NASA strikes asteroid with spacecraft in historic planetary defense mission
NASA on Monday successfully struck a tiny asteroid more than 7 million miles from Earth with a 1,000-pound spacecraft, completing the world’s first planetary defense mission. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at roughly 7:14 p.m. ET at a speed of more than...
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
Webb, Hubble space telescopes share images of DART slamming into an asteroid
The James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope watched as a NASA spacecraft intentionally slammed into an asteroid on Monday. Their images of the impact were shared on Thursday.
See Jupiter's Closest Encounter With Earth in Decades Right Now
The biggest thing in our cosmic neighborhood that isn't the sun is about as close as it's been in most of our lifetimes and easy to spot tonight. If you make a habit at all of skywatching after dark, you've probably noticed a bright star in the east in the evenings lately. That's actually not a star, and it's not Venus -- often one of the most visible planets. It's Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, brightening itself up as it comes closer to us than it has at any point in the past seven decades.
Webb Space Telescope shows Jupiter like Hubble never did
Nine months after it was launched, every little thing that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) does becomes news. A comparison of Jupiter's images taken by this telescope and the good old Hubble shows us why the newly launched telescope is special, Business Insider reported. It is common thought that...
‘Basically a bullseye’: Nasa crashes spacecraft into asteroid to test Earth’s defenses – as it happened
Space agency conducts Dart mission to learn whether asteroid’s trajectory can be diverted away from Earth
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid
An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
Side-by-side images from flybys of Europa show close-up views of Jupiter's icy moon over 20 years
During Thursday's flyby, NASA's Juno probe made important observations about Europa, a leading candidate in the search for life beyond Earth.
NASA spacecraft captures image of ocean world orbiting Jupiter during flyby
A NASA spacecraft flew by Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, on Thursday to collect information about one of the most intriguing ocean worlds in our solar system. The Juno mission's first image of Europa's icy surface has already been shared.
NASA shares first close-up images of Jupiter moon Europa in two decades
What just happened? The James Webb Space Telescope has been getting the lion's share of attention lately but it's not the only NASA craft actively exploring the cosmos. The Juno space probe has sent back the first image it captured as it flew by Jupiter's icy moon Europa, the sixth-largest moon in our solar system. Europa is a little smaller than our own satellite and is believed to host a salty ocean below its miles-thick ice shell.
NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Captures Closest View of Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa in 22 Years
Observations from the Juno spacecraft’s close pass of the icy moon provided the first close-up in over two decades of this ocean world, resulting in remarkable imagery and unique science. Earth has now received the first picture NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured as it performed a close flyby of Jupiter’s...
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
Jupiter Is the Closest It's Been to Earth in 59 Years—You'll Be Able to See the Planet's Magnificent Stripes Tonight
If you love stargazing, then you'll want to pull out your binoculars to catch an out-of-this-world sight that's making a grand appearance in the sky tonight. According to CNN, Jupiter, the biggest planet in the solar system, is the closest it's been to Earth in nearly 60 years. The reason? The planet is at opposition, which puts Earth right between the "gas giant" and the sun, said Trina L. Ray, deputy science manager for the Europa Clipper mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Final flight! NASA telescope captures STUNNING objects in the cosmos
The largest flying telescope on this planet, NASA’s SOFIA has shared some breathtaking photographs. Have a glance right here. The world’s largest airborne telescope Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), which is operated by NASA, launched into its ultimate flight on September 29, 2022. Marking the top of an period, NASA shared a small breathtaking assortment of the cosmic imagery assembled over the past voyage of the SOFIA telescope. NASA took to its Instagram deal with to share that since 2010, the SOFIA has flown 921 flights, gathering helpful information on the cosmos.
NASA Celebrates World First: Smashing a Spacecraft into an Asteroid to Practice Saving Humanity
This was the moment when NASA, including science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen, celebrated the complete and utter destruction of one of their spacecraft. While that sounds like a strange thing to celebrate, it was humanity’s first real-world test to see if we could alter the path of an asteroid if ever one were discovered heading on a collision course with Earth.
Glass beads in lunar soil reveal ancient asteroid bombardments on the moon and Earth
In 2020, China's Chang'e 5 mission sampled more than a kilogram of moon rock and soil and brought it back to Earth. The samples contain countless tiny beads of glass, created when asteroids hit the moon and splashed out droplets of molten rock around the impact site. We have analyzed...
NASA's flying telescope is coming to the end of its mission but leaves a strong science legacy
Since 2014, SOFIA has been cruising through the night skies around the world, looking at the cosmos, but that mission ends this week.
