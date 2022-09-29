KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It may be early, but Dan Bartholomae isn't wasting any time. That's because this is something that's been on his mind for a while now. "I'll say this was in the early 2010's, it was an aspirational goal for me to be a MAC athletic director," said Western Michigan's newest athletic director. "I would make my wife watch Tuesday and Wednesday night MACtion, and she looked at me the first time and said, 'So, why are they playing football on Tuesday and Wednesday night and why are we watching this?' And I told her, 'That's gonna be us one day'."

