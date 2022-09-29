ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Five Men Arrested in Burbank Residential Burglary and Police Chase

Photo: Getty Images

BURBANK (CNS) - Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase.

The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Catalina Street, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety.

"The victim called the police and said she was not home but observed, via surveillance cameras, two men trying to break into her house," Fekety said in a statement.

"The Burbank/Glendale Police Joint Air Support Unit arrived overhead and saw four men break into the back house of the victim's property," Fekety said. "The suspects then fled from the rear yard and jumped into an awaiting vehicle."

Police learned that the home had been burglarized, Fekety said.

"Burbank police officers responded to the area and located the suspect's vehicle, a gray-colored Ford Focus with stolen license plates affixed, entering the south Interstate 5 from Empire Avenue," Fekety said. "Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield, leading police on a pursuit.

"The driver of the vehicle committed numerous traffic violations and reached high speeds as it continued south on Interstate 5 and transitioned south on Interstate 110," Fekety said. "The pursuit came to an end when the driver stopped the vehicle on Interstate 110 and all five occupants exited, fleeing on foot."

Burbank officers, assisted by Los Angeles Police Department officers, established a perimeter near the 900 block of Bernard Street in Los Angeles, and the five suspects were arrested, Fekety said. Two of the suspects were bitten by a police dog, Fekety said.

The suspects were identified as Joshua Harris, Zhorrie Cochran, Keyshon Walker, and Rickie Chatman, all 20 years old; and 19-year-old Jaylon Strickland, all from Los Angeles. They were booked on suspicion of residential burglary and evading police, Fekety said.

