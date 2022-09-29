ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

10About Town: A pride homecoming, dinosaurs and a water lantern festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Plein Air in the Park" event, hosted by the Friends of the Smokies, will continue throughout the weekend. This outdoor art competition features 20 nationally acclaimed artists, in-park painting demonstrations and a public sale benefitting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. On Friday, at the Clayton Center for the Arts on Maryville College Campus, the event's art sale will take place. On Saturday, the artists' paintings will be judged and go on sale during a ticketed gala. A public sale will follow on Sunday, Oct. 2. You can buy tickets for the gala on Saturday here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Friends of the Knox County Public Library hosting annual fall used book sale this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Friends of the Knox County Public Library is giving old books a chance to find their way to new readers with its annual fall book sale. The event is happening at Central United Methodist Church on Third Avenue in Knoxville. It's not just paperback literature, either. People can find CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and more for $2 or less to help out the Knox County Public Library with its community events.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

BOO! For Kids | Kick off the spooky season while giving back to a great cause

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Now in its second year, the “BOO! For Kids” fundraiser is a way to get into the Halloween spirit while contributing to a good cause. For every “BOO! For Kids” yard sign purchased, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will surprise a young patient with a Halloween treat. All proceeds benefit the hospital, helping fund programs and life-saving equipment.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Knoxville, TN
WBIR

Almost century-old songs recorded in Knoxville now streaming online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Between 1929 and 1930, the St. James Hotel in downtown Knoxville was a place where musicians of all kinds made their marks. It was a time when labels were looking for all kinds of new artists — trying to find a way to satisfy new musical tastes and make money while radio listening exploded to in popularity.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: A fall festival, a bridal show and a Sunday market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The annual Townsend Fall Festival is taking place this Friday and Saturday! There will be Bluegrass music, arts and crafts, time-honored traditions, Appalachian cooking and old-fashioned kid's games. The festival starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. on both days. The parking is $10 per day with proceeds benefiting the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WBIR

UT Army ROTC Alumni Council dedicates memorial for fallen student and staff soldiers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Army ROTC Alumni Council at the University of Tennessee gathered on Thursday to dedicate a memorial to fallen student and staff soldiers. The memorial includes the names of 365 service members who died while serving in the military and who previously attended UT. The memorial is set up near the heart of campus, on Pedestrian Walkway, so people can stop by to pay respects to the ones who passed away while serving.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
Community Policy