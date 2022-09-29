ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Man on drug offender probation arrested for selling cocaine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Bennie Lee Walker, Jr., 50, was arrested early this morning and charged with selling cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 18 months of drug offender probation in August of 2022 after pleading nolo contendere to cocaine possession. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested after allegedly vandalizing car at Harbor Cove

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Kirah Elise Jones, 18, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly vandalizing a car at Harbor Cove apartments, apparently out of jealousy. The victim’s car was reportedly parked outside her apartment when Jones arrived around 8:30 p.m. and refused to leave until she saw the victim’s boyfriend. A man at the apartment reportedly told Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies that Jones was a jealous ex-girlfriend.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for aggravated assault and false imprisonment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Miguel Matthews, 42, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. The victim, Matthews’ ex-girlfriend, reportedly told Gainesville Police Department Officers that Matthews pointed a gun at her and would not let her leave the Pine Ridge apartment. She said she was eventually able to sneak out of the apartment and call the police.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for fleeing at 90 mph in an Alachua residential neighborhood

ALACHUA, Fla. – Albert Odarius Trevell Darling, 35, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at high speed through a residential neighborhood in Alachua. After an Alachua Police Department Office tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 6:45 p.m. in the 15300 block of NW...
ALACHUA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

UF student charged with providing false identification, trying to smuggle communication device into jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Emily Faith Lampi, 20, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with introducing contraband into the jail, resisting arrest without violence, underage drinking, and giving false identification to a police officer. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) Officer was patrolling W. University Avenue in uniform after midnight...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Imprisonment#Police
wuft.org

What an internal investigation revealed about Gainesville police misconduct after Terrell Bradley’s arrest, and what’s next

Misconduct allegations were sustained against five Gainesville police officers. Some community members say the punishments assigned won’t change a problematic culture. Gainesville Police Department released the results of an internal affairs investigation into misconduct related to the arrest of Terrell Bradley, who lost his eye to a K9 after running from a traffic stop this summer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alachuachronicle.com

Jail inmate charged with throwing feces at detention officer

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Rushunn Linell Davis, 21, an inmate at the Alachua County Jail, was charged with felony battery with fluids on a detention facility employee after allegedly throwing feces at a detention officer. The responding Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he viewed video from Davis’ cell,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested for attacking romantic rival following funeral service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Savannah Marie Vasquez, 25, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly attacking a romantic rival after a funeral service. The victim, who is dating Vasquez’s ex-boyfriend, reportedly told an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy that she and Vasquez had both attended a funeral service on September 24 and that before and after the service, Vasquez had told the victim she wanted to fight her.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Gainesville police department SILVER ALERT

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on behalf of the Gainesville Police Department. If you have any information regarding 81-year-old Ann Bigham please contact FDLE or the Gainesville Police Department at 352-955-1818 or 9-1-1 She was last seen in the area of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 killed in head-on collision in Lake City: FHP

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Two people were killed in an early morning head-on collision in Lake City, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said that around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on US Highway 90. For reasons still under investigation, the pickup truck traveling...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man says he stole candy bars to go to jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stefan W. Thomas, 53, was arrested overnight after allegedly stealing several candy bars from the Circle K at 4030 SW 13th Street. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call about a man shoplifting at the store. The store clerk reportedly told the deputy that the man had said, “You might as well call the police because I am going to steal these candy bars so that I can go to jail.” The man was later identified as Thomas.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy