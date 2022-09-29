Read full article on original website
Related
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
Is This Astonishing Greenhouse the Best in the Hudson Valley?
We've seen a lot of mind-blowing features in our millionaire's real estate tour across the Hudson Valley. This Kerhonkson, NY compound that recently hit the market, however, may have something that's never been seen before. Luxury Homes in the Hudson Valley. From the Round House that looks like it was...
The 8 Best Apple Pies In Dutchess County, NY
It's time to eat all the fall desserts. Recently, the Hudson Valley loudly and definitively answered the question about the best apple cider donut in the area. Now, the discussion has turned to pies. "Where can I get the best apple pie in the area?", asked a Fishkill, NY resident...
Last Ride of the Season With a Spooky Twist at Hudson Valley Spot
Bring the family and enjoy the fun before the season ends. It's hard to believe that October is pretty much here, it just seems like time is flying by so fast. Days are getting shorter, but there's still a ton of fun to be had in the Hudson Valley. One very popular location recently announced that they will be holding their last car show for their season and there will be a special Halloween twist with it. Also, I already have a countdown going until next spring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5-Year-Old Shot Riding Bike In Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed
Two people were shot in the Hudson Valley, including a 5-year-old child. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 7:07 p.m., City of Newburgh officers on patrol heard gunfire in the area of Washington Street and Clark Street in the City of Newburgh.
Popular Barn Weddings In the Hudson Valley Frustrating Nearby Residents
If you haven't been to a wedding in a long time you might know this, but the days of weddings being inside a traditional wedding hall have been left behind with many couples moving their receptions to more of an outdoor setting. The outdoor setting has led to numerous problems in parts of the Hudson Valley.
Cops Looking For Woman’s Gruesome Killer In HV, Upstate New York
New York State Police are hoping you can help them as they continue to investigate a woman who was found headless and handless in the Hudson Valley. Last weekend, New York State Police confirmed police have finally identified a body that was found in Dutchess County in 1980. Headless Body...
Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game
Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
Bear Breaks Into Car in Hudson Valley; Watch Officers Remove Her
A Hudson Valley car owner discovered a bear sitting inside their vehicle and wisely left it to professionals to figure out how to remove her. Imagine approaching your car and seeing something moving inside. You'd probably assume it was a thief rifling through your belongings or attempting to steal your vehicle. For one Ulster County car owner, the truth was way worse than anything they could have imagined.
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
The Truth About the Towns Flooded by the Ashokan Reservoir
There may not be a more beautiful sight than the Ashokan Reservoir on a clear autumn day. The gorgeous sparkling water surrounded by some of the best foliage that the New York has to offer is a Hudson Valley gem. But it's hiding a secret. Ashokan Reservoir in West Shokan,...
Something Mysterious is Happening to Poughkeepsie’s Trees
It’s that time of the year again. The season of the witch. Everywhere you look there are signs that Halloween is coming. And did you know that Poughkeepsie actually has a Witchcraft District? It’s not so much an area as it is a community. And from what I can tell, it’s a pretty cool community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SO: Man Wanted For New York Shooting Arrested After Wild Chase in Hudson Valley
A man wanted for a shooting in New York City was arrested after a very dangerous chase on one of the most dangerous roads in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported on a wild chase from New York City to Putnam County. Wanted New York...
Poughkeepsie, NY Makes Top 10 List For ‘Most Neighborly Cities’ in 2022
The Hudson Valley is filled with towns that feel like they were ripped out of a magazine. But which one is the most neighborly?. We've seen lists of some of the rudest, most dangerous, and weirdly named towns across the mid-Hudson Region. Finally, we've got a list with a positive twist.
Hudson Valley Man ‘Threaten To Kill’ Man With Knuckle Knife
A Hudson Valley man was released after he was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a man with a metal knuckle knife. On Wednesday, the Village of Liberty Police Department announced a Sullivan County, New York man was arrested for allegedly threatening another man with a knife. Sullivan County, New...
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
Two Big Festivals in One Weekend in Kingston
The second weekend of October is going to be rocking in Kingston. There are two big and important festivals going on in one weekend in Kingston and you can be a part of both of them. Both of these festivals have become traditions in Kingston, and it’s going to be awesome to have them happening at the same time.
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store
A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
