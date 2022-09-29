Read full article on original website
23 Actors Who Were Paid A Ton Despite Being — Fine, I'm Gonna Say It — Low-Key Lazy
Imagine going to work for four days and making 3 MILLION DOLLARS.
Did Bruce Willis Just Change Movies and TV Forever?
Bruce Willis once said, “Everybody, no matter how old you are, is around 24, 25 in their heart.”. Well, now Willis can be 24 or 25 years old in his heart and on-screen forever. How so? It begins with the devastatingly sad saga surrounding Bruce Willis’s health, laid out...
In Defense of The Year's Most Divisive Film: 10 Things 'Blonde' Does Well
Blonde is a controversial film, to say the least. Ever since it was announced, it's attracted skepticism and criticism for a variety of factors, from its casting, to its nearly three-hour length, to its controversial content, to the fact it's a film directed and written by a man, to its uncompromising nature, to whether it should have even made in the first place, and for its NC-17 rating (the first film released to streaming on Netflix to be given such a rating).
'Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Joins Robert Zemeckis' 'Here' With Tom Hanks and Robin Wright
Over the course of a nearly thirty-year career, Kelly Reilly has only continued to impress in a variety of standout performances, most notably with her turns in Pride and Prejudice (2005), Calvary, Eden Lake, Mrs. Henderson Presents, Me and Orson Welles, and the second season of HBO's True Detective, to name only a select few. But it is her portrayal of the spirited Beth Dutton on Paramount Network's Yellowstone that has turned the British actress into a household name, and we should only expect more great things to come. Specifically, as it was announced this week, Reilly will join the cast of Here, the latest movie from Robert Zemeckis, which will see Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite with the Forrest Gump director for what may prove to be one of the filmmaker's most ambitious works.
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Becomes a Cult in New 'SNL' Sketch
Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.
From Clueless' to 'High School Musical': 10 Movies To Watch If You Miss High School
High school is either the greatest time of your life or a time you cannot bear reliving, there’s no in-between. It's where childhood memories are made, and it’s a rite of passage that can be glorious and glamorous or sad and miserable for everyone, depending on their experiences. Reminiscing the good old days can get you nostalgic. From thinking about old buddies, favorite teachers and memorable moments to thinking about bunking, getting punished and the extracurricular activities where the magic happened, high school was undoubtedly a time when we set a foundation for ourselves and ventured on a journey to find ourselves.
All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat in 'She-Hulk' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of She-Hulk.This week's episode of She-Hulk introduces Jen (Tatiana Maslaney) to a different side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen. In this episode Jen meets some jobbers, a wrestling term used to describe wrestlers who show up just to lose and make someone else look more powerful. While stemming from wrestling, it's an apt term for a lot of comic book goons as well. Particularly in the Marvel Universe, where most heroes and villains or based out of New York City, bigger bads have a lot of cross-contamination when hiring goons. These are the types of characters who rarely show up in movies where there's only time for our heroes to battle the main villains, but She-Hulk has been offering some insight into what these villains' lives are like after they've been defeated.
With 'Little Nicky,' Adam Sandler Made One of His Most Creative Movies
Early in Adam Sandler’s career, the SNL-breakout-turned-comedy-megastar displayed a habit of following up movies that could conceivably be labeled as “mature” – at least by the very loose standards of the man who gave the world Canteen Boy – with movies that were unapologetically silly and juvenile. Sandler showed us the first signs of his pathos and innate sensitivity playing an emotionally volatile wedding singer in, you guessed it, 1998’s The Wedding Singer; this meant that the Sandman had no choice but to resort to his goofiest tendencies in that film’s follow-up, the cheerfully nonsensical football farce that is The Waterboy.
Why Alec Baldwin's Soliloquy in 'Glengarry Glen Ross' Is Still the Most Epic One-Take Ever
David Mamet's 1992 drama Glengarry Glen Ross is about the daily grind of a collection of real estate salesmen and the politics within the small office from where they make their pitches. The ensemble cast includes big screen stalwarts like Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Ed Harris, Kevin Spacey, and Alan Arkin. With a group of actors like that and a master filmmaker like Mamet running the show, you are all but guaranteed an excellent movie. And that's exactly what Glengarry Glen Ross is.
Sorry, Stephen King: 'The Shining' Is Your Best Film Adaptation
Psst, Stephen King! Listen: I understand your initial animosity towards Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of your much beloved The Shining. It’s personal. It’s a book that means a lot to you — and perhaps once meant even more — and to see somebody like Kubrick take it, transfigure it, and present it as something so defiantly different as what you originally intended may not be easily digestible. Take a second, though, step back, and look as the film begins...there’s a camera, gliding through the Rocky Mountains, tilting dizzily as it navigates the ridges, then suddenly: here’s a car, crawling up the serpentine path!
'The Others': A Different Take on the Haunted House Flick
Haunted house flicks are prolific. From the age of classical Hollywood (Robert Wise's The Haunting) through to schlocky-yet-underrated '70s yarns such as The Amityville Horror, franchise fan favorite The Conjuring to more cerebral fare like The Shining and The Haunting of Hill House, the ghost story is a tireless movie-making springboard. It's a genre that continues to get significant mileage out of a typically fairly straightforward concept. Unsuspecting tenants become aware of, or inadvertently stir up, vengeful, restless (and oftentimes malignant) spirits who dish out an almighty bedeviling. A lot of the time, spirited film-goers can foresee the signs, read the harbingers.
