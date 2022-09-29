Read full article on original website
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Plein Air in the Park" event, hosted by the Friends of the Smokies, will continue throughout the weekend. This outdoor art competition features 20 nationally acclaimed artists, in-park painting demonstrations and a public sale benefitting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On Friday, at the Clayton Center for the Arts on Maryville College Campus, the event's art sale will take place. On Saturday, the artists' paintings will be judged and go on sale during a ticketed gala. A public sale will follow on Sunday, Oct. 2. You can buy tickets for the gala on Saturday here.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Friends of the Knox County Public Library is giving old books a chance to find their way to new readers with its annual fall book sale. The event is happening at Central United Methodist Church on Third Avenue in Knoxville. It's not just paperback literature, either. People can find CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more for $2 or less to help out the Knox County Public Library with its community events.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Now in its second year, the “BOO! For Kids” fundraiser is a way to get into the Halloween spirit while contributing to a good cause. For every “BOO! For Kids” yard sign purchased, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will surprise a young patient with a Halloween treat. All proceeds benefit the hospital, helping fund programs and life-saving equipment.
The Friends of the Knox County Public Library is hosting its annual fall used book sale this weekend! It's happening at Central United Methodist Church.
Master Sergeant Roderick Edmonds fought during World War II and was a Knoxville native. His efforts saved somewhere between 200 to 300 Jewish-American soldiers.
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Fall is here, which means Sevier County is getting ready to greet tons of tourists that will soon arrive to experience the magic of winter in East Tennessee. Pigeon Forge announced it will be making its annual Winterfest celebration even bigger for 2022 with the...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In a Christian movie filmed in Knoxville and set to release on a streaming platform on October 6, a maintenance worker finds a new purpose in his life when he tries out for a Knoxville basketball team. The trailer to "Nothing is Impossible" features scenes that...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Between 1929 and 1930, the St. James Hotel in downtown Knoxville was a place where musicians of all kinds made their marks. It was a time when labels were looking for all kinds of new artists — trying to find a way to satisfy new musical tastes and make money while radio listening exploded to in popularity.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When visitors traverse the short Market Square walking path, surrounded by tall sawtooth oak trees and carefully landscaped bushes, they are actually stepping through history. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon posted about the walkway on Tuesday, sharing that many of the "new" red brick pavers used in...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every year, Dogwood Arts unveils a new mural in downtown Knoxville to celebrate the start of each new season. It's part of the organization's "Art in Public Places" mural program. On Thursday, they unveiled the mural for fall 2022. It was painted by Megan Lingerfelt, who...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday education leaders, professors, and many others with connections to the University of Tennessee gathered in the Natalie Haslam Music Center to hear about the future of the college. There, Chancellor Donde Plowman spoke about her goals and vision for the university while reflecting on...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although Elizabeth Dressel has been living in Knoxville for nearly twenty years, she still calls Florida home. She's been in contact with friends and relatives in her hometown and said she had to do something because of all the damage. "I was just at Fort Myers...
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The natural beauty of East Tennessee is hard to miss. Starting next week, artists from across the nation will flock to the Great Smoky Mountains to capture it on canvas. The outdoor paintings will raise money for the nonprofit Friends of the Smokies, and you...
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — At the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, a community will gather to celebrate Appalachian traditions. It's the Townsend Fall Heritage Festival and it starts Friday. The event is filled with Bluegrass music, arts, crafts, and plenty of cooking. Organizers work to provide an atmosphere where...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Pride of the Southland Band, one of the University of Tennessee's most iconic bands for its performances during Vols football games, will play a free concert in Chattanooga on Thursday. They will be at AT&T Field to support the Vols as they prepare to face...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The annual Townsend Fall Festival is taking place this Friday and Saturday! There will be Bluegrass music, arts and crafts, time-honored traditions, Appalachian cooking and old-fashioned kid's games. The festival starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. on both days. The parking is $10 per day with proceeds benefiting the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
Authorities have filed a gun charge against a 16-year-old in Knoxville. He'll likely face more soon after KPD said he shot and killed another 16-year-old.
UT Army ROTC Alumni Council dedicates memorial for fallen student and staff soldiers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Army ROTC Alumni Council at the University of Tennessee gathered on Thursday to dedicate a memorial to fallen student and staff soldiers. The memorial includes the names of 365 service members who died while serving in the military and who previously attended UT. The memorial is set up near the heart of campus, on Pedestrian Walkway, so people can stop by to pay respects to the ones who passed away while serving.
