The New York Times snubs Houston restaurants: The Good, Bad, and Ugly of the week
A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week's news, we turn to a rotating panel of "non-experts" to parse The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of it all. This...
‘Mattress Mack’ collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida
Jim "Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the owner of Gallery Furniture, is helping the victims impacted by Hurricane Ian by hosting a donation drive. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm causing severe flooding and damage in many cities. McIngvale is accepting unused donations at...
Pleasant fall weather in Houston’s forecast for weekend and beyond
It’s an opportune time for Houstonians to plan outdoor activities – such as football games, picnics and visits to parks as well as pumpkin patches around the region. The forecast for the first weekend in October calls for clear, sunny skies, afternoon high temperatures in the 80-degree range and nightly lows in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service’s Houston/Galveston office.
