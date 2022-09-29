ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WWMT

Former President Trump campaigns in Warren for Michigan GOP candidates

WARREN, Mich - Former President Donald Trump is campaigning in Warren on Saturday for several Michigan Republican candidates. Speakers at the Trump event include Republican for Michigan Governor Tudor Dixon, Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew Deperno and Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo and Republican nominee for U.S Representative for Michigan's 10th Congressional District John James.
WARREN, MI
WWMT

More COVID-19 tests available for free from Michigan health department

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing 289,000 additional COVID-19 tests to state households. Kalamazoo residents: Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents. Each home will receive one kit containing five tests, state officials said. The new round of free tests...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Western Michigan University makes history, Skydive Broncos first non-profit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Skydive Broncos change the skydiving game as they became the first registered 501(c)(3) non-profit collegiate skydiving team in the nation, according to Western Michigan University. The non-profit designation will allow the team to get donations and sponsorships from individuals and businesses, according to their website. 14...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo brewery owner speaks on national carbon dioxide shortage impact

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Some Kalamazoo brewery owners could be dealing with a nationwide shortage of carbon dioxide in the near future. “It‘s just another straw in the back of the camel, it’s hard to deal with all these changes and all these escalated costs as far as food and beer production and shipping,” said Kevin Christensen, the owner of Final Gravity Brewing Company.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

West Nile Virus detected in Allegan County crow

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A wild crow tested positive for West Nile Virus in Allegan County, according to the Allegan County Health Department who was notified by the the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The wild crow was found dead in a yard in Otsego. There have been...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Lake Odessa man accused of shooting Right to Life Volunteer charged

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Richard Alan Harvey, 74, of Lake Odessa has been charged for shooting a volunteer for an anti-abortion group on Sept. 20, according to Michigan State Police. A 83-year-old woman was shot while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan,...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
WWMT

SHAES responders attempt raccoon rescue

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A raccoon rescue was attempted Saturday morning by the South Haven Area Emergency Services. Neighbors of a South Haven home called responders, concerned of a raccoon who appeared to be trapped. The raccoon's head seemed to be stuck in a bathroom roof vent, according to...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Ian drops to post-tropical cyclone after hitting South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (TND) — Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making its third landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm regained strength after causing catastrophic damage in Florida, killing at least 17 people. Tropical-force winds were felt...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WWMT

KRESA breaks ground on new career center

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency broke ground Friday for their new Career Center. The KRESA Career Center is a centralized facility that is expected to host their Career and Technical Education programs. It is also a part of KRESA’s redesign of their existing CTE system.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Wildcats no match for Broncos as WMU rolls, 44-7

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jack Salopek threw for three touchdowns and Western Michigan pulled away early in a 44-7 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday night. Western Michigan (2-3) scored on four of its first five possessions in taking a 28-7 halftime lead. Two first-quarter scores came on pass plays...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

One arrested in Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is in custody following a Grand Rapids crash that killed a woman on Friday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on East Beltline Avenue near Knapp Street. The woman was driving northbound when another car...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Bartholomae embracing opportunity to lead Western Michigan Broncos forward

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It may be early, but Dan Bartholomae isn't wasting any time. That's because this is something that's been on his mind for a while now. "I'll say this was in the early 2010's, it was an aspirational goal for me to be a MAC athletic director," said Western Michigan's newest athletic director. "I would make my wife watch Tuesday and Wednesday night MACtion, and she looked at me the first time and said, 'So, why are they playing football on Tuesday and Wednesday night and why are we watching this?' And I told her, 'That's gonna be us one day'."
KALAMAZOO, MI

