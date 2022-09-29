ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Here's The Best Coffee Shop In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson
KJR 95.7 The Jet
KJR 95.7 The Jet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LO5xv_0iFXDzvd00
Photo: Getty Images

Seattle is a prime destination for an amazing cup of Joe , from the world-renowned Starbucks to many independent cafes and roasters. With so many coffee shops dotting the city and its nearby communities, where can you find the best one?

That's where Yelp comes in. The website has a list of the highest-rated coffee shops in the Emerald City, and Overcast Coffee Company claimed the No. 1 spot!

Located on 312 15th Ave E, this business has a stunning five-star rating with over 40 reviews! Overcast prides itself on serving quality and locally-sourced coffee, drinks, and pastries.

Darcy P. shared her experience at the coffee shop:

"Delicious coffee while waiting for my sister at a Kaiser doctor's office. The barista was very friendly and made me a yummy white chocolate mocha with raspberry. He asked if I wanted half the white chocolate with half the raspberry or full servings of both. Lightbulb moment! That is why I never tasted the flavor enough. Full shots of both I answered!"

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated coffee shops in the Seattle area:

  1. Overcast Coffee Company
  2. URL Coffee
  3. The Living Room Cafe
  4. Santo Coffee
  5. Aroom Coffee
  6. Cafe An’Clair
  7. Coffeeholic House
  8. Storyville Coffee Company
  9. Monorail Espresso
  10. Caffe Vita at KEXP

Check out the full list of amazing coffee shops on Yelp .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
425magazine.com

Milk Bar Coming to Bellevue Nordstrom

Pastry chef Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar, a darling of the world of trendy treats, has been satisfying sweet-tooth cravings since 2008. The wildly popular dessert empire is expanding and offering specialty shipping to give everyone the opportunity to indulge in the famous Compost Cookies, colorful birthday cakes, and gooey Milk Bar Pies.
BELLEVUE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Agave Cocina closed/ Portage Bay Cafe coming in

Agave Cocina at 4727 42nd SW in West Seattle is closed, and a sign in the window confirms rumors that coming to the space is the popular Portage Bay Cafe. Agave opened in 2019 and offered Mexican food and joined two other locations one in Issaquah and the other on Queen Anne Hill. The West Seattle location has already been removed from their website.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Food & Drinks
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Restaurants
Local
Washington Restaurants
Local
Washington Lifestyle
parentmap.com

Fiestas Patrias at Kirkland Urban

On Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Kirkland Urban is hosting the second annual “Fiestas Patrias” celebration to reflect, celebrate, and honor the National Hispanic Heritage Month and the contributions of the Latino/Hispanic community. The event will feature:. An Instagram-able, giant letter "HOLA” installation designed...
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October

SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#The Best Coffee Shop#Storyville Coffee Company#Kexp
The Suburban Times

Senior Trip to Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Show

City of DuPont announcement. Come with DuPont Parks & Recreation to the 40th annual Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome. The largest holiday show in the west. When: Thursday, October 20, 2022. Where: Depart from City Hall at 9am. Return to City hall at 1pm. Cost:...
DUPONT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KING-5

Furniture flipping is a fulltime job for this West Seattle artist

SEATTLE — What’s old is new again, thanks to the growing trend of “furniture flipping” and people like Amanda Whitworth. She runs a small business from her home in West Seattle, turning unwanted furniture into stylish and usable pieces. "I just like taking the most dilapidated...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Closures to cause heavy traffic through Seattle this weekend

Revive I-5 It’s Revive I-5 weekend (again)! The off-ramp to Columbian Way and the West Seattle Bridge are closed along with the right lane of southbound I-5. You can access the West Seattle Bridge from SODO or by using Michigan Street and back onto northbound I-5 and the northbound exits. All work should wrap up early Monday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

How the Seattle Kraken kept their new mascot Buoy a secret

SEATTLE -- A presentation was taking place inside a conference room at the Seattle Kraken's practice facility when one of the doors began to slowly open. Panic began taking shape at that moment. This forced a 6-foot-tall, furry, blue troll with an anchor hoop earring dangling on his left side...
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Scorpions Tacoma Tickets At Tacoma Dome

Are you wondering when the next Scorpions concert will take place in the City of Destiny? If you are, the wait is finally coming to an end soon. There is an exciting Scorpions show scheduled to happen in the city at Tacoma Dome on 15-Oct at 6:45 PM. Be sure to have your concert tickets ready when the excitement happens.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

How much money do you need to make to afford a starter home in Seattle?

SEATTLE — People in Seattle need to make more money to afford the purchase of a starter home than buyers in New York City, Miami and the District Columbia. In fact, Seattle residents need to bring in a larger annual income to buy a starter home than people in all but six major cities in the United States, according to a new report from realtor.com.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Reservations Available For Mansion Holiday Tours Online

Reservations for the annual holiday tours at the Washington State Governor’s Mansion are being accepted online. Morning and afternoon tours are offered, on a first-come, first-served basis, for Wednesdays, December 7 and 14. Each tour is open to 15 guests and lasts 30 minutes. The tours are hosted by...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Washington teen becomes NFT superstar with popular digital art

PUYALLUP, Wash. — When COVID-19 shut down schools, Jaiden Stipp decided to play with his most recent Christmas gift, The Adobe Suite. He used the software to make graphics and logos; and eventually moved on to creating colorful characters. When he put one up for sale on the web,...
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle, WA
9K+
Followers
977
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle's Feel Good Variety of the 80's and More

 https://957thejet.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy