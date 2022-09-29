ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mattress Mack’ collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida

Jim "Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the owner of Gallery Furniture, is helping the victims impacted by Hurricane Ian by hosting a donation drive. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm causing severe flooding and damage in many cities. McIngvale is accepting unused donations at...
Pleasant fall weather in Houston’s forecast for weekend and beyond

It’s an opportune time for Houstonians to plan outdoor activities – such as football games, picnics and visits to parks as well as pumpkin patches around the region. The forecast for the first weekend in October calls for clear, sunny skies, afternoon high temperatures in the 80-degree range and nightly lows in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service’s Houston/Galveston office.
