Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to make an astonishing U-turn over the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.Mr Kwarteng is believed to be preparing to issue a statement on Monday, climbing down over the plan to axe the 45% rate for earnings over £150,000 and pay for it by borrowing.Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng had been under pressure, including from senior Tory MPs, to back down on the measure announced in the mini-budget on September 23.But instead they doubled down on it despite the financial turmoil triggered by the package, with the Prime Minister...

INCOME TAX ・ 40 MINUTES AGO