McKnight's

APIC expert urges mask-wearing in LTC, despite guidance switch

Despite a recent shift in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, now is not the right time for long-term care providers to relax masking and other source control use, an infection prevention expert tells McKnight’s Clinical Daily. The CDC on Sept. 23 loosened masking requirements and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

CDC’s looser nursing home masking rules not for everyone

Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s loosened masking requirements for nursing homes that were released Sep. 23, many long-term care facilities will not be able to take advantage of them. That’s because they are bound by their respective states’ stricter mask mandates. And some health...
HEALTH SERVICES
McKnight's

As seniors’ presence in nursing homes drops, young people with disabilities stuck with few alternatives: study

Younger nursing home residents, despite dramatically different needs than their older counterparts, have been overlooked by existing efforts to deinstitutionalize care, according to a study published in Health Affairs Monday. A trio of Harvard University researchers found that long-stay residents under 65 were far more likely to have severe mental...
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

This Discovery Could Explain Why Alzheimer’s Is More Common in Women

One of the biggest unanswered questions about Alzheimer’s disease is why it affects more women than men. Existing theories—that women live longer, have stronger immune systems, and experience a higher rate of autoimmune diseases—don’t fully explain the fact that almost two-thirds of Alzheimer’s patients in the U.S. are women.Now, results from a new study suggest that the X chromosome itself may play a role, too. Researchers from Case Western Reserve University found that the instructions to build an enzyme called USP11, which plays a role in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, resides on the X chromosome. Recall from your...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

