ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Theme Park Insider

Walt Disney World's Epcot Celebrates Its 40th Birthday

It's a bittersweet celebration in Orlando today, as the parks have reopened to all guests, but so many people throughout the state continue to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which closed the parks for two days and caused as-yet uncalculated damage across Florida. At Epcot, construction continues on...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath

When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Hurricane Ian Isn’t Done Yet: Another Disney Property Prepares for Impact

Hurricane Ian brought catastrophic damage to Florida. As it hit on September 28 as a Category 4 (nearly a Category 5), the Sunshine State is surveying the excessive damage that brought unprecedented floods to the state, including the Walt Disney World Resort area in Orlando. But, sadly, Hurricane Ian isn’t done yet.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Toni Koraza

Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Videos Capture Major Flooding Near Walt Disney World

Hurricane Ian drenched Florida, leaving much destruction in its path as it made landfall on the southwest coast on September 28, 2022, then slowly crawled over the Sunshine State into the Atlantic. As the Orlando area wakes on the morning of Thursday, September 29, videos of Central Florida flooding are being shared.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
click orlando

WATCH: Tourists record flooding, damage at Orlando resort

Tourists in Orlando, Florida, surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Ian on Thursday after the storm moved across northeast Florida. Footage recorded by @theexterminato9 shows damage to the facade of the Westgate Palace Resort and wind washing floodwater across Universal Boulevard. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for...
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Orlando International Airport Extends Closure Due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has made its way through Central Florida leaving varying amounts of flooding and damage to be assessed in its wake. The Orlando International Airport, along with Walt Disney World and most nearby attractions and businesses, closed ahead of the arrival of the Category 4 storm, and this morning as initial damage begins to be assessed, the airport has announced that it will be extending its closure.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Disney World#Hurricanes#Disney Springs#Travel Destinations#Hurricane Ian
fox35orlando.com

EPCOT Candlelight Processional: Disney announces celebrity narrators for this year

ORLANDO, Fla. - EPCOT's holiday fan-favorite Candlelight Processional is returning this year – and so are celebrity narrators!. The Candlelight Processional will return on Nov. 25 and lasts through Dec. 30 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. Celebrities are joined by the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and massed choirs as they present a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Disney

Comments / 0

Community Policy