Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars 29-21
Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21
MLive.com
Player props featuring Cooper Kupp for MNF between Rams vs. 49ers
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. All eyes are on the NFL on Monday nights, and there is a great matchup to finish off Week 4. The Los Angeles...
NBC Sports
Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year
DALLAS -- Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can't block and don't particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, "we finally have ourselves a quarterback," seems like that declaration was premature. The defense tried to...
NBC Sports
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick
Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
Yardbarker
New York Jets’ Zach Wilson is Back
The Jet’s offense has been led by veteran, Joe Flacco, to start the season. Second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson, suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee in the preseason opener. However, things are changing in week four as Wilson has been cleared to play and was named starting quarterback for the Jet’s week four matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Kelce, Pederson's postgame chat will choke you up
Doug Pederson's return to South Philly as Jaguars head coach, his first time at The Linc since he was let go by the Eagles in January 2021, was a special day. Pederson received a standing ovation from fans in attendance, the Eagles notched an impressive come-from-behind win, and the vibes were generally sky-high for the still-undefeated Birds.
Colts All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard, DT DeForest Buckner are active vs. Titans
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Maniac is officially back. Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is among the active players for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. After practicing for weeks through a back issue stemming from a June surgery, he will take the field and start at middle linebacker for the first time in Gus Bradley's defense.
NBC Sports
Wentz smashes water bottle, not tablet, after frustrating series
Carson Wentz got the memo from the NFL: do NOT smash Microsoft Surface tablets, no matter how mad you are. Wentz was frustrated during what ended up being Washington’s 25-10 loss at Dallas in Week 4. Towards the end of the first quarter, he sat on the bench to review some film from the offense and… didn’t like what he saw. He threw his Gatorade bottle down furiously — which would be bad, except for the fact that if he had smashed the object in his other hand, he very well could’ve been fined.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Mahomes spins free, makes incredible lobbed TD pass
The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback made an incredible play on Sunday Night Football that led to his second touchdown pass of the game. On a second-and-goal play from the two-yard line, the Chiefs ran a play-action pass that had a free runner from the Buccaneers defensive line get an open lane to sack Mahomes.
NBC Sports
Hoyer exits Pats-Packers after huge hit; Bailey Zappe takes over
Brian Hoyer's third start since the 2017 season lasted all of 10 minutes. The New England Patriots' backup quarterback exited Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Packers after taking a huge hit from Green Bay pass rusher Rashan Gary on a sack at the 5:46 mark of the first quarter.
4 Observations: Poyer, picks, poise lead to Bills Week 4 win
BALTIMORE, Md. (WIVB) — The Bills were sleepwalking for most of the first half as the Ravens built a 20-3 lead but they came to life right before halftime and were able to rally in the second half for a big road win. It’s the first time since 2011 that the Bills have trailed by 17 points […]
Football Fan Dies After Falling From Escalator At Pittsburgh Steelers Game
The unidentified man fell nearly 40 feet inside Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.
Geno Smith, Rashaad Penny outlast their awful Seahawks defense in 48-45 win at Detroit
Smith continues to excel replacing Russell Wilson. Penny romps for 151 yards and the clinching score. And the play clock helps.
NBC Sports
Seahawks' DK Metcalf carted off field...for a bathroom break
When you gotta go, you gotta go jump on the back of a cart. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had to take a bathroom break during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Instead of making the long walk during a crucial part of the game, Metcalf was carted off the field and taken back to the locker room in style.
NBC Sports
Zappe throws first Patriots TD pass after controversial no-call
The New England Patriots got a little lucky on rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe's first career NFL touchdown pass. The Patriots drove into the red zone in the third quarter but were knocked back to the 25-yard line with a delay of game penalty. Zappe let the play clock dwindle all the way down to zero again but the officials didn't throw a flag this time.
Russell Wilson plays well, but Broncos fall to Raiders, 32-23
LAS VEGAS — The coach’s confidence in Melvin Gordon III seemed to be near bottom going into the game. It wasn’t until less than 4 minutes remaining in the first half that head coach and offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett gave the veteran running back his first carry. And for a second or two, the carry was going well. After the Broncos’ starting running back Javonte Williams struggled to gain yardage, Gordon burst up the middle for a strong 8-yard gain, spun for extra yardage as he was getting tackled and … the ball popped loose.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe reflects on 'dream come true' NFL debut
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was active for the first time Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers. Little did he know he would make his NFL debut. Zappe replaced Brian Hoyer in the first quarter after the veteran QB exited with a head injury. The Western Kentucky product went on to complete 10 of his 15 passes for 99 yards and his first NFL touchdown.
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick: Aaron Rodgers was too good
Patriots coach Bill Belichick displayed plenty of respect for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after today’s game. Belichick was effusive with his praise of Rodgers, saying that the Patriots played well but that Rodgers was simply too much for them to stop. “In the end, Rodgers was just too good....
NBC Sports
Rex Ryan shows Hoyer no respect while analyzing Patriots-Packers
Rex Ryan is giving the New England Patriots almost no chance of beating the Green Bay Packers in their Week 4 game Sunday at Lambeau Field, and the primary reason for that is Brian Hoyer. The veteran backup quarterback is getting the start because Mac Jones is unable to play...
NBC Sports
Why Ward's return to 49ers 'great problem to have' for Ryans
Not only have the 49ers survived without Pro Bowl free safety Jimmie Ward, but they've had one of the better safety tandems in the league so far this season. Ward was placed on short-term injured reserve prior to the 2022 season with a hamstring injury, sidelining him for the first four games of the season. Coach Kyle Shanahan was confident from the very beginning that the eight-year veteran could be activated in time for the 49ers' Week 5 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
