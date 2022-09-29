ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot

Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
Hudson Valley Post

Bear Breaks Into Car in Hudson Valley; Watch Officers Remove Her

A Hudson Valley car owner discovered a bear sitting inside their vehicle and wisely left it to professionals to figure out how to remove her. Imagine approaching your car and seeing something moving inside. You'd probably assume it was a thief rifling through your belongings or attempting to steal your vehicle. For one Ulster County car owner, the truth was way worse than anything they could have imagined.
Hudson Valley Post

Two Big Festivals in One Weekend in Kingston

The second weekend of October is going to be rocking in Kingston. There are two big and important festivals going on in one weekend in Kingston and you can be a part of both of them. Both of these festivals have become traditions in Kingston, and it's going to be awesome to have them happening at the same time.
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store

A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help.