Why the Sanderson Sisters of 'Hocus Pocus' Endure as Gay Icons
Since its release nearly 30 years ago, Hocus Pocus only continues to grow in popularity. With Hocus Pocus 2 now streaming on Disney+, it’s clear that the Sanderson sisters, Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy), aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Though nearly everyone makes Hocus Pocus a part of their annual spooky season viewing, no one gags as hard for the film’s trio of villains quite like the gays. But just what is it about these famous sisters that makes them the definitive queens of Halloween for gay fans?
I'm Preparing to Be Emotionally Devastated by Galadriel and Halbrand on 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.As a longtime lover of romance, I'm more than slightly accustomed to most genre shows being the cause of some disappointment — particularly when it comes to a happy ending for some of the characters involved. Whenever two people share a meaningful moment, especially in the lull before some big epic battle set piece, chances are at least one of them is not going to make it to the other side alive. It's why I was practically watching this week's episode of The Rings of Power through my fingers when Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) mentioned his admittedly swoony plans for a future garden with his human lady love Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) — sir, that is the quickest way to ensure that one or both of you does not live to see daylight!
'City on Fire' Makes for a Perfect Double Feature With 'Reservoir Dogs'
Quentin Tarantino has always been wildly unapologetic about jacking the coolest shots and the most moving facets from other movies. As a matter of fact, it has become one of his signature trademarks, as he searches the hallowed classics and the garbage bins of film history and brings them his own brand of absurd, humorous, and violent depictions. This is evident in his illustrious career, from the tips of the hat to Lady Snowblood in Kill Bill, the French New Wave influences in Pulp Fiction, to the tributes to Leone in the entirety of his work. Looking back, his first foray into full-length features was the world's introduction to his manic cannibalization of the movies: the timeless story of a blood-filled robbery gone wrong, Reservoir Dogs.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7's Lighting Problem Did a Disservice to the Acting
Editor's note: The below contains mild spoilers for Episode 7 of House of the Dragon.After episodes that packed many stunning visuals that we could actually see in all their glory, the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, "Driftmark," was a major step down in quality when it came to visibility. For many who were trying to make sense of what was going on, there was a fear that something may have been wrong with the televisions on which we were watching the show. However, it was quickly understood that something was seriously off in the way all of this was constructed. While there have been similar concerns about lighting that had been raised about the original Game of Thrones series many years ago, this proved to be a rather unfortunate low point that hasn't been seen before in what has largely been a well-presented season. It is hard to think of a show in recent memory that was this hard to see.
Why Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer Is a Calculatedly Creepy Casting Choice
Equal parts controversial and captivating, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story mixes nostalgia with nauseating depictions of the serial killer's reality as it details his tumultuous home life, troubled teen years, and eventual murderous escapades. The series, co-created by American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy and Scream Queens writer Ian Brennan, has audiences stirring uncomfortably, unable to look away from a repulsive piece of true crime history that has been brought back to life in a visceral way that is both stomach-turning and emotionally gripping. While true crime has been growing in popularity for years, and society's fascination with killers has been heightened with dramatized biopics in the past, the Monster's enormous popularity has left us wondering why we are so captivated by this telling of the repulsive killer's crimes in particular. Aside from the series' striking mixture of sunbathed '70s scenery and filthy domiciles that you can practically smell through the screen, the curious casting of Evan Peters seems to have been creepily calculated to keep us tuned in.
Does ’Hocus Pocus 2’s End Credits Scene Mean a Third Film Is on the Way?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.Whether you’re watching a movie at home or shelling out some cash for popcorn and slushies at your local theater, you’ve likely become pre-programmed by Marvel to anticipate mid-credit and end-credit surprises during your moviegoing experience. Rest assured, Hocus Pocus 2 does not disappoint with its 30-second end credit scene that seems to hint that this isn’t the last time the Black Flame candle will be lit.
The Equalizer Premiere Recap: How Does Robyn's Feud With Mason Quinn End?! — Plus, Grade the Episode!
Self-assured vigilante Robyn McCall is usually rescuing others. But at the start of season three of The Equalizer, which premiered Sunday on CBS, our hero is in need of potentially life-saving assistance. At the end of last season’s finale, Robyn was kidnapped from her vehicle in front of Aunt Vi and Delilah. Her assailants were presumably affiliated with Mason Quinn, whom Robyn was obsessively hunting after the terrorist murdered William Bishop (played by Chris Noth), her former superior and friend. The new episode opens moments after Robyn’s disappearance, as Aunt Vi and Delilah frantically convey whatever they can remember to responding police...
From 'FRIENDS' to 'New Girl': 10 Best TV Couples Who Were Robbed of Their Happily Ever Afters
The world of TV is fickle: it's not just limited to your favorite TV series being canceled. It extends to adorable couples who never got to have their happy ever after. Time and time again, TV shows have scrapped our favorite ships via death, leaving the show, or worse, an inability to understand what they've created is perfect and does not need to be changed to fit a stuffy storyline written in season one.
What Happened to Laenor? 'House of the Dragon' Episode 7's Ending Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.Leave it to House of the Dragon to end an episode with a massive plot twist. Episode 7 set up many things for the future of the Dance of Dragons, making it a turning point in the series. Mourning the loss of Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell), the whole family is brought together in Driftmark to attend her funeral. Viserys (Paddy Considine) is present along with Alicent (Olivia Cooke), as is the newly minted Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) and the re-minted Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) has arrived with Laenor (John Macmillan) and their two older sons, met by the Velaryons, including Rheanys (Eve Best) and Corlys (Steve Toussaint). Daemon (Matt Smith) has returned from Pentos with Laena's body and his two daughters. For some, this is the first time in a decade that they've been reunited, and tension and emotions run high.
