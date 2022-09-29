Read full article on original website
Former President Trump campaigns in Warren for Michigan GOP candidates
WARREN, Mich - Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Warren on Saturday for several Michigan Republican candidates. Speakers at the Trump event include Republican for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon, Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew Deperno and Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and Republican nominee for U.S Representative for Michigan's 10th Congressional District John James.
More COVID-19 tests available for free from Michigan health department
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing 289,000 additional COVID-19 tests to state households. Kalamazoo residents: Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents. Each home will receive one kit containing five tests, state officials said. The new round of free tests...
Kent County Clerk to conduct post-election audit after worker charged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Clerk's Office will hand-tally paper ballots to reaffirm results of the 2022 primary election after a worker was charged with tampering. The tally will be a part of the post-election audit conducted by the clerk's office, according to Kent County Clerk Lisa...
Western Michigan University makes history, Skydive Broncos first non-profit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Skydive Broncos change the skydiving game as they became the first registered 501(c)(3) non-profit collegiate skydiving team in the nation, according to Western Michigan University. The non-profit designation will allow the team to get donations and sponsorships from individuals and businesses, according to their website. 14...
Over 100 walkers gather for Walk to End Alzheimer's, more than $40,000 raised
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Over 100 walkers, including News Channel 3's Kirk Mason participated in the Calhoun County Walk to End Alzheimer's. More than $40,000 was raised in the fight to stop Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer’s Association Saturday walk took place at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek. The...
'Looting and lawlessness will not be tolerated,' Florida governor says in wake of Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida was slammed by Hurricane Ian this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many homes and businesses throughout the area destroyed or abandoned, as residents were urged to evacuate. Gov. Ron DeSantis said active search and rescue efforts remain ongoing, with the state's Division of...
Kalamazoo brewery owner speaks on national carbon dioxide shortage impact
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some Kalamazoo brewery owners could be dealing with a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide in the near future. “It‘s just another straw in the back of the camel, it’s hard to deal with all these changes and all these escalated costs as far as food and beer production and shipping,” said Kevin Christensen, the owner of Final Gravity Brewing Company.
West Nile Virus detected in Allegan County crow
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A wild crow tested positive for West Nile Virus in Allegan County, according to the Allegan County Health Department who was notified by the the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The wild crow was found dead in a yard in Otsego. There have been...
Lake Odessa man accused of shooting Right to Life Volunteer charged
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Richard Alan Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa has been charged for shooting a volunteer for an anti-abortion group on Sept. 20, according to Michigan State Police. A 83-year-old woman was shot while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan,...
Jury finds Calhoun County man guilty, teens charged in deadly shooting, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. What you should know before you buy an electric vehicle. Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider is pushing to power 1 million in electric vehicles in Michigan by 2030. Governor...
How to spot the International Space Station in West Michigan's early October skies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Our continuing stretch of starry nights coincides with three days of consecutive opportunities to spot the International Space Station as it passes over West Michigan. Skywatchers were treated to an exceptional 4-minute-long flyover on Saturday night around 8:45 p.m., the first of several days the station...
SHAES responders attempt raccoon rescue
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A raccoon rescue was attempted Saturday morning by the South Haven Area Emergency Services. Neighbors of a South Haven home called responders, concerned of a raccoon who appeared to be trapped. The raccoon's head seemed to be stuck in a bathroom roof vent, according to...
Jury finds man not guilty on double murder of Kalamazoo Township couple
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After deliberations that spanned over 24 hours, a jury found a man not guilty on all counts related to the murders in a December 2020 deadly home invasion. Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 19, was facing four counts related to the murders of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brashers...
Battle Creek man arrested after attempting to break into USPS office, deputies say
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 26-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested Saturday morning after attempting to break into the back door of a United States Postal Service Office in Ceresco Township, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. A United States Postal Service Mail Carrier was in the...
Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
KRESA breaks ground on new career center
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency broke ground Friday for their new Career Center. The KRESA Career Center is a centralized facility that is expected to host their Career and Technical Education programs. It is also a part of KRESA’s redesign of their existing CTE system.
Wildcats no match for Broncos as WMU rolls, 44-7
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jack Salopek threw for three touchdowns and Western Michigan pulled away early in a 44-7 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday night. Western Michigan (2-3) scored on four of its first five possessions in taking a 28-7 halftime lead. Two first-quarter scores came on pass plays...
One arrested in Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is in custody following a Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman on Friday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on East Beltline Avenue near Knapp Street. The woman was driving northbound when another car...
Comstock High School cancels homecoming game & dance, reschedules Oct. 7
COMSTOCK, Mich. — Comstock High School canceled their homecoming dance and varsity football game due to lack of players, according to the school's Facebook page. Some footballers couldn't play at Friday's game due to academic ineligibility and a last minute injury of a player, the post said. Youth football:...
Bartholomae embracing opportunity to lead Western Michigan Broncos forward
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It may be early, but Dan Bartholomae isn't wasting any time. That's because this is something that's been on his mind for a while now. "I'll say this was in the early 2010's, it was an aspirational goal for me to be a MAC athletic director," said Western Michigan's newest athletic director. "I would make my wife watch Tuesday and Wednesday night MACtion, and she looked at me the first time and said, 'So, why are they playing football on Tuesday and Wednesday night and why are we watching this?' And I told her, 'That's gonna be us one day'."
