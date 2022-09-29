ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret Fountain

In Shovel Knight Dig, Secret Fountain is one of two worlds you may need to traverse after completing Mushroom Mines. This aquatic-themed area introduces unique enemies and mechanics that you'll need to learn quickly if you hope to defeat the next Hexcavator. In this Shovel Knight Dig guide, you'll learn...
Suzume anime movie from Your Name director gets new trailer

Fans of Your Name, get ready, because another film by the same creators is on the way, with a new trailer and poster to boot. If you’re someone who loved the anime movie Your Name, then now’s the time to get excited, since the same creators are bringing out a new film, Suzume no Tojimari, otherwise known as Suzume’s Door-Locking.
How Titanfall 2 Made Movement the Star of the Show - Art of the Level

Titanfall 2 is a giant among shooters thanks, in part, to its near-flawless depiction of the ultimate power fantasy: causing untold destruction with a massive, gun-toting mech. But Titanfall 2’s very best moments occur when you’re stripped of your walking tank and must survive its industrial sci-fi universe as a mere squishy human.
10 Best Horror Anime of All Time

As Halloween creeps ever closer there's never been a better time to revisit some of our favorite horror anime of all time. Though most people's minds probably go to live action gore fests when the spooky season comes around, anime has a smorgasbord of terrors to delight you with. Since the '60s, Japanese animators have been enchanting viewers with haunting myths. Often creating original stories or adapting terrifying manga tales, horror anime has become a powerhouse space for some of the most deranged, thoughtful, and unique genre storytelling.
See 1st look of 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

The next movie in the "Planet of the Apes" franchise now has a name. On Thursday, 20th Century Studios dropped a first look at the forthcoming film, as well its title: "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." The image released by the studio shows Owen Teague's ape Cornelius on...
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gears Up Ashido for Season 6

My Hero Academia is setting up for its big return with the sixth season of the anime this Fall as part of one of the most packed anime schedules of the year so far, and now one awesome cosplay is gearing up for what's next for each of the heroes with Mina Ashido! The anime's fifth season spent its time getting both the heroes and villains ready for a massive conflict that will explode in the sixth season, and part of the build up was spent seeing how each of the young heroes at Class 1-A have been improving since we last got to see them in action.
Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond

Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for Harvestella. This page contains information on the first step of your journey - Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond - which will include items to be found as you follow the games basic introductory tutorial. It will also cover what you can do after leaving the introductory phase of the game.
How to Unlock Accessories

Shovel Knight Dig features powerups known as Accessories that imbue Shovel Knight with various stat buffs, immunities, special abilities, and more. When you begin your journey, you'll already have 15 Accessories unlocked and you'll be able to find them during your runs through the well. But you can never have too many powerups.
How to Unlock the What Happened to Amy Archer Achievement

Amy Archer is one of the two actresses that take part in Two of Everything, a movie that takes place decades after the events of Minsky. This Immortality guide will explain everything you'll need to know about unlocking the What Happened to Amy Archer secret achievement. How to Unlock the...
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for October 2022

Welcome to October, usherer of spring and Square-eye City for fans of top TV. There’s a bounty of blockbuster movies, attention seizing series and original content on offer, so you’re going to need a guide. That or the ability to clone yourself a few times over—there’s way too many watchables for one person to sift through.
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars

The Evolving Stars Event in Pokemon GO is arriving, with the Protostar Pokemon, Cosmoem taking center stage. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the events runtime, and all the new and exciting activities and Pokemon that you'll encounter. Evolving Stars Event Runtime. The Evolving Stars event will run...
10 Most Enchanting Magical Girl Anime of All Time

Transformative. Captivating. Heart-warming. The magical girl genre has become a staple of anime over the past three decades, with its own delightful tropes, unforgettable anime characters, and legions of fans. But if you want to venture outside of the classics like Sailor Moon and Cardcaptor Sakura, where should you venture? This list is not only a definitive ranking of the best that the magical girl anime genre has to offer but will also hopefully introduce you to some new faves, underseen gems, and contemporary offerings to fill that magical girl-shaped hole in your life. So get ready for witches, cat DNA, magical rods, and more!
Firesong, The Final Downloadable Content Pack In The Elder Scrolls Online’s Legacy Of Bretons Tale, Has Revealed Its Duration

Firesong, the next significant chapter in the Elder Scrolls Online MMO, will have fifteen hours of story gameplay in addition to other features, as recently announced. The Elder Scrolls Online’s Firesong expansion will add new weapons, dungeons, characters, activities, and a pivotal campaign. The last ESO Livestream event revealed...
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022

It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
Hori Split Pad Compact Review

Nintendo made it difficult for third-party Switch controllers to really shine, as they will struggle to work in all the different situations the Switch console itself can find itself in. Some Switch controllers may try to offer flexibility or just rely on a wireless connection, while others will try to mimic the Switch Joy-Con. Hori’s new Split Pad Compact controllers fall into the latter camp. They also follow up the Hori Split Pad Pro with a more colorful design and reduced size. Ultimately, they serve as a size and capability upgrade to the Joy-Con while coming in at a lower price. Unfortunately, there are some trade-offs that prevent them from being a complete substitute for Nintendo’s original controllers. Let’s dig in.
House Of The Dragon - Episode 7 Review

Warning: the below contains full spoilers for Episode 7 of House Of The Dragon, which aired on HBO on Oct. 2, 2022. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. Knives and forks ready, because this week’s House Of The Dragon is a banquet, positively overflowing...
We Build LEGO The Office, Stuffed With Dunder-Mifflin Easter Eggs

The new LEGO Ideas set is a recreation of NBC's The Office—the third floor of Dunder Mifflin Scranton, specifically. This is not the first time LEGO has recreated an iconic TV show setting in brick form. They created Central Perk from Friends in 2019 and Jerry's apartment from Seinfeld last year. But this new Office set is a cut above both of those, owing to its layout and its copious Easter eggs.
