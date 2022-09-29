Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
Man on drug offender probation arrested for selling cocaine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Bennie Lee Walker, Jr., 50, was arrested early this morning and charged with selling cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 18 months of drug offender probation in August of 2022 after pleading nolo contendere to cocaine possession. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing car at Harbor Cove
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kirah Elise Jones, 18, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly vandalizing a car at Harbor Cove apartments, apparently out of jealousy. The victim’s car was reportedly parked outside her apartment when Jones arrived around 8:30 p.m. and refused to leave until she saw the victim’s boyfriend. A man at the apartment reportedly told Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies that Jones was a jealous ex-girlfriend.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for cocaine possession after allegedly getting into fight over the price of the cocaine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mukunda Das Gomez Asimbaya, 25, was arrested early this morning and charged with cocaine possession after a witness identified him as the instigator of a fight at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. He is on probation for driving under the influence. Gainesville Police Department officers saw...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for aggravated assault and false imprisonment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Miguel Matthews, 42, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. The victim, Matthews’ ex-girlfriend, reportedly told Gainesville Police Department Officers that Matthews pointed a gun at her and would not let her leave the Pine Ridge apartment. She said she was eventually able to sneak out of the apartment and call the police.
WCJB
Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
alachuachronicle.com
Man charged with evidence tampering and possession of drug equipment after a car crashed into a mobile home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steven Dewayne Rippy, 54, was arrested yesterday afternoon after troopers charged him with taking evidence from the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers and Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded yesterday to a crash in the Hidden Oaks mobile home park,...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for fleeing at 90 mph in an Alachua residential neighborhood
ALACHUA, Fla. – Albert Odarius Trevell Darling, 35, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at high speed through a residential neighborhood in Alachua. After an Alachua Police Department Office tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of NW...
alachuachronicle.com
UF student charged with providing false identification, trying to smuggle communication device into jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emily Faith Lampi, 20, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with introducing contraband into the jail, resisting arrest without violence, underage drinking, and giving false identification to a police officer. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officer was patrolling W. University Avenue in uniform after midnight...
wuft.org
What an internal investigation revealed about Gainesville police misconduct after Terrell Bradley’s arrest, and what’s next
Misconduct allegations were sustained against five Gainesville police officers. Some community members say the punishments assigned won’t change a problematic culture. Gainesville Police Department released the results of an internal affairs investigation into misconduct related to the arrest of Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye to a K9 after running from a traffic stop this summer.
Florida Man Makes His Television Debut Fleeing From Deputies On Patrol: LIVE
A Florida man made his television debut while On Patrol: LIVE was filming Friday night. Every Friday and Saturday night On Patrol: LIVE, a REELZ program, provides minute-by-minute live analysis as the series documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for refusing to surrender weapons after service of temporary injunction for domestic violence
ARCHER, Fla. – Bryan Devon Duncan, 33, was arrested early this morning after refusing to surrender his weapons to a deputy who was serving him with a temporary injunction for domestic violence. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy made contact with Duncan in Archer to serve him with a temporary...
wuft.org
Man mauled by police K-9 pleads not guilty to felony charges related to traffic stop that turned violent
The man who fled a traffic stop and left behind a stolen pistol in his car before suffering a horrific injury when he was mauled by a police K-9 formally pleaded not guilty Tuesday to weapons charges that prosecutors are continuing to pursue. Terrell Marquis Bradley, 31, of Gainesville lost...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua Police Department hosting Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday morning
ALACHUA, Fla. – On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the Alachua Police Department (APD) will be holding Coffee with a Cop at the Alachua McDonald’s (16018 NW US HWY 441, Alachua, FL 32615) from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy a free cup of...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail inmate charged with throwing feces at detention officer
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Rushunn Linell Davis, 21, an inmate at the Alachua County Jail, was charged with felony battery with fluids on a detention facility employee after allegedly throwing feces at a detention officer. The responding Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he viewed video from Davis’ cell,...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for attacking romantic rival following funeral service
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Savannah Marie Vasquez, 25, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly attacking a romantic rival after a funeral service. The victim, who is dating Vasquez’s ex-boyfriend, reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that she and Vasquez had both attended a funeral service on September 24 and that before and after the service, Vasquez had told the victim she wanted to fight her.
Florida police rescue 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian
Florida police officers helped rescue a 32-year-old macaw after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to across the state.
Clay County Sheriff’s Office report suspicious package in parking lot of IHOP
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot of an IHOP restaurant at Tuesday Morning Plaza. The IHOP has been evacuated and Deputies are advising people to stay out of the shopping plaza. The Plaza is currently closed...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT
A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
News4Jax.com
2 killed in head-on collision in Lake City: FHP
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Two people were killed in an early morning head-on collision in Lake City, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on US Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup truck traveling...
alachuachronicle.com
Man says he stole candy bars to go to jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stefan W. Thomas, 53, was arrested overnight after allegedly stealing several candy bars from the Circle K at 4030 SW 13th Street. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call about a man shoplifting at the store. The store clerk reportedly told the deputy that the man had said, “You might as well call the police because I am going to steal these candy bars so that I can go to jail.” The man was later identified as Thomas.
