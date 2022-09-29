ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
The Independent

Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
CNET

See Jupiter's Closest Encounter With Earth in Decades Right Now

The biggest thing in our cosmic neighborhood that isn't the sun is about as close as it's been in most of our lifetimes and easy to spot tonight. If you make a habit at all of skywatching after dark, you've probably noticed a bright star in the east in the evenings lately. That's actually not a star, and it's not Venus -- often one of the most visible planets. It's Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, brightening itself up as it comes closer to us than it has at any point in the past seven decades.
IFLScience

Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth

All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
natureworldnews.com

NASA's DART Mission Spacecraft Successfully Redirects Asteroid

An asteroid was successfully redirected by a spacecraft for the first time in history. The feat was made possible when the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), through its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission, directly hit the asteroid Dimorphos. The asteroid collision took place on Monday, September 26, after...
TechSpot

NASA shares first close-up images of Jupiter moon Europa in two decades

What just happened? The James Webb Space Telescope has been getting the lion's share of attention lately but it's not the only NASA craft actively exploring the cosmos. The Juno space probe has sent back the first image it captured as it flew by Jupiter's icy moon Europa, the sixth-largest moon in our solar system. Europa is a little smaller than our own satellite and is believed to host a salty ocean below its miles-thick ice shell.
Good News Network

300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’

Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
marthastewart.com

Jupiter Is the Closest It's Been to Earth in 59 Years—You'll Be Able to See the Planet's Magnificent Stripes Tonight

If you love stargazing, then you'll want to pull out your binoculars to catch an out-of-this-world sight that's making a grand appearance in the sky tonight. According to CNN, Jupiter, the biggest planet in the solar system, is the closest it's been to Earth in nearly 60 years. The reason? The planet is at opposition, which puts Earth right between the "gas giant" and the sun, said Trina L. Ray, deputy science manager for the Europa Clipper mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
daystech.org

Final flight! NASA telescope captures STUNNING objects in the cosmos

The largest flying telescope on this planet, NASA’s SOFIA has shared some breathtaking photographs. Have a glance right here. The world’s largest airborne telescope Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), which is operated by NASA, launched into its ultimate flight on September 29, 2022. Marking the top of an period, NASA shared a small breathtaking assortment of the cosmic imagery assembled over the past voyage of the SOFIA telescope. NASA took to its Instagram deal with to share that since 2010, the SOFIA has flown 921 flights, gathering helpful information on the cosmos.
Good News Network

NASA Celebrates World First: Smashing a Spacecraft into an Asteroid to Practice Saving Humanity

This was the moment when NASA, including science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen, celebrated the complete and utter destruction of one of their spacecraft. While that sounds like a strange thing to celebrate, it was humanity’s first real-world test to see if we could alter the path of an asteroid if ever one were discovered heading on a collision course with Earth.
