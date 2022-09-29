Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Vehicle Used in Orlando Crime Recovered from Lake Near Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A vehicle was pulled from a lake near Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort on Friday by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies, who revealed that the vehicle was used in a crime earlier that morning. Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4...
Theme Park Insider
Walt Disney World's Epcot Celebrates Its 40th Birthday
It's a bittersweet celebration in Orlando today, as the parks have reopened to all guests, but so many people throughout the state continue to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which closed the parks for two days and caused as-yet uncalculated damage across Florida. At Epcot, construction continues on...
disneydining.com
Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath
When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
disneytips.com
Hurricane Ian Isn’t Done Yet: Another Disney Property Prepares for Impact
Hurricane Ian brought catastrophic damage to Florida. As it hit on September 28 as a Category 4 (nearly a Category 5), the Sunshine State is surveying the excessive damage that brought unprecedented floods to the state, including the Walt Disney World Resort area in Orlando. But, sadly, Hurricane Ian isn’t done yet.
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida
A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
disneytips.com
Videos Capture Major Flooding Near Walt Disney World
Hurricane Ian drenched Florida, leaving much destruction in its path as it made landfall on the southwest coast on September 28, 2022, then slowly crawled over the Sunshine State into the Atlantic. As the Orlando area wakes on the morning of Thursday, September 29, videos of Central Florida flooding are being shared.
Universal Orlando's Jurassic Park Ride Is In Bad Shape Following Hurricane Ian
One Universal Orlando attraction has received significant damage from Hurricane Ian.
click orlando
WATCH: Tourists record flooding, damage at Orlando resort
Tourists in Orlando, Florida, surveyed the damage caused by Hurricane Ian on Thursday after the storm moved across northeast Florida. Footage recorded by @theexterminato9 shows damage to the facade of the Westgate Palace Resort and wind washing floodwater across Universal Boulevard. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Tropical Storm Ian aims for...
disneydining.com
More Evacuation Orders Issued Near Disney World Days After Hurricane Ian’s Departure
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with near-Category 5 wind speeds, bringing with it a deluge of rain, spawning tornadoes, and wreaking havoc on every area in its path with catastrophic flooding. But the danger isn’t over yet. Officials in Osceola County...
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Extends Closure Due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has made its way through Central Florida leaving varying amounts of flooding and damage to be assessed in its wake. The Orlando International Airport, along with Walt Disney World and most nearby attractions and businesses, closed ahead of the arrival of the Category 4 storm, and this morning as initial damage begins to be assessed, the airport has announced that it will be extending its closure.
Parts of Kissimmee remain underwater, St. Cloud issues voluntary evacuation order as waters rise
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of St. Cloud is asking residents to leave their homes because of rising floodwaters and issued a voluntary evacuation order for Blackberry Creek and Pemberly Pines on Sunday morning. In Shingle Creek, floodwaters remain at high levels and are not expected to go down...
Some in Central Florida being evacuated as post-Ian flooding worsens
Evacuation orders were issued Saturday for some neighborhoods in the Kissimmee, Florida, area as rivers and creeks swell from the heavy rain produced by Hurricane Ian days earlier.
fox35orlando.com
EPCOT Candlelight Processional: Disney announces celebrity narrators for this year
ORLANDO, Fla. - EPCOT's holiday fan-favorite Candlelight Processional is returning this year – and so are celebrity narrators!. The Candlelight Processional will return on Nov. 25 and lasts through Dec. 30 as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth. Celebrities are joined by the Voices of Liberty acapella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra and massed choirs as they present a heartwarming retelling of the traditional Christmas story.
fox35orlando.com
Alligators, sharks spotted in Florida streets as neighbors band together in Hurricane Ian recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The City of Edgewater is in recovery mode right now. The Edgewater Police Department and National Guard evacuated 75 people from their homes Friday. Crews worked to drain water, clear trees, and restore power. But it isn’t just the flooding the community has to worry about,...
Hurricane Ian: Video shows rough seas washing away part of Daytona Beach Sunglow Pier
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Over the past few days, we have gotten a clearer image of the damage in Daytona Beach. And one Daytona Beach pier has been changed by the impact of Hurricane Ian. Viewer Mark Bessette captured the video seen above that shows rough seas washing away...
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
Alligator Seen in Hurricane Ian’s High Floodwaters in Florida: VIDEO
An alligator was seen swimming through floodwaters in Lake County, Florida near Astor as Hurricane Ian swept across the state on Wednesday. In the viral video, WESH’s Marlei Martinez films an alligator swimming along the high water. The gator appears to be about 9-10 feet long. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eD6HJtderdc. Video can’t...
