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Miami New Times

Fort Myers Jail Inmate Recounts Harrowing Hurricane Ordeal

As Hurricane Ian plowed its way toward Florida's west coast earlier this week, Lee County declined to evacuate its downtown Fort Myers jail despite the fact that the facility is located in a mandatory evacuation zone prone to storm surges from the Caloosahatchee River. Less than five blocks from the...
FORT MYERS, FL
People

Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours

"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Punta Gorda, FL
Government
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Charlotte County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Charlotte County, FL
Society
Punta Gorda, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
10NEWS

Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Reform#Correctional Facilities#Fl#Hurricane Ian
gcaptain.com

Hurricane Ian Dumped Raw Sewage Into Florida Waterways

By Ari Natter (Bloomberg) Floridians reeling from widespread power outages and a deadly surge of water following Hurricane Ian are facing another problem: raw sewage swirling into the floodwaters. Untold gallons of raw and poorly treated sewage have flowed into streets and rivers as floodwaters inundate infrastructure, power failures knock...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WINKNEWS.com

Ian death toll rises to 35 in Lee County

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the death toll from Ian has risen to 35 deaths. Marceno made the announcement in a Facebook post. Marceno also said there have been about 600 to 700 rescues as of Saturday morning. Marceno said authorities need to notify next of kin before releasing...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Government distributing water, MREs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government will be distributing food and water to those in need. Organizers will distribute water and Meals Ready to Eat at San Pedro Catholic Church on Tamiami Trail in North Port. The water and food will be available as they arrive and while...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

FLORIDA KEYS WOMAN GRANTED $12M BY COURT FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED IN 2011 CAR CRASH

A Monroe County jury has awarded Ashley Rierson $12,022,950 for serious injuries sustained after being struck as a pedestrian in Islamorada. On Feb. 11, 2011, a driver heading southbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 82 struck Rierson while she was attempting to cross U.S. 1 at 8 p.m. Rierson was struck by a southbound vehicle and then propelled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and struck by another vehicle traveling northbound.
ISLAMORADA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy