43 recommendations help fill gap in medical and mental healthcare guidance for assisted living, experts say
Clinicians who provide care for assisted living residents can now refer to 43 new recommendations that will help fill a gap in the sector’s medical and mental healthcare guidance, according to the authors of a new study. Such guidance “has been long-awaited,” they said. “The recommendations provide...
APIC expert urges mask-wearing in LTC, despite guidance switch
Despite a recent shift in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now is not the right time for long-term care providers to relax masking and other source control use, an infection prevention expert tells McKnight’s Clinical Daily. The CDC on Sept. 23 loosened masking requirements and...
CDC’s looser nursing home masking rules not for everyone
Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s loosened masking requirements for nursing homes that were released Sep. 23, many long-term care facilities will not be able to take advantage of them. That’s because they are bound by their respective states’ stricter mask mandates. And some health...
As seniors’ presence in nursing homes drops, young people with disabilities stuck with few alternatives: study
Younger nursing home residents, despite dramatically different needs than their older counterparts, have been overlooked by existing efforts to deinstitutionalize care, according to a study published in Health Affairs Monday. A trio of Harvard University researchers found that long-stay residents under 65 were far more likely to have severe mental...
AHCA/NCAL to CMS: Safeguard temporary nurse aide jobs by reissuing employment waiver
The nation’s largest long-term care advocacy group is urging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to reissue a blanket waiver that would allow nursing homes to employ temporary nurse aides beyond the public health emergency. A temporary nurse aid (TNA) waiver during the pandemic allowed skilled nursing and...
This Discovery Could Explain Why Alzheimer’s Is More Common in Women
One of the biggest unanswered questions about Alzheimer’s disease is why it affects more women than men. Existing theories—that women live longer, have stronger immune systems, and experience a higher rate of autoimmune diseases—don’t fully explain the fact that almost two-thirds of Alzheimer’s patients in the U.S. are women.Now, results from a new study suggest that the X chromosome itself may play a role, too. Researchers from Case Western Reserve University found that the instructions to build an enzyme called USP11, which plays a role in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, resides on the X chromosome. Recall from your...
Recalled chai concentrate might have a bacterial contamination that leads to botulism
There was a possible processing problem.
7 tips to help you and your family avoid eyestrain
We all spend too much time looking at a screen, whether it’s for work or just spending time on our phones scrolling through social media. Here are some tips to avoid eyestrain.
