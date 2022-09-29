Read full article on original website
rewind1051.com
13 years in prison for Staunton man
It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway this morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, Brooks eventually pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including malicious wounding. A...
rewind1051.com
Accidental Fire Damages Home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va – A space heater was responsible for a fire Friday that damaged a home in the Staunton area. According to a post on the Staunton Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, officials received the call shortly before noon and when crews arrived at the home on Churchville Avenue, they found a small fire in an enclosed porch area.
rewind1051.com
rewind1051.com
JMU Volleyball upsets Texas State in five sets
SAN MARCOS, TEXAS – Miëtte Veldman set a new career high of 26 kills in James Madison volleyball’s 3-2 (26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11) victory over Texas State on Friday evening at Strahan Arena. The Dukes improved to 9-3 (3-0) while the Bobcats fell to 10-5 (2-1).
