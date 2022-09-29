Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
White Paper: Switching to an Open, Long-Term Telematics Solution
Not all telematics solutions are created equal and only a truly open platform gives your fleet:. More choice to optimize safety, fuel management, compliance and fleet operations. More control over how you wish to use and share your unfiltered data. The ability to sustainably scale your business. Don’t spend months...
freightwaves.com
If supply chain crunch is finally easing, why is inflation so high?
Remember back in 2021 when inflation was “transitory” and surging consumer prices were blamed on the supply chain crisis? The Fed and macro investors became intensely interested in chaos at the ports. The focus on bottlenecks spurred the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to create a new barometer called the Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) in January.
freightwaves.com
GigaCloud now offers 48-state last-mile and white-glove delivery
One of supply chain’s newest publicly traded companies just launched a major expansion. GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ: GCT) on Friday announced that it has partnered with an unnamed last-mile and white-glove delivery company to provide services to the entire contiguous U.S. GigaCloud listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange last month.
freightwaves.com
Trade takes people: Navigating new economic normal and year of labor
Each piece of the supply chain — manufacturing, transportation and consumption — depends on one thing: people. The imbalance of the supply chain now is based on human error — the over-ordering of products and selling those that people didn’t want — and port congestion — caused by fears of an International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) strike, which has diverted trade and created bottlenecks. We know trade is slowing down, but the congestion skews the reality of the pullback in orders.
freightwaves.com
The Log Book: XPO driver reaches company safe-driving milestone
The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: XPO driver reaches four million safe driving miles, Walmart opens a new facility in Illinois and donates to local charities and Getir donates over 80,000 pounds of food to nonprofits. XPO driver reaches...
Tesla Said To Offer 3x Pay At Giga Shanghai During Weeklong Holiday As It Scrambles To Meet Full-Year Deliveries Target
Chancellor expected to U-turn on scrapping 45p tax rate
UK scraps tax cut for wealthy that sparked market turmoil
The British government has dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners
Google pulls one of its few remaining services from China, ending its return to the mainland market
Google has suspended its translation service for mainland Chinese users, citing "low usage."
Kwarteng abandons 45p tax rate cut after Tory revolt and markets turmoil
freightwaves.com
Rail Roundup: NS tweaks operations leadership structure, plus green power initiatives
NS organizes leadership around modified operations structure. Norfolk Southern is reorganizing the way it manages network operations, creating a combined transportation and network operations team that will be spearheaded by current executive Paul Duncan. Duncan, who has been promoted to senior vice president of transportation and network operations, will oversee...
Only 1 American Manufacturer Still Doesn’t Offer a Pickup Truck with a Supercharged V8
This automaker's very competitive naturally-aspirated engines are proof that there are other ways to make power. The post Only 1 American Manufacturer Still Doesn’t Offer a Pickup Truck with a Supercharged V8 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
freightwaves.com
Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum tells it like he sees it
Martin Daum rarely equivocates. The CEO of Daimler Truck sets courses the trucking industry often follows. If you ask him a question, expect a straight answer. We did. And so did he. When Martin Daum talks …. Martin Daum is one of those people for whom a paraphrase of the...
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: US challenging Mexico’s import ban corn
Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: US challenging Mexico’s import ban on corn; Sprint Transport set to build new headquarters in Texas; FleetPride acquires Sam & Sons Truck Equipment; and Laredo border officers seize narcotics worth $11.5M.
freightwaves.com
KeyBanc warns investors of a ‘trucking winter’ amid anemic economic conditions
KeyBanc’s Todd Fowler and Carney Blake, who are the group’s airfreight and logistics analysts, wrote in a Thursday note that freight activity has been “seasonally weak.”. There’s been “limited indication” of the typical peak season activity that carriers and shippers expect in the fall as retailers prepare...
freightwaves.com
More work ahead before widespread alternative fuel adoption
A number of existing strategies can help ocean carriers shrink their carbon footprint — whether by reducing idling, optimizing routes or leveraging carbon offsets. But the industry is still working to solve the larger challenge of finding and making available an alternative, sustainable energy source for widespread use. “We...
freightwaves.com
Cybertruck boats, Tesla Semis and an EV that actually exists – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are talking about stealing Tesla’s ideas. Sick of waiting for the Tesla Semi and seeing other EVs roll down hills, Canadian log hauler Chace Barber founded Edison Motors and built his own electric truck. After a successful...
British-Built Electrified 1967 Ford Mustang Lands In America
Carscoops
Charge Cars Bringing Its Impressive Electric AWD 1967 Ford Mustang To The USA
Niche British company Charge Cars is bringing its electric 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback to the United States as part of a tour to drum up sales. Charge’s overhauled ’67 Mustang was unveiled in early March and will be capped at just 499 units worldwide. It will celebrate its U.S. debut at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in late October before attending a series of other events across the West Coast and elsewhere. It will then be showcased at the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.
