KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Plein Air in the Park" event, hosted by the Friends of the Smokies, will continue throughout the weekend. This outdoor art competition features 20 nationally acclaimed artists, in-park painting demonstrations and a public sale benefitting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On Friday, at the Clayton Center for the Arts on Maryville College Campus, the event's art sale will take place. On Saturday, the artists' paintings will be judged and go on sale during a ticketed gala. A public sale will follow on Sunday, Oct. 2. You can buy tickets for the gala on Saturday here.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO